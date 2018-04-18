Global Major Depression Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018

The research provides insights into Major Depression epidemiology, Major Depression diagnosed patients, and Major Depression treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Major Depression derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Major Depression, and patients treated with a drug therapy.



The research study helps executives estimate Major Depression market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.



The research provides estimates and forecasts of Major Depression prevalence, Major Depression diagnosis rate, and Major Depression treatment rate for the period 2017 - 2026. The information is presented by leading geographies including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Major Depression: Disease Definition



2. Global Major Depression Patient Flow



3. Major Depression Patient Flow in the US



4. Major Depression Patient Flow in Europe



5. Major Depression Patient Flow in Germany



6. Major Depression Patient Flow in France



7. Major Depression Patient Flow in Spain



8. Major Depression Patient Flow in Italy



9. Major Depression Patient Flow in UK



10. Major Depression Patient Flow in Japan



11. Research Methodology

