Global Mandibular Advancement Devices Market Report 2023: Featuring Erkodent Erich Kopp, Somnomed, Apnea Sciences, Tomed, Resmed & More

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 May, 2023, 06:00 ET

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mandibular Advancement Devices Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mandibular advancement devices market size is being driven by the rising prevalence of the increasing demand for MRI equipment for diagnosing various medical conditions as cancer across the globe. The market value is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Mandibular Advancement Devices: Introduction

Mandibular advancement devices (MADs) are devices used in the treatment of sleep apnoea, a sleep disorder characterized by pauses in breathing or shallow breathing during sleep. MADs are dental appliances that are designed to reposition the lower jaw (mandible) forward to maintain an open airway during sleep. The device holds the jaw in place, preventing the tongue and soft tissues in the throat from collapsing back and obstructing the airway.

MADs are used as an alternative to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy, which involves the use of a mask and air pressure to keep the airway open during sleep. MADs are generally considered more comfortable and less invasive than CPAP therapy.

MADs are also used in the treatment of snoring, another sleep disorder characterized by noisy breathing during sleep. The device helps to reduce snoring by opening up the airway and reducing vibrations in the soft tissues of the throat.

MADs are prescribed by dentists or sleep specialists and are customized for each patient. They are typically made from acrylic and designed to fit over the upper and lower teeth. Some MADs are adjustable, allowing for greater customization and comfort.

Mandibular Advancement Devices: Application and Uses

Mandibular advancement devices (MADs) are dental appliances designed to treat sleep apnea and snoring by advancing the lower jaw forward. They are custom-made by dental professionals and are worn during sleep to keep the airway open and prevent the tongue and soft tissues from collapsing and blocking the airway. Some common applications and uses of MADs include:

  • Sleep Apnea Treatment: MADs are commonly used as a first-line treatment for mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) when continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy is not tolerated or preferred
  • Snoring Treatment: MADs are also used to treat primary snoring by reducing the airway resistance caused by a narrow airway and preventing the soft tissues from vibrating during sleep
  • Athletic Performance Enhancement: MADs have been used by athletes to improve their performance by increasing their lung capacity and oxygen intake during exercise
  • Bruxism Treatment: MADs can be used to treat bruxism, a condition where the individual grinds their teeth during sleep
  • TMJ Disorder Treatment: MADs can also be used to treat temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder by repositioning the jaw and reducing pressure on the TMJ

Overall, MADs are a versatile and effective treatment option for a variety of sleep-related and dental conditions.

Global Mandibular Advancement Devices Market Segmentations
Market Breakup by Material

  • Plastic
  • Metal

Market Breakup by Product Type

  • Bite MAD
  • Custom MAD
  • Semi-Custom MAD

Market Breakup by Application

  • Snoring
  • Obstructive Sleep Apnea
  • Temporomandibular Joint Syndrome
  • Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online
  • Others

Market Breakup by Region
North America

  • United States of America
  • Canada

Europe

  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Others

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • ASEAN
  • Australia
  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Mexico
  • Others

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Nigeria
  • South Africa
  • Others

Global Mandibular Advancement Devices Market Scenario

The mandibular advancement devices (MAD) market growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of sleep apnea and the rising awareness of its impact on overall health. MADs are a popular treatment option for sleep apnea, as they offer a non-invasive and effective way to keep the airway open during sleep. The market is expected to see continued growth as more people are diagnosed with sleep apnea and seek treatment.

Additionally, advancements in technology have led to the development of more comfortable and user-friendly devices, further fuelling market growth. The market is also witnessing an increase in demand from the aging population, as sleep apnea is more prevalent among older adults. However, the high cost of these devices and the lack of reimbursement in some regions may hinder market growth in certain areas. Overall, the mandibular advancement devices market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing awareness and technological advancements.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Mandibular Advancement Devices Market Overview

4 Global Mandibular Advancement Devices Market Landscape

5 Global Mandibular Advancement Devices Market Dynamics

6 Global Mandibular Advancement Devices Market Segmentation

7 North America Mandibular Advancement Devices Market

8 Europe Mandibular Advancement Devices Market

9 Asia Pacific Mandibular Advancement Devices Market

10 Latin America Mandibular Advancement Devices Market

11 Middle East and Africa Mandibular Advancement Devices Market

12 Patent Analysis

13 Grants Analysis

14 Funding Analysis

15 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis

16 Regulatory Framework

17 Supplier Landscape

18 Global Mandibular Advancement Devices Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

19 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

20 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)

21 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)

Companies Mentioned

  • Erkodent Erich Kopp GmbH
  • Somnomed, Inc.
  • Scheu-Dental GmbH
  • Apnea Sciences Corporation
  • Dynaflex
  • Tomed GmbH
  • Aurum Group
  • Resmed
  • Keller Dental Lab

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwkh1m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Proteomic Biomarker Analytics Market Research Report 2023: There is Plenty of Opportunity, and Some Completely New Types of Biomarkers are Already at Work

Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Report 2023: Growing Adoption of Telemedicine Fuels Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.