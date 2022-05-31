Global Management Decision Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Management Decision Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global management decision market reached a value of US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 12.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Management decision is the process of streamlining and improving data-driven decisions of the organization by applying various tools, such as business intelligence (BI), artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics. It is utilized by business managers to ensure optimal growth, consistency, precision and enhanced control over the decision strategies. It involves collecting, filtering, analyzing, processing and formulating the data and information and choosing the best alternative. Management decision aids in strengthening the organization, providing additional alternatives, generating information, improving acceptance and commitment. It is widely used across various industries, such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, information technology (IT), telecommunication and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).



Significant growth in the BFSI industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Management decision solutions are widely used by banks and other financial institutions for performing repetitive operations, such as critical credit, insurance claim and fraud detection management.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of analysis-based digital decision services and solutions across departments and organizations for enhanced consistency, efficiency, productivity and transparency is providing a thrust to the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of big data, predictive analytics and business rules management solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

These technologies are widely used for the processing and utilization of large amounts of data in real-time and the implementation of more accurate decisions. In line with this, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with multiple management decision solutions to analyze and provide critical insights, relevant information and automate processes are positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the rapid digitization of banking processes, along with the increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ACTICO GmbH, Equifax Inc., Experian Information Solutions Inc. (Experian plc), Fair Isaac Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Sapiens International Corporation, SAS Institute Inc. and TIBCO Software Inc.



