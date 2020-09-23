Global Management Consulting Firm, AArete Acquires Boutique IT Consulting Firm Dsquaredi

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete, a global management and technology consulting firm, is pleased to announce that it has acquired UK-based boutique technology consultancy Dsquaredi Pvt. Ltd. The purchase strengthens AArete's ability to deliver technology innovation to clients around the world.

Founded in 2015, Dsquaredi brings a hands-on, engineering-driven approach to each engagement. It also brings strong strategic partnerships with niche product companies in the areas of identity and access management and systems performance engineering. Dsquaredi will work closely with AArete client service teams worldwide to drive client performance improvement and transformation programs with expert and niche technology and change management consulting skills.

"This acquisition strengthens AArete's international position, as well as our ability to serve companies in the financial services industry, where Dsquaredi has carved out something of a niche," said Loren Trimble, CEO and Managing Director of AArete. "As we've seen while working on several projects together, our two companies have very similar approaches to client delivery and great overall synergy. We're very excited to go to market together as a single firm to solve the challenges that our clients around the world face."

Per the terms of the acquisition, the Dsquaredi name will be folded into AArete. Dsquaredi founder John Carey will join AArete as a managing director and report to AArete Digital and Data Services practice leader and head of international expansion, Maulik Bhagat.

"Dsquaredi's IT and change management expertise will help AArete's client services teams deliver even more effectively in technology domains like security and identity, design, the cloud and performance engineering," Carey said. "AArete shares our passion for working alongside clients to drive meaningful, long-lasting results. We're excited to join forces and help AArete continue on its growth trajectory."

Leaders from the two merging firms expressed great confidence that their clients will be very satisfied by AArete's increased scale, capabilities and reach. Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

