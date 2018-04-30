Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market 2018-2022: MES with IoT Functionality Gaining Traction in the Market

DUBLIN, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Manufacturing Execution Systems to grow at a CAGR of 12.36% during the period 2017-2018.
Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.
The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the new sales as well as the renewal of software license of existing customers.
According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is continued demand for automation in industrial sectors. One trend that is affecting the market is emergence of cloud-based MES. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is high upfront initial investment and complex installation procedure.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the Key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- ABB
- Emerson
- General Electric
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Global manufacturing execution systems (MES) market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Comparison by end-user
Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Process industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Emergence of cloud-based MES
MES with IoT functionality gaining traction in market
Emerging MES 4.0
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Landscape disruption
Competitive Landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
