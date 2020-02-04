Global Makeup Base Market Analysis Report, 2024 | Evolving Opportunities With Key Players Avon Products, Amorepacific Corporation & L'Oréal S.A. | Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Makeup Base Market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period owing to its rising demand from employed women who aim makeup to last throughout the day. These priming products are exclusively used to even out the skin tone and smooth the skin's surface. In addition, growing physical consciousness among millennial patrons regarding skin issues such as large pores and wrinkles will escalate business growth in the forecast period.

Factors such as availability of alternatives and the presence of harmful chemicals like paraben that leads to skin irritation are expected to hamper product demand. Rising use of the social and digital platforms to promote their cosmetic base products will create new avenues for industry players in the next six years. The recent trend is rising demand for organic and natural cosmetic base products that will escalate business growth in the coming years.

Increasing awareness among consumers regarding the hazardous effects of chemicals present in cosmetics will increase the demand for natural priming products. Synthetic components such as nanoparticles, bismuth oxychloride, sulfates, talc, dimethicone, phthalates, and petroleum are hazardous to the skin if used regularly. This, in turn, will boost production of organic and natural priming products produced from botanical ingredients, mineral pigments, and plant oils.

The makeup base market is categorized based on product type and region.

Based on product type, the industry is categorized into powder, foundation, and concealer. Foundation segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share and continue its dominance over the forecast period. There is a wide range of product including stick, liquid, cake, and cream that moisturize and offers skin an even color. An exclusive range of shades helps to attract patrons with dissimilar skin tones. This, in turn, will propel product demand in the projected period. The recent trend attracting consumers across the globe is cushion foundation owing to its popularity and elegance. It is exclusively in high demand in South Korea and Asia Pacific as a cosmetic base product.

Concealer is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The segment is expected to gain momentum owing to its rising demand among women to highlight facial features and hide dark marks on face. In addition, rising popularity of concealer among male populace owing to its pore minimizing property will further boost market growth. For instance, MAC in 2018 launched a wide range of "Studio Fix" concealers that stays up to 24 hours.

Geographically, the industry is categorized based on North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle-East & Africa.

Globally, Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period. The high growth is attributable to rising expenditure power of consumers, growing demand for innovative cosmetic primers, increasing premiumization, and rising middle-class populace. In addition, increasing use of social platforms will show a positive impact on overall industry growth in the forecast period.

China, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea are the major consumers in this region. Rapid urbanization, rising demand for cost-efficient and time-saving makeup products like Lakmé BB & CC cream, and presence of key players will escalate business growth in this region. Besides, rising demand from middle-class populace for luxury face primers will boost industry demand over the next six years. Also, the penetration of internet-permitted mobile devices in economies like India and China will support online retail platforms in the forecast period.

Middle-East and Africa is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The high growth is attributable to rising millennial populace in the region and rising concern amongst women regarding mature skin issues. UAE and Saudi Arabia are the major consumers in this region as these are key producers of luxury cosmetic base products.

Prominent players of the makeup base market include Chanel S.A.; Christian Dior SE; Avon Products, Inc.; Coty Inc.; Amorepacific Corporation; L'Oréal S.A.; Amorepacific Corporation; Shiseido Co. Ltd.; and Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. These players have accepted new growth strategies like novel product portfolio, expansions, agreements & contracts, and merger & acquisition to witness highest industry revenue share. These players are offering a wide range of cosmetic base products via an e-commerce platform.

The analysts forecast the global makeup base market to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global makeup base for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the makeup base sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, and product.

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global makeup base market are:

Christian Dior SE



Coty Inc.



L'Oréal S.A.



Shiseido Co. Ltd.



Estée Lauder Companies, Inc.



Amorepacific Corporation



Avon Products, Inc.



Chanel S.A.

Objective of the study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of global makeup base market.



To classify and forecast global makeup base market based on region, and product.



To identify drivers and challenges for global makeup base market.



To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global makeup base market.



To conduct pricing analysis for global makeup base market.



To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global makeup base market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

Manufacturers of makeup base



Raw material suppliers



Market research and consulting firms



Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers



Organizations, forums and alliances related to makeup base

