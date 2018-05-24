Global Managed Services Market Report 2018-2022

DUBLIN, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
About Managed Services
The global managed services market to grow at a CAGR of 11.23% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Managed Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is advent of big data and analytics services. Firms are adopting analytics services to transform unstructured data gathered from various online channels into structured data to get meaningful insights.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased adoption of IoT solution. IoT connects hardware devices, embedded software, communication services, and managed services. With the rising awareness of IoT offering smart communication environments such as smart homes, smart transportation, smart healthcare, and smart shopping, the need for managed services for enabling IoT has increased considerably in the recent years.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is data privacy and security risk in cloud-based services. Data privacy and security barriers to the adoption of cloud-based managed services in organizations, especially in public cloud. Cloud security management is challenging task for vendors to protect online data.
Key vendors
- Accenture
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- HCL Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- IBM
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Segmentation by deployment
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- MDS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- MNS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- MSS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- MMS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by type
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of big data and analytics services
- Increased adoption of BYOD policy
- Emergence of cloud computing services
- Increasing automation in managed services
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- HCL Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- IBM
PART 16: APPENDIX
