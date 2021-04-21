Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Drug Market Report 2021: Key Players Will Struggle to Maintain Competitiveness - Better Efficacy and Rapid Onset of Action Are the Most Pressing Unmet Needs

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Major Depressive Disorder - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MDD market is a crowded and competitive market with a large number of products available for the treatment of patients; the majority of which are available as inexpensive generics.

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is one of the most common psychiatric diseases worldwide, and is characterized by single or recurrent major depressive episodes (MDEs). MDD is only diagnosed if an MDE is not better explained by a psychotic disorder such as schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, schizophreniform disorder, delusional disorder, or other psychotic disorder, and if there is no history of hypomania or mania. The term unipolar depressive disorder is often used to distinguish MDD from depressive episodes that occur in conjunction with manic episodes, known as bipolar disorder.



The products in the MDD market generally fall into four main categories: SSRIs, SNRIs, other types of antidepressants, and adjunctive therapies. The SSRI class of drug is widely considered the gold standard of MDD treatment and so is the most commonly used class of antidepressants.



Key Highlights

Significant growth is expected in the MDD market from 2019 to 2029.

The publisher's anticipate that eight late stage pipeline drugs will launch over the forecast period. These are expected to be the main driver of growth in the MDD market across the 8MM.

The publisher expects Axsome Therapeutics' AXS-05 to become the top-selling drug in the MDD market with sales of $1.32B in 2029.

in 2029. Established and emerging players are aiming to develop antidepressants and adjunctive therapies with a broad range of different, novel MOAs that will enable them to compete in a highly crowded market space.

Opportunities are expected for pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs that target treatment-resistant patients, as well as products that improve remission rates and prevent relapses.

Key Questions Answered

What are the key MDD treatments in 2019?

When will the late stage pipeline products launch, and how will it affect drug sales and the overall MDD market in the 8MM?

Which unmet needs will remain unaddressed in the forecast period and what opportunities remain for pharmaceutical companies?

Scope

Overview of Major Depressive Disorder, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized Major Depressive Disorder therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in three patient segments ( Mild, Moderate and Severe) forecast from 2019 to 2029.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the Major Depressive Disorder therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for Major Depressive Disorder therapy. The most promising candidates in Phase III development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Major Depressive Disorder therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Major Depressive Disorder: Executive Summary

1.1 MDD Therapeutics Market Will Grow to $7.9B by 2029

1.2 Key Players Will Struggle to Maintain Their Competitive Position

1.3 Better Efficacy and Rapid Onset of Action Are the Most Pressing Unmet Needs in the MDD Market

1.4 Novel Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs Will Be a Key Driver of Growth

1.5 What Do Physicians Think?



2 Introduction



3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

3.2 Classification

3.3 Prognosis

3.4 Quality of Life



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease Background

4.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

4.3 Global and Historical Trends

4.4 Forecast Methodology

4.4.1 Sources Used

4.4.2 Sources Not Used

4.4.3 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

4.4.4 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: 12-Month Total Prevalence of MDD

4.4.5 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: 12-Month Total Prevalence of MDD by Severity

4.5 Epidemiological Forecast for MDD (2019-2029)

4.5.1 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of MDD

4.5.2 Age-Specific 12-Month Total Prevalence of MDD

4.5.3 Sex-Specific 12-Month Prevalent Cases of MDD

4.5.4 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of MDD by Severity for Ages <_8 />4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

4.6.2 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Impact

4.6.3 Limitations of Analysis

4.6.4 Strengths of Analysis



5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

5.2 KOL Insights on Disease Management



6 Competitive Assessment

6.1 Overview



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Rapid Onset of Action

7.3 New Therapies with Better Efficacy

7.4 Improved Safety Profiles

7.5 Management of Patient Outcome Expectations



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Novel MOAs

8.1.2 Development of Adjunctive Therapies

8.1.3 Digital Therapeutics

8.1.4 Personalized Treatments/Biomarkers

8.2 Clinical Trials Design

8.2.1 Study Design

8.2.2 Endpoints

8.2.3 Placebo Response Rates



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development

9.3 Other Drugs in Development



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Assessment



11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-Making Trends



12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global Markets

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and Barriers - Global Issues

12.2 US

12.3 5EU

12.4 Japan

12.5 Canada



