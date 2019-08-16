Global Mammography Workstations Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecasts, 2017-2018 & 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mammography Workstations Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mammography Workstations Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include advancements in mammographic equipment through CAD technology, rising demand for Contrast-Enhanced Mammography (CEM) and increase in usage of digital receptors and computers instead of X-ray films to examine tissue for the presence of tumors.

By the product type, the market is segregated into mammography (X-Ray) workstations, film screen systems, multimodality mammography workstations, analog mammography, digital systems, biopsy systems, 3D mammography and 2D mammography. Analog Mammography is further segregated into Analog Systems. 3D Mammography is further segregated into 3D Systems.

Based on the Technology, the market is fragmented into digital, Computer Aided Design (CAD), breast tomosynthesis.

On the basis of Application, the market is bifurcated into researchers and academia, diagnostic imaging centers, breast care centers, surgical clinics, hospitals and other application.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

