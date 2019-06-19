Global Managed Security Services Market to 2022 - Focus on CPE-Based Security & Cloud-Based Security Services

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managed Security Services: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Managed Security Services in US$ Million by the following End-Use Sectors:

Financial

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Utilities

Others

The Global market is also analyzed by the following Delivery Model Type and managed security Service Segments:



Cloud-Based Security Services (Content Security, DDoS Mitigation, IDS/IDP, Firewalls, & Other Cloud-Based Security Services)

CPE-Based Security (Content Security, DDoS Mitigation, IDS/IDP, Firewalls, & Other CPE-Based Security Services).

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Modern Connected World and its Share of Perils

Rise in Magnitude of Cyber Crime to Drive Increased Adoption of Cyber Security Services

A Peek into Common Security Threats for Enterprise IT Assets

Types of Internal IT Security Breaches in Organizations

Ranked in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence

Types of External Security Breaches in Organizations

Ranked in the Order of Frequency of Occurrence

Ever-Growing Threat Landscape Compels Demand for Managed Security Services

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Growth Restraints

MSSPs Enable Low Cost & Simplified Administration

Opportunities for MSSPs in the Network Security Market

Steady Growth Projected Over the Next Few Years

Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions to Fuel Future Growth in the Managed Security Services Market

Periods of Economic Slowdown Increases Security Risks

Magnifies the Business Case for Efficient Security Solutions

Impact of Economic Recession on Global Enterprises

Stable Economic Scenario to Further Improve Market Prospects



2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Advanced Managed Security Solutions

The Need of the Hour

Security Threats from Cloud Infrastructure Deployments to Drive Demand for Cloud-based MSS

Convergence Continues to Gain Strength

Need for Log Monitoring & Management Accelerates Demand for SIEM

Small & Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs)

A Lucrative Market Segment

Cost Benefits & Compliance Needs Spur Market Demand

E-Commerce Instigates New Demand for MSS

Security for Mobile Applications to Offer Huge Business Opportunity

Initiatives by MSSPs for Mobile Security

Growing BYOD Phenomenon Steers Adoption of Managed Security Services

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments

Mobile Banking Keeps Cyber Security Busy

Mobile Banking Services: At a Glance

Threat from Social Networking Sites Puts Focus on MSS

Key Factors Fuelling Adoption of Enterprise Social Networking (ESN)

Myriad Benefits Offered by ESN Model

Orientation of New Generation Employees towards Social Connectedness'

Declining Image of E-mail in Enterprise Communication

Big Data Analytics Set to Storm the Managed Security Market

Internet of Things (IoT) and Widening Attack Surface Drive Demand

Mushrooming Datacenters Widen the Scope & Span of MSS

Content Filtering an Integral part of Unified Threat Management (UTM)

XTMs Emerge as More Potential Tool

Firewalls Remain Integral to Network Security

Enterprise Firewalls

A Key Solution for Enterprise Networks Protection

Next Generation Firewall (NGFW)

An Emerging Technology

High-Profile Data Breaches Drive Demand for Web Application Firewall

Enterprises Embrace VPN Services to Achieve Network Security and Anonymity

Select Client & VPN Services Based on Performance, Speed, Server Locations, and Support

VPN Outsourcing

A Viable Option for Enterprises

SSL VPN

A Nascent Market

Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems

A Review of Opportunities

Growth Drivers

Demand for Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems to Grow

Standalone IPS Systems Slated to Find Adoption in Large Enterprises

Adoption of SDN and NFV Technologies Enable Flexible Deployment of Security Functions

Endpoint Security Gains Importance in MSS Portfolio

Security as a Service Model Augments Prospects for MSS Providers



3. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Pure Play/Specialized MSSPs

IT Outsourcing Providers

Telecommunication companies (telcos)

System Integrators (SIs) & Value Added Resellers (VARs)

Security Product Vendors

Key Providers of Select Cyber Security Technologies

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Vendors Come Up with Integrated Solutions to Stay Ahead

Firewall Providers Focus on Core Technologies to Gain Market Share

Consolidation

Select M&A Deals in the Enterprise IT Security Solutions Market (2016-2018)

Growth Prospects for Telcos in the Managed Security Services Industry

Leading Players in DDoS, Intrusion Prevention Systems and Endpoint Protection Systems Market

Leading Players in the Global DDoS Mitigation Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Arbor Networks, Radware and Others

Leading Players in the Global Intrusion Prevention Systems Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Cisco, IBM, McAfee and Others

Leading Players in the Global Endpoint Protection Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for ESET, IBM, Kaspersky Lab, McAfee, Sophos, Symantec, Trend Micro and Others



4. MANAGED SECURITY SERVICES - AN OVERVIEW

Definition

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

Availing the Services of an MSSP

Benefits Offered by MSSPs

Functions of MSSP

Scope of Services Offered by MSSPs

Managed Security Services

Features

Firewall

Major Types

Major Forms

Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Major Components

Major Forms

Applications of Virtual Private Networks

Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/ IDP)

Intrusion Detection System (IDS)

Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

Content Security

DDoS Mitigation

Other Services

UTM

An Integrated Version

Endpoint Security Solutions & Services

Identity & Access Management

Risk & Compliance Management

Data Loss Protection (DLP)

Security Audit

Patch Management



5. SERVICE LAUNCHES

SonicWall Announces New MSSP Program

SonicWall Expands Capabilities of SonicWall RTDMI Technology

Qualys Upgrades Qualys Web Application Scanning (WAS) Platform

Duo Security Rolls Out Duo Managed Service Provider Program for MSPs

CSC Rolls Out Integrated Security Operations (ISecOps)

