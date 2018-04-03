Global Managed Detection and Response Services Market 2018-2022 with BAE Systems, IBM, Cisco & Symantec Dominating

The managed detection and response services market will grow at a CAGR of more than 23% by 2022.

This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global managed detection and response services market based on the type of implementation such as on-premises and hosted. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the growth opportunities for companies in this market in regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The Americas is an early adopter of advanced technologies. It has been observed that many enterprises in the Americas are investing in advanced security solutions. This will boost the adoption of managed detection and response services and positively influence the market's growth in the region. The managed detection and response market is expected to grow in the region throughout the estimated period.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global managed detection and response services market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global managed detection and response services market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global managed detection and response services market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global managed detection and response services market?

What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global managed detection and response services market?

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY IMPLEMENTATION TYPE

Segmentation by implementation type

Comparison by implementation type

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Hosted - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by implementation type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Application of user behavior analytics for the better understanding of threats before they occur

Increasing use of the IoT

Convergence of technologies

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



Companies Mentioned



BAE Systems

IBM

Cisco Systems

Symantec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/559tnm/global_managed?w=5





View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-managed-detection-and-response-services-market-2018-2022-with-bae-systems-ibm-cisco--symantec-dominating-300623298.html

