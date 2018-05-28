NEW YORK, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Managed Services



Managed services refer to the management of the in-house operations of an organization by a third-party managed service provider. Managed services aid in enhancing operations and cutting down on organizational expenses. Managed services also help to control ongoing expenditure, along with the sharing of risks of the latest technologies with a third-party service provider.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01121053







Technavio's analysts forecast the global managed services market to grow at a CAGR of 11.23% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global managed services market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Managed Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Accenture

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• HCL Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• IBM



Market driver

• Increased adoption of IoT solution

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Data privacy and security risk in cloud-based services

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Advent of big data and analytics services

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01121053



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001