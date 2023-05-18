Global Mannitol Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from the Food and Beverage Industry as a Sugar Substitute Bolsters Sector

18 May, 2023, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mannitol Market Size, Trends, By Form, By Application, and By Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Mannitol Market was valued at US$ 390.83 Mn in 2022, estimated to reach US$ 575.20 Mn by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.81% from 2023-2030.
Market Drivers
The global market for mannitol is driven by various factors, such as the increasing demand from the food and beverage industry as a sugar substitute, the growth of the pharmaceutical industry and its use in various drugs and formulations, and the rise in demand for low-calorie and sugar-free products.
Moreover, the growing awareness about the health benefits of mannitol such as its ability to improve dental health, its use in the treatment of renal diseases, and its potential to be used in various medical applications is also driving the market. The use of mannitol in various industrial applications such as construction, paper, and personal care products is also expected to boost the demand for the product in the coming years.
Market Restraints
One of the main restraints to the growth of the global mannitol market is the availability of substitutes. Several other polyols can be used as a sugar substitute, such as xylitol, sorbitol, and erythritol, which may limit the demand for mannitol.
In addition, the high cost of production of mannitol can also act as a restraint to the growth of the market. The process of manufacturing mannitol is complex and requires specialized equipment and technical expertise, which can drive up production costs.
Regional Analysis
The global mannitol market is segmented into 5 main regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
The Asia-Pacific region is currently dominating the mannitol market, with China being the largest producer and consumer of mannitol. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The growth in demand for mannitol in this region is driven by its extensive usage in the pharmaceutical industry as a key ingredient in various drugs and as an excipient in tablets and capsules.
The market for mannitol in North America and Europe is also expected to see rapid growth due to the increasing demand for sugar-free and low-calorie foods and beverages, coupled with the growing awareness about the health benefits of consuming such products.
Market Taxonomy
By Form
- Powder
- Crystalline
By Application
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food & Beverages
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Others
By Region
North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Peru
- Chile
- Venezuela
- Rest of Latin America
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the key opportunities in the Global Mannitol Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?
- Which segment/region will have the highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the market?
- What is the competitive landscape in the industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Mannitol Market Outlook
5 Global Mannitol Market, By Form
6 Global Mannitol Market, By Application
7 Global Mannitol Market, By Region
8 North America Mannitol Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
9 Europe Mannitol Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
10 Asia Pacific Mannitol Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
11 Latin America Mannitol Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
12 Middle East Mannitol Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
13 Competitive Analysis
14 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Roquette Freres
- Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- SPI Pharma Inc
- Cargill Inc
- Singsino Group Limited
- Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co Ltd
- Pfizer Inc
- Merck KGaA
- Zuchem Inc
- Rongde Seaweed Co Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zcojdl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article