Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Report 2021-2027 - Increase in Success Rate of Managed Pressure Drilling Services Over Conventional Techniques Propelling Growth

Managed pressure drilling services is a type drilling process which uses enclosed and pressurized circulation system to provide precise wellbore control. Managed pressure drilling provides a closed loop circulation system in which pore pressure, bottom hole pressure, and formation fracture pressure in wellbore are balanced and managed.



Market Drivers



Increase in government initiatives for exploration and production of natural gas for conventional as well as unconventional sources like shale and tight gas is considered as key driving factor which is expected to boost the global managed pressure drilling services market.

Furthermore, increase in success rate of managed pressure drilling services over other conventional techniques will positively contribute the market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, managed pressure drilling is a type of highly precise technology which is used to control wellbore pressure and enhance stability as well which ensures flawless production of oil and gas at an economical cost.



Market Restraints



However, high cost of managed pressure drilling equipment is challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global managed pressure drilling services market growth. Also, limited planning & executing expertise for managed pressure drilling will affect the market growth during this analysis period.



Market Segmentation



Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market is segmented into technology such as Constant Bottom Hole Pressure, Mud Cup Drilling, Dual Gradient Drilling, and Return Flow Control Drilling, by tool such as Rotating Control Device, Non-Return Valves, and Choke Manifold Systems. Further, market is segmented into application such as Onshore, and Offshore.



Market Key Players



Various key players are discussed in this report such as Baker Hughes Inc., Halliburton Company, Weatherford International Limited, Schlumberger Limited, National Oilwell Varco, Archer Limited, Aker Solutions, Ensign Energy Services Inc., Strata Energy Services Inc., and Blade Energy Partners

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market, By Technology

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Technology

5.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Share Analysis, By Technology

5.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Size and Forecast, By Technology

5.3.1 Constant Bottom Hole Pressure

5.3.2 Mud Cup Drilling

5.3.3 Dual Gradient Drilling

5.3.4 Return Flow Control Drilling



6 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market, By Tool

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Tool

6.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Share Analysis, By Tool

6.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Size and Forecast, By Tool

6.3.1 Rotating Control Device

6.3.2 Non-Return Valves

6.3.3 Choke Manifold systems



7 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market, Application

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, Application

7.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Share Analysis, Application

7.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Size and Forecast, Application

7.3.1 Onshore

7.3.2 Offshore



8 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market, By Region

8.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Size and Forecast, By Region



9 North America Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)



10 Europe Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)



11 Asia Pacific Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)



12 Latin America Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)



13 Middle East Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Competition Dashboard

14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

14.3 Key Development Strategies



15 Company Profiles

