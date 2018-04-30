Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market 2018-2022: MES with IoT Functionality Gaining Traction in the Market

The Global Manufacturing Execution Systems to grow at a CAGR of 12.36% during the period 2017-2018.

Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the new sales as well as the renewal of software license of existing customers.

According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is continued demand for automation in industrial sectors. One trend that is affecting the market is emergence of cloud-based MES. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is high upfront initial investment and complex installation procedure.



Key vendors

ABB

Emerson

General Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

