Global Mannitol Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from the Food and Beverage Industry as a Sugar Substitute Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mannitol Market Size, Trends, By Form, By Application, and By Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mannitol Market was valued at US$ 390.83 Mn in 2022, estimated to reach US$ 575.20 Mn by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.81% from 2023-2030.

Market Drivers

The global market for mannitol is driven by various factors, such as the increasing demand from the food and beverage industry as a sugar substitute, the growth of the pharmaceutical industry and its use in various drugs and formulations, and the rise in demand for low-calorie and sugar-free products.

Moreover, the growing awareness about the health benefits of mannitol such as its ability to improve dental health, its use in the treatment of renal diseases, and its potential to be used in various medical applications is also driving the market. The use of mannitol in various industrial applications such as construction, paper, and personal care products is also expected to boost the demand for the product in the coming years.

Market Restraints

One of the main restraints to the growth of the global mannitol market is the availability of substitutes. Several other polyols can be used as a sugar substitute, such as xylitol, sorbitol, and erythritol, which may limit the demand for mannitol.

In addition, the high cost of production of mannitol can also act as a restraint to the growth of the market. The process of manufacturing mannitol is complex and requires specialized equipment and technical expertise, which can drive up production costs.

Regional Analysis

The global mannitol market is segmented into 5 main regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The Asia-Pacific region is currently dominating the mannitol market, with China being the largest producer and consumer of mannitol. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The growth in demand for mannitol in this region is driven by its extensive usage in the pharmaceutical industry as a key ingredient in various drugs and as an excipient in tablets and capsules.

The market for mannitol in North America and Europe is also expected to see rapid growth due to the increasing demand for sugar-free and low-calorie foods and beverages, coupled with the growing awareness about the health benefits of consuming such products.

Market Taxonomy

By Form

Powder

Crystalline

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest Middle East & Africa

