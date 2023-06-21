Global Mannequin-Based Simulation Strategic Business Report 2023: Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals to Boost Cardiac Applications

21 Jun, 2023, 21:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mannequin-Based Simulation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Mannequin-Based Simulation estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Patient Simulators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.3% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Product Types segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $758.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.3% CAGR
The Mannequin-Based Simulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$758.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$347.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 14.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -
- CAE Healthcare
- Gaumard Scientific Company Inc.
- Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd.
- Laerdal Medical A/S
- Limbs & Things Ltd.
- Mentice AB
- Moog Inc.
- Simbionix Ltd.
- Simulab Corporation
