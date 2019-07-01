Global Management Systems Market to 2024: Increase in the Demand for Next-Generation Aircraft Features is a Key Factor Driving the Market

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flight Management Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flight management systems (FMS) market reached a value of US$ 2.6 Billion in 2018

A flight management system (FMS) is a specialized computer system that performs a complete range of in-flight tasks, thus significantly reducing the crew load. It is an integrated, full-flight communication and information management system that provides guidance and aids in navigation, trajectory prediction, and performance and fuel computations. In-flight management and flight planning through various sensors such as inertial navigation systems (INS) and global positioning systems (GPS) are some of the other functions of FMS.



A thriving aviation industry along with an increase in the demand for next-generation aircraft features is a key factor driving the market growth. For instance, improved fuel efficiency and flight security along with the reduction in pilot workload are some of the key benefits offered by FMS, owing to which its demand is rapidly increasing.



Moreover, Next Generation Flight Management Systems (NGFMS) are being introduced, that streamline air traffic management, reduce direct operational costs and enhance the overall safety of the aircraft. Furthermore, there is a significant growth in the number of airlines across the globe which now connect even the remotest regions to the world. This has led to the launch of several modern aircraft, thus leading to the widespread incorporation of FMA, which is contributing positively to the market growth.



Apart from this, other benefits such as enhanced navigation, lower power consumption and reduced weight, and glass cockpits resulting in better operational facilities are also driving the market growth.



Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global flight management systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global flight management systems industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the aircraft type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the hardware?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global flight management systems industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global flight management systems industry?

What is the structure of the global flight management systems industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global flight management systems industry?

What are the profit margins in the global flight management systems industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Flight Management Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Fit

5.4 Market Breakup by Aircraft Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Hardware

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Fit

6.1 Line Fit

6.2 Retrofit



7 Market Breakup by Aircraft Type

7.1 Narrow Body Aircraft

7.2 Wide Body Aircraft

7.3 Very Large Aircraft

7.4 Regional Transport Aircraft



8 Market Breakup by Hardware

8.1 Visual Display Unit

8.2 Control Display Unit

8.3 Flight Management Computers



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Honeywell International Inc.

14.3.2 Thales Group

14.3.3 General Electric Company

14.3.4 Rockwell Collins

14.3.5 Esterline Technologies Corporation

14.3.6 Garmin Ltd.

14.3.7 Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

14.3.8 Jeppesen Sanderson, Inc.

14.3.9 Navtech, Inc.

14.3.10 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg

14.3.11 Leonardo-Finmeccanica Spa

14.3.12 General Electric Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqpnj9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

