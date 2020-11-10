Global Managed Cyber Security Services Industry
Global Managed Cyber Security Services Market to Reach $60.9 Billion by 2027
Nov 10, 2020, 09:30 ET
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Managed Cyber Security Services estimated at US$22.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Identity & Access Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.6% CAGR and reach US$26.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Risk & Compliance Management segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR
The Managed Cyber Security Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 12.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.
Vulnerability Management Segment to Record 10.8% CAGR
In the global Vulnerability Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 158-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Accenture PLC
- Assuria
- Convergent Network Solutions Ltd
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Optiva, Inc.
- Proficio
- SecureWorks, Inc.
- Symantec Corporation
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Managed Cyber Security Services Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Managed Cyber Security Services Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Managed Cyber Security Services Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Identity & Access Management (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 4: Identity & Access Management (Application) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Risk & Compliance Management (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 6: Risk & Compliance Management (Application) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Vulnerability Management (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 8: Vulnerability Management (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Managed Security Device Management (Application)
Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 10: Managed Security Device Management (Application)
Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: BFSI (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: BFSI (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Discrete Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Discrete Manufacturing (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Healthcare (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Government Agencies (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 20: Government Agencies (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: Telecommunication (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 22: Telecommunication (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Energy & Utility (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 24: Energy & Utility (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Managed Cyber Security Services Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 27: United States Managed Cyber Security Services Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Managed Cyber Security Services Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: United States Managed Cyber Security Services Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Managed Cyber Security Services Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Managed Cyber Security Services Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Managed Cyber Security Services Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: Canadian Managed Cyber Security Services Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 34: Canadian Managed Cyber Security Services Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Managed
Cyber Security Services in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 36: Managed Cyber Security Services Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Managed
Cyber Security Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Managed Cyber Security Services Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 39: Chinese Demand for Managed Cyber Security Services in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 40: Chinese Managed Cyber Security Services Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Chinese Demand for Managed Cyber Security Services in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 42: Chinese Managed Cyber Security Services Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Managed Cyber Security Services Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Managed Cyber Security Services Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Managed Cyber Security Services Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: European Managed Cyber Security Services Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 46: European Managed Cyber Security Services Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: European Managed Cyber Security Services Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 48: European Managed Cyber Security Services Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 49: Managed Cyber Security Services Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 50: French Managed Cyber Security Services Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
Table 51: Managed Cyber Security Services Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 52: French Managed Cyber Security Services Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 53: Managed Cyber Security Services Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 54: Managed Cyber Security Services Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Managed Cyber Security Services Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Managed Cyber Security Services Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 57: Italian Demand for Managed Cyber Security Services in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 58: Italian Managed Cyber Security Services Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Italian Demand for Managed Cyber Security Services in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 60: Italian Managed Cyber Security Services Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 61: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Managed Cyber Security Services in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 62: Managed Cyber Security Services Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Managed Cyber Security Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 64: Managed Cyber Security Services Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 65: Rest of Europe Managed Cyber Security Services
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 66: Rest of Europe Managed Cyber Security Services Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Rest of Europe Managed Cyber Security Services
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 68: Rest of Europe Managed Cyber Security Services Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 69: Managed Cyber Security Services Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Managed Cyber Security Services Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020
and 2027
Table 71: Managed Cyber Security Services Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Managed Cyber Security Services Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 73: Rest of World Managed Cyber Security Services Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 74: Rest of World Managed Cyber Security Services Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 75: Rest of World Managed Cyber Security Services Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 76: Rest of World Managed Cyber Security Services Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
