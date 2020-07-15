Global Mannequin-based Simulation Industry

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mannequin-Based Simulation estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the period 2020-2027. Patient Simulators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.5% CAGR to reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Product Segments segment is readjusted to a revised 27.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33% share of the global Mannequin-Based Simulation market.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646027/?utm_source=PRN





The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 21.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027 The Mannequin-Based Simulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$367.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.82% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$876.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.2% and 19% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$876.2 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 136-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,



• 3D Systems, Inc.

• CAE Healthcare

• Gaumard Scientific Company Inc.

• Laerdal Medical A/S

• Limbs & Things Ltd.

• Mentice AB

• Simulab Corporation

• Simulaids Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646027/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Mannequin - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Simulation Training

Mannequin-based Simulation: Increasingly Vital in Physician

Training

Growth Drivers

Increasing Focus on Patient Safety

Limited Access to Live Patients Drives Market for Simulation

Simulation in Healthcare Enables Cost Reduction

Technology Revolution Drives Demand for Simulation

Market Challenges

High Entry-Price Points Restrict Market

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Offer High Growth Potential for Mannequin-

based Simulation

Competition

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mannequin-Based Simulation Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3D Systems (USA) CAE Healthcare (Canada) Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc. (USA) Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd. (Japan) Laerdal Medical A/S (Norway) Limbs & Things Ltd. (UK) Mentice AB (Sweden) Shanghai Honglian Medical Tech Group (China) Simulab Corporation (USA) Simulaids, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advanced Mannequins Imitate Human Reactions

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Mannequin-based Simulation for Nursing Schools

Mannequins Gain Traction in Military Medical Training

Minimally-invasive Procedures Necessitate Simulation-based

Training

Robot-assisted Surgical Simulation Training Gaining Significance

Simulation Training Preferred for Cataract Surgery

Simulation Benefits Interventional Cardiology

Innovations in Patient Simulators

Virtual Medical Training - Potential to Replace Mannequin-based

Simulation



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mannequin-Based Simulation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Mannequin-Based Simulation Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Patient Simulators (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Patient Simulators (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Patient Simulators (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share (in %) by Company:

2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Mannequin-Based Simulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 11: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Mannequin-Based Simulation Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 15: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Mannequin-Based Simulation:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Mannequin-Based Simulation Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Mannequin-Based Simulation Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mannequin-Based Simulation Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 26: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market in France by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: French Mannequin-Based Simulation Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019

Table 30: French Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Mannequin-Based Simulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: Mannequin-Based Simulation Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Mannequin-Based Simulation Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Mannequin-Based Simulation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Mannequin-Based Simulation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 41: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe Mannequin-Based Simulation Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Mannequin-Based Simulation Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Mannequin-Based Simulation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 47: Rest of World Mannequin-Based Simulation Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 48: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 52





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646027/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1-339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

