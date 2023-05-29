Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.3%

News provided by

Research and Markets

29 May, 2023, 20:00 ET

DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market by Security Type (Network, Endpoint, Cloud), Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global MDR market size is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2023 to USD 9.5 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.3% during the forecast period.

The MDR market is propelled by key factors that are shaping its growth trajectory. These include the increasing occurrence of business email compromise, ransomware, and crypto-jacking threats, which necessitate robust MDR solutions for effective defense.

Furthermore, the industry's response to the scarcity of cybersecurity skills and the overwhelming volume of alerts has fueled the adoption of MDR services, providing organizations with the expertise and support needed to mitigate risks.

Government regulations mandating compliance have also driven the market, as organizations seek MDR solutions to meet security requirements. Additionally, the rapid proliferation of technology and the expanding penetration of IoT devices have created new avenues for cyber threats, further boosting the demand for MDR services as a proactive defense mechanism.

By vertical, the BFSI segment holds the largest market size

The BFSI segment asserts its dominance as the largest market size in the MDR landscape, owing to a multitude of compelling factors. Foremost, the BFSI industry handles copious volumes of highly valuable financial and customer data, making it an alluring target for malicious actors. Consequently, the imperative to fortify data protection fuels the demand for comprehensive MDR solutions within the sector.

Moreover, the BFSI domain is governed by rigorous regulatory frameworks and stringent compliance standards that mandate robust security measures and swift incident response capabilities, both of which are effectively catered to by MDR services. Furthermore, given the substantial financial repercussions of security breaches in the BFSI sector, the proactive threat detection and response capabilities offered by MDR solutions has become more imperative.

By security type, the cloud security segment registered the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of cloud security can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud computing and the migration of critical business operations to cloud environments. Additionally, the need for robust security measures in cloud settings drives the demand for specialized MDR solutions.

Furthermore, cloud environments' dynamic nature and the evolving threat landscape necessitate continuous monitoring and advanced threat detection and response capabilities provided by MDR services.

Also, the emergence of sophisticated cloud-specific attacks further fuels the market's growth potential for cloud security in MDR. Thus, the cloud security segment accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

By SME type, the medium-sized enterprise's segment is to grow at the largest market size during the forecast period

Medium-sized enterprises possess greater resources and financial capabilities, enabling them to invest in comprehensive cybersecurity solutions such as MDR services. Recognizing the criticality of safeguarding their valuable assets and sensitive data, medium-sized enterprises proactively seek MDR services to enhance their security posture.

Additionally, their larger scale and operational complexity make them attractive targets for cyber threats, necessitating robust MDR solutions to mitigate risks effectively.

The market leadership of medium-sized enterprises in the MDR domain reflects their commitment to proactive cybersecurity measures and their understanding of the value delivered by specialized MDR providers. Thus, medium-sized enterprises account for the largest market size during the forecasted period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Incidents of Business Email Compromise, Ransomware, and Crypto-Jacking Threats
  • Addressing Gap in Cybersecurity Skills and Overwhelming Alert Volumes
  • Government Regulations and Need for Compliance to Drive Adoption of Mdr Services
  • Technological Proliferation and Increasing Penetration of Iot

Restraints

  • Lack of Trust in Third-Party Applications
  • Cost of Mdr Services to be Inhibitor for Organizations
  • False Positives to Hinder Effectiveness of Mdr Services

Opportunities

  • Introduction of Ml/Ai-Powered Mdr Services
  • Increasing Adoption of Mdr Across Smes
  • The Benefits of Scalability for Mdr Services

Challenges

  • Lack of Modern It Infrastructure
  • Potential Cyberattacks on MDR Service Provider's Infrastructure

Companies Mentioned

  • Ackcent
  • Alert Logic
  • Arctic Wolf
  • Binary Defense
  • Critical Insight
  • Critical Start
  • Crowdstrike
  • Cybereason
  • Cysiv
  • Deepwatch
  • Esentire
  • Expel
  • Gosecure
  • Kudelski Security
  • Lmntrix
  • Mandiant
  • Netsurion
  • Proficio
  • Rapid7
  • Red Canary
  • Secureworks
  • Sentinelone
  • Sophos
  • Trustwave
  • Underdefense

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x6bu7e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global UV Stabilizers Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from the Packaging Industry Drives Growth

Natural Stone Slab Global Market Report 2023: Growing Adoption in the Construction Industry Boosts Sector

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.