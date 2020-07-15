Global Mannequin-based Simulation Industry
Global Mannequin-based Simulation Market to Reach US$5 Billion by the Year 2027
Jul 15, 2020, 08:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mannequin-Based Simulation estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the period 2020-2027. Patient Simulators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.5% CAGR to reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Product Segments segment is readjusted to a revised 27.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33% share of the global Mannequin-Based Simulation market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 21.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027 The Mannequin-Based Simulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$367.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.82% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$876.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.2% and 19% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$876.2 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 136-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
• 3D Systems, Inc.
• CAE Healthcare
• Gaumard Scientific Company Inc.
• Laerdal Medical A/S
• Limbs & Things Ltd.
• Mentice AB
• Simulab Corporation
• Simulaids Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Mannequin - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Simulation Training
Mannequin-based Simulation: Increasingly Vital in Physician
Training
Growth Drivers
Increasing Focus on Patient Safety
Limited Access to Live Patients Drives Market for Simulation
Simulation in Healthcare Enables Cost Reduction
Technology Revolution Drives Demand for Simulation
Market Challenges
High Entry-Price Points Restrict Market
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions Offer High Growth Potential for Mannequin-
based Simulation
Competition
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mannequin-Based Simulation Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3D Systems (USA) CAE Healthcare (Canada) Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc. (USA) Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd. (Japan) Laerdal Medical A/S (Norway) Limbs & Things Ltd. (UK) Mentice AB (Sweden) Shanghai Honglian Medical Tech Group (China) Simulab Corporation (USA) Simulaids, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advanced Mannequins Imitate Human Reactions
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
Mannequin-based Simulation for Nursing Schools
Mannequins Gain Traction in Military Medical Training
Minimally-invasive Procedures Necessitate Simulation-based
Training
Robot-assisted Surgical Simulation Training Gaining Significance
Simulation Training Preferred for Cataract Surgery
Simulation Benefits Interventional Cardiology
Innovations in Patient Simulators
Virtual Medical Training - Potential to Replace Mannequin-based
Simulation
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 52
