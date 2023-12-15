Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Report 2023-2030: Growing Emphasis on Digital Transformation Accelerates MES Uptake

15 Dec, 2023, 05:00 ET
Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market to Reach $42.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) estimated at US$15.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$42.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
This report provides insights into Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), starting with an overview of system architecture. It explores various MES deployment types and delves into the core functionalities of MES, highlighting the benefits of its implementation from a manufacturer's perspective.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.3% CAGR and reach US$25.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 14.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
Key challenges addressed by MES are identified, offering a comprehensive understanding of how this technology enhances manufacturing processes. The report provides a snapshot of the current market scenario and outlook for MES, including trends shaping the MES market. Recent market activity is discussed to give readers a glimpse of developments and trends in the MES space. The report underscores the significance of MES software, with a particular focus on how cloud-based solutions are expanding the addressable market. It also highlights the rising demand for MES services.
The report offers insights into the global adoption of MES, with developed regions leading the way and developing regions emerging as hotspots for future growth. It presents a breakdown of revenues between developed and developing regions and ranks geographic regions by CAGR (Revenues) for the period of 2018-2025.
Economic scenarios and their impact on the MES market are explored, with real GDP growth rates for various countries and regions from 2018 through 2021. The competitive scenario is analyzed, showcasing leading players in the MES market. The report notes that the MES market is in a consolidation mode, highlighting the trends in market share among key competitors.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR
The Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rapidly Changing Dynamics in the Process & Discrete Manufacturing Environments Necessitate MES Deployments
- A Glance at New Requirements Specific to MES by Select End-Use Industry
- Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018
- Growing Emphasis on Digital Transformation Accelerates MES Uptake
- MES with Big Data, IoT and Other Advanced Capabilities Make a Cut in Digital Transformation Strategies
- MES Emerges as a Viable Technology Platform to Streamline Modern Process & Discrete Manufacturing Processes
- Process Vs. Discrete Manufacturing: Noteworthy Differences
- Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile Environment for MES
- Industry 4.0 to Steer Next Wave of Growth in MES Market
- Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023
- MES 4.0 Emerges to Suffice Industry 4.0 Requirements
- Preference for Paperless Operations Spells Opportunities for MES Systems
- Installation Time and Cost Associated with Paperless Manufacturing and Traditional MES: A Comparison
- Comparison of Technical Aspects of Paperless Manufacturing and Traditional MES
- Process Support: Paperless Manufacturing Vs. Traditional MES
- Myriad Benefits of MES Systems Encourage Wider Adoption
- MES Enables Real-time Production Monitoring
- Faster ROI Factor Lends Traction to MES Deployments
- MES Benefits Realization within 12 Months of Implementation
- Integration of MES with ERP and Other Business IT Systems: Order of the Day
- MES Steps In to Enhance to Batch & Hybrid Manufacturing Domains
- Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM): MES with Expanded Scope
- Growing Use Case Across Diverse End-Use Sectors Bodes Well
- Opportunities Rife in Healthcare Industry
- Medical Devices
- Pharmaceuticals
- MES Functions in Pharmaceutical End-Use Industry (Production of APIs)
- Life Sciences
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018
- Strong Gains Identified in Chemicals Sector
- MES Enables Improved Production Scheduling, Preparation, Execution and Evaluation in Chemical Plants
- MES Functions in Chemicals and Specialty Chemicals End-Use Industry
- Automotive Manufacturers Rely on MES to Improve Production & Assembly Lines
- OEMs Emphasize MES
- MES Remains Equally Important for Parts & Components Suppliers
- MES Functions in Automotive End-Use Industry
- Global Passenger Car Production & Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
- High Growth Opportunities in Aerospace & Defense Sector
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
- A Note on Prominent Aerospace MES Software Tools
- Rising Demand for MES in Oil & Gas, Refinery, and Petrochemicals Verticals
- Refinery and Petrochemical Operations
- MES Functions in Refineries and Petrochemicals End-Use Industry
- Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019
- Growing Demand from Food & Beverage Processing Units
- Breweries
- MES Functions in Food & Beverage End-Use Industry
- Uptrend in Consumer Packaged Goods Sector Augurs Well
- Metal Manufacturers and Paper Making Firms Rely on MES
- MES Functions in Paper and Metal End-Use Industry
- Novel Demand in Machine and Plant Construction Verticals
- MES Functions in Machine and Plant Construction End-Use Industry
- RFID-Enabled Real-Time MES Gains Traction among Mass-Customization Production Companies
- Sustained Demand for Out-of-Box MES
- Growing Importance of Regulatory Compliance
- The Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act (PHSBPRA)
- The Transportation Recall Enhancement, Accountability and Documentation (TREAD) Act
- The Rule 21 CFR Part 11
- Sarbanes-Oxley Act
- Resolving Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of the Market
- Complexity in Implementation & Rollout: Major Challenge
