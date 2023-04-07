Global Managed Mobility Services Market Report 2022: Growing Reliance of IT Companies on New Technology and BYOD Policies in Organizations Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Managed Mobility Services Market Size, Share, Trends, Function (Device Management and Application Management), Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), Industry Vertical (Healthcare and Manufacturing), and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Managed Mobility Services (MMS) market is a growing industry, with a global size of USD 19.40 billion in 2021, expected to experience a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3% during the forecast period.

The market's growth is driven by increasing broadband and mobile services, rising data traffic, growing dependence on advanced technologies and IT services, and the need to enhance employee productivity and satisfaction in different industries. Businesses are also outsourcing activities and reducing hardware costs, which further boosts market revenue growth. The demand for MMS is also driven by the increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) and cloud-based solutions.



MMS involves the management of process and IT services required by companies for acquiring and supporting mobile devices, including tablets, smartphones, and ruggedized field force devices, and wireless connectivity. The adoption of MMS approach helps convert a company into a mobile enterprise from start to finish, enabling businesses to aggressively compete, operate efficiently, and engage assertively with customers. The COVID-19 pandemic has further emphasized the importance of MMS, as employees have been working from home, increasing the use of broadband and data traffic.



MMS service providers help businesses in procuring, deploying, and managing remote and mobile devices of an organization, ensuring compliance with the enterprise's environment. The rising demand for such managed mobile services has encouraged service providers to expand their business and manage services. For instance, Kyndryl, a leader in managed mobility services, recently collaborated with Singapore Airlines to transform the digital workplace experience for global employees, allowing access to modern digital workplace services and optimizing resources and onsite support. The use of MMS in different industries is driving the demand for mobility services, leading to market revenue growth.



Market Dynamics

The growing reliance of IT companies on new technology and BYOD policies in organizations



The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increased use of personal devices in the workplace, as more organizations are adopting the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy. This trend towards BYOD policies is leading to more cost-effective mobility services for employees. In addition, the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and other new technologies is driving market growth, as IT companies become increasingly dependent on such technologies. The post-COVID-19 situation has also led to an increase in remote working scenarios, outsourcing of business activities, hybrid working models, and web-based enterprise training, all of which are driving demand for Managed Mobility Services (MMS). This is due to the convenience of self-paced learning and the overall process without any constraint of time and place. According to research, companies that have adopted BYOD policies save almost USD 350 per employee annually compared to other companies. The integration of IoT also saves around USD 510 per employee, which reduces costs by ensuring proper utilization of managed mobility services.



Restraint: The complexity of MMS technology and the lack of enterprise adoption



The MMS approach is still in its early stages of development, which limits the standardization process and increases efficiency costs. Companies are not fully inclined to adopt MMS technology due to the complexity of new technologies. Enterprises are also not aware of the benefits of adopting MMS, which leads to a reluctance to invest in the high cost of implementation. As a result, it is not sufficient for controlling costs, and many small-scale enterprises avoid using managed mobile services due to the risk of data theft. Furthermore, these businesses find it challenging to contract out their IT division to suppliers because of their financial limitations. These factors are expected to restrain revenue growth in the managed mobility market.



Insights on Managed Mobility Services:

Function Insights



The managed mobility services market is segmented based on function, deployment, and industry vertical. In terms of function, the market is segmented into device management, application management, security management, and support & maintenance. The device management segment holds the largest revenue share in 2021, which is attributed to the increased use of mobile devices by businesses and the emergence of regulations, such as HIPAA for healthcare, to safeguard consumers' sensitive information. MMS solutions that comply with these standards help organizations effectively manage enterprise mobility and uphold corporate information security. The security management segment is expected to register a moderate revenue growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the growing importance of securing data in the IT and telecom industry and the rising demand for enhanced security from IoT devices across industries.



Deployment Insights



The managed mobility services market is also segmented based on deployment into cloud and on-premises, with the cloud segment holding the largest revenue share in 2021. The increasing rate of adoption of cloud during post-COVID-19 has helped expand the digital transformation of different companies and is expected to increase the adoption of MMS. The on-premises segment is expected to register a moderate revenue growth rate, as it facilitates integration with desktop environments and customer-virtualized applications.



Industry Vertical Insights



The market is further segmented based on industry vertical into healthcare, manufacturing, logistics and transportation, retail, BFSI, telecom and IT, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, public sector, education, and others. The healthcare segment holds the largest revenue share in 2021, as the importance of improving digital efficiency in the healthcare sector is motivating service providers for technological advancements. The telecom and IT segment is expected to register steady revenue growth, driven by the growing reliance on IT services for business operations and the increasing number of mobile devices in use worldwide.



Regional Insights



In terms of region, the North America market had the largest revenue share in 2021, as people are increasingly interested in social activities and traveling, leading to a higher probability of plane crashes. Service providers are thus adopting services to lower risks and manage services accordingly. For example, CerebrumX Lab Inc. partnered with Roadside Telematics Corp. to deliver next-generation emergency responses that improve post-crash survivability and driver safety for mobility partners like commercial fleets.



In Europe, the market is expected to register steady revenue growth due to the adoption of Managed Mobility Services (MMS) in various sectors, such as automobile, manufacturing, travel, and hospitality. Service-providing companies are collaborating to modify mobility services, as demonstrated by Techstep ASA's acquisition of e-Connectivity CC AB to enhance advisory capabilities and strengthen managed mobility services.



The Asia Pacific market is also expected to register moderate revenue growth, with MMS being widely used in logistics and transportation, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when supply chain risks and transportation limitations are prevalent. Additionally, rapid urbanization is accelerating the demand for mobility services, as demonstrated by IDFC and ICICI bank's launch of Transportation and Logistics Funds, an open-ended equity scheme for investing in the logistics and transportation sector.



Competitive Landscape



The managed mobility services market has a consolidated competitive landscape with only a few key players operating on both global and regional levels. These players are involved in product development and strategic alliances to expand their product portfolios and gain a strong foothold in the global market. Some of the major players in the market include IBM Corporation, Wipro, Orange, AT&T Intellectual Property, Fujitsu, Deutsche Telekom AG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Telefonica S.A., Vodafone Group Plc., and Microsoft.



In October 2022, UK-based cyber security, cloud transformation, managed services, and identity provider, Kocho, announced the acquisition of Surrey-based managed service provider, Mobliciti, which specializes in wireless connectivity solutions and enterprise mobility. This acquisition is expected to offer strategic mobile management and security capabilities for the benefit of customers.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Managed Mobility Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Managed Mobility Services Market By Function Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Managed Mobility Services Market By Deployment Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Managed Mobility Services Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Managed Mobility Services Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

IBM Corporation

Wipro

Orange

AT&T Intellectual Property

Fujitsu

Deutsche Telekom AG

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Telefonica S.A.

Vodafone Group Plc.

Microsoft

