Global Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) in US$ Million.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 135 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Accenture Plc

- AirWatch

- AT&T Inc.

- Deutsche Telekom AG

- Digital Management, Inc.

- DXC Technology

MANAGED MOBILITY SERVICES (MMS) MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



The Mobile Mindshift: The Building Block of Mobility Services

MMS: Market Scenario

Outlook

Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors

Emerging Markets: Hotspots for Growth





3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES, AND DRIVERS



A Peek into Factors Providing a Solid Foundation for the Adoption of MMS

Globalization of Businesses & Workforce Decentralization

Ranking of Key Benefits of a Mobile Workforce

Table 1: Growing Mobile Worker Population Spurs Enterprise Mobility Needs: Breakdown of Global Mobile Worker Population (in Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2010 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Workforce Decentralization Spurs the Need for Enterprise Mobility

Key Business Areas Targeted for Mobility Over the Next Few Years Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments

Key Elements Targeted for Managed Mobility Deployments in the Short-Term Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments

Enterprise Mobility & End-Use Sector Perspective: A Snapshot

Robust Appetite for Smartphones & Tablets Spurs Interest in Hassle Free Mobile Management

Table 2: World Market for Smartphones: Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Smartphones Penetration Rate by Region - Smartphones as a Percentage of Total Mobile Connections for 2017 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Consumption of Enterprise & Productivity Apps

Enterprise Apps for Sales Side Functions

Enterprise Apps for Distribution Side Functions

Table 4: Exploding Activity in Professional App Development & Use Fuels BYOD & Mobility Trends: Breakdown of the Global Business & Productivity App Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Confluence of the Above Factors Stimulates the BYOD Trend, the Baseline for Growth in the MMS Market

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD/COPE/COBO Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Table 5: Robust Penetration of BYOD Devices Creates Security Complications & Spurs the Need for Managed Mobile Security Services: Global BYOD Diffusion Measured by the Per Capita Distribution of Connected Devices Per Knowledge Worker in Select Countries for the Years 2012 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: With a 13.2% Increase in the Share of Corporate-Owned Tablets by 2018, BYOD Goes Mainstream Spurring Opportunities for MMS: Global Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base of Corporate-Owned and Consumer Owned Tablets for the Years 2011, 2014 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Other Noteworthy Trends & Drivers

Complexity of Enterprise Mobility Drives the Need for Managed Mobility Services

What are the Major Complexities Surrounding Mobility?

Managed Mobility Services to the Rescue

SMEs Intensify Adoption Curve

Cloud-Based Enterprise Mobility Management Grows in Prominence Over Traditional Managed Services

Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market for Enterprise Mobility-as- a-Service

Table 7: High Cloud Readiness Index (CRI) Score in Asian Countries Spells Lucrative Business Opportunities for Enterprise Mobility-as-a-Service: Breakdown of CRI Indices by Country for the Year 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Challenges

Lack of Awareness

Use of Open Platform Solutions





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Managed Mobility Services (MMS)

Critical Capabilities of MMS

Mobile Sourcing and Logistics Management

Mobile Service Management

Mobile Device and System Management

Mobile Software and Messaging Management

Mobile Security Management

Mobile Program and Financial Management

Service Desk Support

Usage Cases

Secure Access to Information

Resource and Cost Visibility and Control

Mobility Outsourcing

Business Extension and Transformation

Benefits

Enhances Mobile Performance

Improves Cost Control

Reduces Staff Downtime

Enhances Security

Streamline Support





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Pure-Play Service Providers Increase the Level of Competitiveness in the MMS Marketplace

5.1 Focus on Select Key Players

Accenture Plc (Ireland)

AirWatch (USA)

AT&T Inc. (USA)

Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

Digital Management, Inc. (USA)

DXC Technology (USA)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (USA)

Orange Business Services (France)

Stratix Corporation (USA)

Tangoe, Inc. (USA)

Telefónica S.A. (Spain)

Vodafone Group Plc (UK)

Wipro Limited (India)

5.2 Recent Industry Activity

MobilSense Takes Over MobilePhire

Calero Software Snaps Up A&B Groep

Calero Acquires Comview

Renodis Acquires US ACOMM

Vox Mobile® Launches DaaS and Managed Mobility Services for Apple®

Riverside Partners Takes Over Calero

CSC and HPE Enterprise Services Division Merge to Form DXC Technology

Marlin to Acquire Tangoe

Tangoe Partners with Vodafone for TEM Services





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) by End-Use Sector - Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Financial Services, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World 10-Year Perspective for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Financial Services, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





7.1 The United States

Market Analysis

Table 12: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 13: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

Market Analysis

Table 14: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

Market Analysis

Table 15: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) by Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: European 10-Year Perspective for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) by Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 17: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) by Region - Australia, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) by Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Australia, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Middle East & Africa

Market Analysis

Table 19: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 20: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) by Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Latin American 10-Year Perspective for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) by Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 135 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 143) The United States (71) Canada (8) Japan (2) Europe (34) - France (3) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (11) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (10) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24) Middle East (1) Latin America (1) Africa (2)

