Global Mannequin-Based Simulation Strategic Business Report 2023: Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals to Boost Cardiac Applications

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mannequin-Based Simulation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Mannequin-Based Simulation estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Patient Simulators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.3% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Product Types segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $758.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.3% CAGR



The Mannequin-Based Simulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$758.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$347.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 14.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -

CAE Healthcare

Gaumard Scientific Company Inc.

Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd.

Laerdal Medical A/S

Limbs & Things Ltd.

Mentice AB

Moog Inc.

Simbionix Ltd.

Simulab Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

COVID-19 Impact on Mannequin-Based Simulation

Mannequin - A Prelude

Simulation Based Education

Nursing Education Embraces Simulation-based Learning in a Major Way

Mannequin-based Simulation: An Integral Part of Medical Simulation Market

Global Mannequin-based Simulation Market Set to Witness Significant Growth

Growth Drivers

Increasing Focus on Patient Safety

Limited Access to Live Patients Drives Market for Simulation

Simulation in Healthcare Enables Cost Reduction

Technology Revolution Drives Demand for Simulation

Affordability & Rising Implementation to Boost Demand

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Offer High Growth Potential for Mannequin-based Simulation

Patient Simulators Lead the Mannequin-based Simulation Market

Competition

Mannequin-Based Simulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Surgeries Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type

Rise in Global Surgeries Post COVID & Shortage of Surgeons to Drive Use of Mannequin-based Simulation to Accelerate Surgeon Education and Training

Surgical Backlog & Surgeon Shortages: A Harrowing Situation

Cancer Surgery Demand Surges Amid Surgeon Shortage

Mannequin-based Simulation to the Rescue

As the Number of Surgeries Performed Globally Increase, the Need for Well Trained Surgeons Becomes Acute, Strengthening the Business Case for Mannequin-based Simulation: Global Market for General Surgery (In US$ Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Virtual Simulation and High-Fidelity Mannequin Simulation for Recognizing Critical Events

High-fidelity Mannequins

Advanced Mannequins Imitate Human Reactions

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

Mannequin-based Simulation for Nursing Schools

Cardiology, a Promising Field for Medical Animation/Simulation

Simulation Benefits Interventional Cardiology

Mannequins Gain Traction in Military Medical Training

Minimally-invasive Procedures Necessitate Simulation-based Training

Robot-assisted Surgical Simulation Training Gaining Significance

Simulation Training Preferred for Cataract Surgery

Surgical Simulation Gets Notable Makeover with Influx of Innovative Approaches

Surgical Simulation: The History & Evolution

Existing Surgical Simulation Models

Continuing Advances Pave Way for Versatile & Realistic Surgical Simulators

Innovations Set to Take Surgical Simulation to Next Level

Select Innovations

Learning Theories Guiding Development of Simulation-based Education

Areas where Under Graduate Nursing Education Simulation is Most Used

Virtual Simulations for UG Nursing Programs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9l680i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets