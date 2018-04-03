Global Managed Detection and Response Services Market 2018-2022 with BAE Systems, IBM, Cisco & Symantec Dominating

DUBLIN, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Managed Detection and Response Services Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The managed detection and response services market will grow at a CAGR of more than 23% by 2022.
This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global managed detection and response services market based on the type of implementation such as on-premises and hosted. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the growth opportunities for companies in this market in regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
The Americas is an early adopter of advanced technologies. It has been observed that many enterprises in the Americas are investing in advanced security solutions. This will boost the adoption of managed detection and response services and positively influence the market's growth in the region. The managed detection and response market is expected to grow in the region throughout the estimated period.
Key questions answered in the report include
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?
- What are the key factors driving the global managed detection and response services market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global managed detection and response services market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in the global managed detection and response services market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global managed detection and response services market?
- What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?
- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global managed detection and response services market?
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY IMPLEMENTATION TYPE
- Segmentation by implementation type
- Comparison by implementation type
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Hosted - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by implementation type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Application of user behavior analytics for the better understanding of threats before they occur
- Increasing use of the IoT
- Convergence of technologies
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