Symantec Enhances Symantec Cloud Security Platform

SecureWorks Enhances Application Security with New VMware AppDefense Technology

SonicWall Launches SonicWall Email Security 9.0

Juniper Networks Unveils Juniper Contrail Security

BT Rolls Out BT Managed Endpoint Access Security

Inmarsat Enhances Fleet Xpress Service with the Addition of Fleet Secure

Kudelski Security Rolls Out Sophisticated Managed Security Services Portfolio

CenturyLink Rolls Out Managed Security Services 2.0 Suite in Asia-Pacific

Singtel and Globe Telecom Launch Trustwave Managed Security Services in the Philippines

ViewQwest Introduces Security 360 Cyber Security Suite

NXN Collaborates with McAfee to Launch MSSP Operations in the Middle East

Level 3 Unveils ESG Cloud-Based Network Security Solution

CompuCom Upgrades MSS with the Addition of SIEM Services

Sapphire Launches SIEM and Cross-Platform NGFW Managed Service

Wurldtech Introduces iMSS Portfolio

Capgemini Launches Managed SOC Services

eSentire Introduces Cloud DNS Firewall Service

CenturyLink Expands Managed Security Services Suite

Cisco Rolls Out Cisco Firepower NGFW

AT&T Adds Two new Functionalities to NetBond Cloud Services

Fortinet Introduces FortiGate-3200D Internal Firewall Solution

Fortinet Rolls Out FortiGate 900D and FortiGate 400D Firewall Solutions

Fortinet Introduces FortiGate-600D Mid-Range Security Appliance

Fortinet Unveils FortiWeb 3000E and FortiWeb 4000E Web Application Firewalls

Google to Introduce VPN Service for Android Platform

Hillstone Networks Introduces Cloud Edge Virtual Firewall Solution for AWS Platform

ExpressVPN Unveils ExpressVPN 4.1 for Windows Platform

Dunbar Introduces Dunbar Security Solutions All Round Managed Security Service

Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom Mull Introduction of NFV and SDN based VPN Services

Amazon Releases Web Application Firewall for AWS Platform

Juniper Networks Launches Innovative New Anti-Malware Solution

KeepSolid Unveils VPN Unlimited for Windows Phone Platform

Verizon Introduces Managed Security Service for Corporate Clients

Verisign Unveils Cloud Oriented DNS Firewall Service

Barracuda Launches Barracuda Web Application Firewall for Azure App Service

WatchGuard Technologies Launches M300 and M200 Enterprise Class Firewalls for SMB Enterprise Customers

F5 Introduces Cloud Based Silverline Web Application Firewall Service in EMEA Region

Akamai Launches Two New Managed Security Service Solutions

Juniper Networks Unveils Improved Hardware for its SRX5800 Services Gateway

Zscaler Rolls Out Winter 2015 Release of its Zscaler Internet Security Platform

Cisco Introduces New Models of Cisco ASA Equipped with FirePOWER Services

Juniper Networks Unveils New Enhancements for SRX5000 Series Services Gateways

NRI SecureTechnologies Rolls Out Security Operation Center for Handling Evolving Cyber Security Threats

Clavister Introduces Firewall SECaaS Solutions for Channel Partners in the Netherlands

VoipSec Unveils EasySBC Voice Firewall Equipped VoIP Security Platform

Deutsche Telekom Rolls Out Cloud Based VPN Service for SMB Enterprises

Avast Introduces Cloud Based Security Solution of SMB Enterprises

Anam Technologies Unveils SS7 Firewall

Symsoft Unveils Symsoft SS7 Firewall



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Qualys Snaps Up 1Mobility

Symantec to Form Alliance with NTT Security

Altran Collaborates with UBiqube

WatchGuard Technologies Acquires Percipient Networks

UBiqube Introduces OpenMSA Developer Community

McAfee Acquires Skyhigh Networks

McAfee to Acquire TunnelBear

Fortinet Establishes Fortinet Federal

Micro Focus Completes Merger with HPE's Software Business

IBM Security Acquires Agile 3 Solutions

Juniper Networks to Acquire Cyphort

Intel Divests Majority Stake in McAfee to TPG Capital

Qualys to Acquire Certain Assets of NetWatcher

Fortinet Invests in UBIqube

Radware Takes Over Seculert

Avaya Completes Financial Restructuring Program

CenturyLink Acquires Level 3 Communications

i3D.net Selects Juniper's Software-Defined Secure Networks Platform

HPE Merges Enterprise Services Business with CSC to Establish DXC Technology

Honeywell to Acquire Nextnine

SecValMSP to Acquire Stryker Technology

Leidos Teams Up with Fortinet

SonicWall and Dell EMC Launch Cybersecurity Business

Qualys Collaborates with IBM

ThreatConnect Partners with CenturyLink

Application Specialist Kompany Teams Up with American Office Solutions

Cisco Partners with NCSA

Telekom Security Commences New Facilities in Germany

CenturyLink Snaps Up netAura

SonicWall Debuts As Independent Company

Cisco Snaps Up CloudLock

Deloitte Acquires Integrated-Paahi Solutions

Singapore Telecommunications Inks Strategic Partnership with Inmarsat

NEC Latin America Acquires Arcon Informatica

Yahoo! JAPAN Selects Fortinet High Performance Firewalls

EchoSat Takes Over Heartland Payment Systems' SmartLink Division

Forcepoint Takes Over Firewall Business of Intel Security

Leidos Signs Agreement with FairWarning

Ooredoo Inks an Agreement with Si

CYBER-i Partners with Intel Security

T-Systems Partners with Akamai to Enhance IP-VPN

Trustwave Inks Managed Security Services Agreement with Palo Alto Networks

SingTel Acquires Trustwave

Cisco Integrates Application Centric Infrastructure with FirePOWER NGIPS

Nuspire Networks Acquires Security Confidence



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zg9pau





