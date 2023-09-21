Global Malt Ingredients Industry Research Report 2023-2028: From Brews to Baked Goods - Explore Malt Ingredients' Versatile Role in Food and Beverage Sectors

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malt Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global malt ingredients market size reached US$ 24.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is poised to reach US$ 32.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2023-2028.

Malt ingredients are versatile additions to both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including beer, whiskey, malted shakes, and malt vinegar. These ingredients offer a rich source of essential nutrients such as proteins, B complex vitamins, zinc, iron, calcium, with low-fat content, making them highly sought-after as additives in the food and beverage industry.

The market is experiencing significant growth due to the global surge in beer and alcoholic beverage consumption. The growing prevalence of social gatherings and parties has led to an increase in social drinkers, driving market expansion.

Moreover, the food and beverage industry places substantial demand on these ingredients, with barley being a prominent choice for blended flour and bakery products like biscuits and cakes. Additionally, these ingredients play a crucial role in flavoring milk within the dairy industry.

The market's growth is further accelerated by product innovations, including the introduction of dark malt, and the rising disposable income among consumers.

Our latest report provides comprehensive insights into the global malt ingredients market, offering a macro-level overview, micro-level industry performance details, recent trends, key drivers, challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, and more.

Entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone considering involvement in the malt ingredients market will find this report indispensable for making informed decisions and staying competitive in the industry.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global malt ingredients market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regional markets in the global malt ingredients industry?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global malt ingredients industry?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the source?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the grade?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global malt ingredients industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global malt ingredients industry?
  • What is the structure of the global malt ingredients industry and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the global malt ingredients industry?
  • What are the profit margins in the malt ingredients industry?

Competitive Landscape:

  • GrainCorp Limited
  • Axereal Group
  • Malteurop Groupe
  • Soufflet Group
  • Crisp Malting Group Limited
  • IREKS GmbH
  • Muntons plc
  • Simpsons Malt Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

  • Dry Malt
  • Liquid Malt
  • Malt Flour
  • Others

Breakup by Source:

  • Barley
  • Wheat
  • Rye
  • Others

Breakup by Grade:

  • Standard Malt
  • Specialty Malt

Breakup by Application:

  • Alcoholic Beverages
  • Non-Alcoholic Beverages
  • Food Products
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • North America
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

