Global Management Consulting Services Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report | SpendEdge

- Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights

- More than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers use our insights daily

- SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base

News provided by

SpendEdge

Jul 16, 2021, 16:30 ET

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Management ConsultingServices -Sourcing andIntelligence Report provides key information about the market. For instance, the Management Consulting Services Market will grow at a CAGR of 5.27% by 2024.

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of Management Consulting Services Market

www.spendedge.com/report/management-consulting-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Management Consulting Services Market Analysis

This report evaluates suppliers based on technical skill/expertise, service portfolios/cost and pricing, proven track record, and regulatory compliance and confidentiality. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.

Related Reports on Professional Services Market:

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Management Consulting Services Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

The report provides insights on the following information:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs
  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities
  • Supply chain margins and pricing models
  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platformActivate Free subscription.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SOURCE SpendEdge

Related Links

https://procurement.spendedge.com/

Also from this source

USD 81 Billion growth expected in Pharma Plant Machinery and...

Post COVID-19 Procurement Report on Dextrose Market| SpendEdge...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics