Global Manufacturing Industry Analysis Report 2023: The Flip to the East, De-dollarization, The Ascent of BRICS

This study identifies and analyzes the pivotal mega trends that will shape the future of manufacturing, directly impacting companies' growth and innovation performance.

It sheds light on the driving and restraining factors in the global manufacturing landscape and unveils opportunities arising from this dynamic environment for industry stakeholders to capitalize on.

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a profound global transformation in manufacturing. Political tensions, such as the US-China conflict and the Russo-Ukrainian War, economic uncertainties including high inflation rates and de-dollarization initiatives, and persistent supply chain disruptions have compelled manufacturers to invest in technology to ensure reliable and sustainable operations.

With the ascent of BRICS countries potentially leading to a multipolar world, the manufacturing trajectory will be influenced by a spectrum of factors. These factors encompass sovereign debt, inflation, banking crises, de-dollarization endeavors, geopolitical rivalries, climate change, and advancements in artificial intelligence.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Future of Manufacturing in a Multipolar World

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Major Events Driving Changes in Global Manufacturing

Major Events Driving Changes in Global Manufacturing - The Ascent of BRICS

De-dollarization

The Flip to the East

The Flip to the East - China Leads the Global Market for EVs

The Flip to the East - The Developing World Is Agile, Fast, Efficient & Low Cost

The Flip to the East - China Grows Share of Global Manufacturing Output

of Global Manufacturing Output Crystal Ball Gaze - 3 Scenarios for the Global Manufacturing Market in the Next Decade

- 3 Scenarios for the Global Manufacturing Market in the Next Decade Manufacturing in a Multipolar World

Growth Drivers - Rising Prominence of Developing Economies in the Global Industrial Sector

Growth Restraints - Prominence of Developing Economies in the Global Industrial Sector

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - India's Thriving Manufacturing Landscape

Thriving Manufacturing Landscape Growth Opportunity 2 - China's Dominance in Global Vehicle Production and the EV Revolution

Growth Opportunity 3 - Brazil's Powerful Footprint in the Global Renewable Energy Market

