Global Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2032: Advantages Over Monoclonal Antibodies Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mammalian polyclonal IgG antibody market size is expected to reach USD 1,980.10 million by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The growing prevalence of chronic disorders & extensively growing need for antibodies for a wide range of immunoassay tests and therapeutic and analytical applications worldwide are among the prominent factors fueling the demand and growth of the market. In line with this, the significantly increasing investments by governments to develop and formulate effective novel vaccinations and injectables with the help of advanced technologies, coupled with innovation in creating mammalian antibodies by the many bio-pharma companies, are further expected to create huge growth opportunities.

For instance, according to a report published by the American Cancer Society, about 1.9 million new cancers were diagnosed, and 608,570 cancer deaths were reported in the United States. And cancer is the leading cause of death among children aged (1-14 years) after accidents.

In recent years, developing polyclonal antibodies without assay type specification allows laboratories to easily incorporate the polyclonal antibodies in currently existing resources and help avoid additional costs. These antibodies have found extensive applications in biochemical research for detecting denatured proteins and effectively examining diseases and their treatments, which has spurred market growth at a significant pace.

Companies Mentioned

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Novartis AG

Geno Technology Inc.

Cell Signaling Technologies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Phoenix Pharmaceuticals

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abcam Plc

Merck KgaA

Genway Biotech Inc.

FiberCell Laboratories

Abbiotec

Proteintech Group

Sino Biological Inc.

Creative Diagnostics

Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market Report Highlights

The mouse segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the anticipated period, mainly driven by its growing use of antibodies due to its same characteristics as humans.

The metabolic markers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022 because of the growing use of metabolic markers across the globe to treat patients with diabetes.

ELISA segment is projected to account for a substantial market share over the forecast period due to its widespread use in a variety of antibody tests like Lyme diseases and viral infections

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held the largest market share in 2022, which is highly accelerated by rapidly surging investments to develop more innovative products

North American dominated the global market in 2022, owing to the quick adoption of the latest technologies and the presence of highly-developed healthcare infrastructure in the area.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology

4. Global Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market Insights

4.1. Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Advantages Over Monoclonal Antibodies

4.2.1.2. Increasing Adoption Of Novel Diagnostic Procedures

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Stringent Regulatory Policies

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Industry Trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market, by Product

6. Global Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market, by Application

7. Global Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market, by End-User

8. Global Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market, by Type

9. Global Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

10.1.1. Expansion

10.1.2. Acquisitions

10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



11. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6fkrn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets