Global Managed Services Market Report 2018-2022

About Managed Services

The global managed services market to grow at a CAGR of 11.23% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Managed Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is advent of big data and analytics services. Firms are adopting analytics services to transform unstructured data gathered from various online channels into structured data to get meaningful insights.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increased adoption of IoT solution. IoT connects hardware devices, embedded software, communication services, and managed services. With the rising awareness of IoT offering smart communication environments such as smart homes, smart transportation, smart healthcare, and smart shopping, the need for managed services for enabling IoT has increased considerably in the recent years.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is data privacy and security risk in cloud-based services. Data privacy and security barriers to the adoption of cloud-based managed services in organizations, especially in public cloud. Cloud security management is challenging task for vendors to protect online data.



Key vendors

Accenture

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

HCL Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

Segmentation by deployment

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Segmentation by type

Comparison by type

MDS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

MNS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

MSS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

MMS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Advent of big data and analytics services

Increased adoption of BYOD policy

Emergence of cloud computing services

Increasing automation in managed services

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

HCL Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

PART 16: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5223rn/global_managed?w=5





