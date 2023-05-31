Global Mandibular Advancement Devices Market Report 2023: Featuring Erkodent Erich Kopp, Somnomed, Apnea Sciences, Tomed, Resmed & More

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mandibular Advancement Devices Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mandibular advancement devices market size is being driven by the rising prevalence of the increasing demand for MRI equipment for diagnosing various medical conditions as cancer across the globe. The market value is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.



Mandibular Advancement Devices: Introduction



Mandibular advancement devices (MADs) are devices used in the treatment of sleep apnoea, a sleep disorder characterized by pauses in breathing or shallow breathing during sleep. MADs are dental appliances that are designed to reposition the lower jaw (mandible) forward to maintain an open airway during sleep. The device holds the jaw in place, preventing the tongue and soft tissues in the throat from collapsing back and obstructing the airway.



MADs are used as an alternative to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy, which involves the use of a mask and air pressure to keep the airway open during sleep. MADs are generally considered more comfortable and less invasive than CPAP therapy.



MADs are also used in the treatment of snoring, another sleep disorder characterized by noisy breathing during sleep. The device helps to reduce snoring by opening up the airway and reducing vibrations in the soft tissues of the throat.



MADs are prescribed by dentists or sleep specialists and are customized for each patient. They are typically made from acrylic and designed to fit over the upper and lower teeth. Some MADs are adjustable, allowing for greater customization and comfort.



Mandibular Advancement Devices: Application and Uses



Mandibular advancement devices (MADs) are dental appliances designed to treat sleep apnea and snoring by advancing the lower jaw forward. They are custom-made by dental professionals and are worn during sleep to keep the airway open and prevent the tongue and soft tissues from collapsing and blocking the airway. Some common applications and uses of MADs include:

Sleep Apnea Treatment: MADs are commonly used as a first-line treatment for mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) when continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy is not tolerated or preferred

Snoring Treatment: MADs are also used to treat primary snoring by reducing the airway resistance caused by a narrow airway and preventing the soft tissues from vibrating during sleep

Athletic Performance Enhancement: MADs have been used by athletes to improve their performance by increasing their lung capacity and oxygen intake during exercise

Bruxism Treatment: MADs can be used to treat bruxism, a condition where the individual grinds their teeth during sleep

TMJ Disorder Treatment: MADs can also be used to treat temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder by repositioning the jaw and reducing pressure on the TMJ

Overall, MADs are a versatile and effective treatment option for a variety of sleep-related and dental conditions.



Global Mandibular Advancement Devices Market Segmentations

Market Breakup by Material

Plastic

Metal

Market Breakup by Product Type

Bite MAD

Custom MAD

Semi-Custom MAD

Market Breakup by Application

Snoring

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Temporomandibular Joint Syndrome

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Global Mandibular Advancement Devices Market Scenario



The mandibular advancement devices (MAD) market growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of sleep apnea and the rising awareness of its impact on overall health. MADs are a popular treatment option for sleep apnea, as they offer a non-invasive and effective way to keep the airway open during sleep. The market is expected to see continued growth as more people are diagnosed with sleep apnea and seek treatment.



Additionally, advancements in technology have led to the development of more comfortable and user-friendly devices, further fuelling market growth. The market is also witnessing an increase in demand from the aging population, as sleep apnea is more prevalent among older adults. However, the high cost of these devices and the lack of reimbursement in some regions may hinder market growth in certain areas. Overall, the mandibular advancement devices market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing awareness and technological advancements.

Companies Mentioned

Erkodent Erich Kopp GmbH

Somnomed, Inc.

Scheu-Dental GmbH

Apnea Sciences Corporation

Dynaflex

Tomed GmbH

Aurum Group

Resmed

Keller Dental Lab

