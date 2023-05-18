Global Mannitol Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from the Food and Beverage Industry as a Sugar Substitute Bolsters Sector

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 May, 2023, 06:00 ET

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mannitol Market Size, Trends, By Form, By Application, and By Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mannitol Market was valued at US$ 390.83 Mn in 2022, estimated to reach US$ 575.20 Mn by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.81% from 2023-2030.

Market Drivers

The global market for mannitol is driven by various factors, such as the increasing demand from the food and beverage industry as a sugar substitute, the growth of the pharmaceutical industry and its use in various drugs and formulations, and the rise in demand for low-calorie and sugar-free products.

Moreover, the growing awareness about the health benefits of mannitol such as its ability to improve dental health, its use in the treatment of renal diseases, and its potential to be used in various medical applications is also driving the market. The use of mannitol in various industrial applications such as construction, paper, and personal care products is also expected to boost the demand for the product in the coming years.

Market Restraints

One of the main restraints to the growth of the global mannitol market is the availability of substitutes. Several other polyols can be used as a sugar substitute, such as xylitol, sorbitol, and erythritol, which may limit the demand for mannitol.

In addition, the high cost of production of mannitol can also act as a restraint to the growth of the market. The process of manufacturing mannitol is complex and requires specialized equipment and technical expertise, which can drive up production costs.

Regional Analysis

The global mannitol market is segmented into 5 main regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The Asia-Pacific region is currently dominating the mannitol market, with China being the largest producer and consumer of mannitol. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The growth in demand for mannitol in this region is driven by its extensive usage in the pharmaceutical industry as a key ingredient in various drugs and as an excipient in tablets and capsules.

The market for mannitol in North America and Europe is also expected to see rapid growth due to the increasing demand for sugar-free and low-calorie foods and beverages, coupled with the growing awareness about the health benefits of consuming such products.

Market Taxonomy

By Form

  • Powder
  • Crystalline

By Application

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Food & Beverages
  • Personal Care & Cosmetics
  • Others

By Region

North America

  • U.S
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Peru
  • Chile
  • Venezuela
  • Rest of Latin America

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Russia
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Singapore
  • Malaysia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Egypt
  • Kuwait
  • South Africa
  • Rest Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

  • What are the key opportunities in the Global Mannitol Market?
  • What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?
  • Which segment/region will have the highest growth?
  • What are the factors that will impact/drive the market?
  • What is the competitive landscape in the industry?
  • What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Mannitol Market Outlook

5 Global Mannitol Market, By Form

6 Global Mannitol Market, By Application

7 Global Mannitol Market, By Region

8 North America Mannitol Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

9 Europe Mannitol Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

10 Asia Pacific Mannitol Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

11 Latin America Mannitol Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

12 Middle East Mannitol Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

13 Competitive Analysis

14 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Roquette Freres
  • Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
  • SPI Pharma Inc
  • Cargill Inc
  • Singsino Group Limited
  • Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co Ltd
  • Pfizer Inc
  • Merck KGaA
  • Zuchem Inc
  • Rongde Seaweed Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zcojdl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Internal Combustion Engine Market Report 2023: Featuring AGCO, Hino Motors, Bosch, Ford, General Motors & More

Global Smart Commercial Buildings IoT Devices Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Project Haystack, Brick Schema, Google Digital Buildings, RealEstateCore, Quantum, OAP, & IAP

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.