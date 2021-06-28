Global Manufacturer, Aplix, Partners with FactoryEye to Accelerate the Transition of Its US-based Plants Toward Industry 4.0

The Aplix team needed a system with machine learning that would enable them to obtain real-time data from their production machines to make informed decisions to improve productivity in their manufacturing processes. They evaluated several software systems, but the fact that FactoryEye is designed as a "plug and play" solution specifically for mid-sized manufacturers helped them in making their selection.

Pete Connelly, responsible for Finance & Information Systems at Aplix, Inc, said, "The FactoryEye solution will allow us to connect machine data through our MES to FactoryEye's cutting-edge analytics system to provide a whole range of information on critical issues such as machine performance, machine downtime, raw material consumption, traceability and product quality to help us identify target areas for improvement. In addition to the product's overall capabilities, we selected FactoryEye because their team seemed to have a very strong grasp of our manufacturing processes and they were able to show how we can achieve measurable performance gains using a series of 90-day sprints."

In addition, FactoryEye has a certified connector to the JD Edwards ERP system used by Aplix. This certified connector, one of many offered by FactoryEye, will enable Aplix to capture data in combination with other meaningful information to give them actionable intelligence. This data is collected automatically and put into KPI format for the shop floor operators who will be using tablets. Within the first 90-day sprint, Aplix will have access to OEE KPIs that will enable them to start making incremental changes on the factory floor.

Terri Ghio, president of FactoryEye North America said, "We are truly honored to be working with a prestigious global manufacturer such as Aplix. Our goal has been to gain a deep understanding of their business processes and provide the platform for them to increase productivity and continually improve their manufacturing processes."

Nancy Finnegan, vice president of sales, FactoryEye North America said, "Up until recently, the only true Industry 4.0 solutions were tailor-made for the largest global manufacturers. That has now changed. FactoryEye provides mid-sized manufacturers with an attainable way to successfully implement Industry 4.0. We showed Aplix how they can achieve a significant return on investment by looking at machine availability, energy consumption, cycle time, efficiency and quality production. This same type of ROI analysis should resonate with any mid-sized manufacturer!"

Based in Laguna Hills, California, FactoryEye North America is a division of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC), a global provider of business integration and decision support solutions. FactoryEye is powered by Magic Software's IoT platform as the solution that medium-size manufacturers turn to on their path to Industry 4.0. Factory Eye's unique solution is intuitive, designed for rapid implementation and does not require changing existing systems and infrastructure. FactoryEye gives global manufacturers unparalleled visibility into their operations, which enables them to make continuous improvements in the production process. FactoryEye captures production data and transforms it into actionable intelligence, which empowers workers, managers and manufacturing executives to make informed decisions in real-time.



