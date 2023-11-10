Global Manufacturing Industry Analysis Report 2023: The Flip to the East, De-dollarization, The Ascent of BRICS

News provided by

Research and Markets

10 Nov, 2023, 19:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Future of Manufacturing in a Multipolar World" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study identifies and analyzes the pivotal mega trends that will shape the future of manufacturing, directly impacting companies' growth and innovation performance.

It sheds light on the driving and restraining factors in the global manufacturing landscape and unveils opportunities arising from this dynamic environment for industry stakeholders to capitalize on.

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a profound global transformation in manufacturing. Political tensions, such as the US-China conflict and the Russo-Ukrainian War, economic uncertainties including high inflation rates and de-dollarization initiatives, and persistent supply chain disruptions have compelled manufacturers to invest in technology to ensure reliable and sustainable operations.

With the ascent of BRICS countries potentially leading to a multipolar world, the manufacturing trajectory will be influenced by a spectrum of factors. These factors encompass sovereign debt, inflation, banking crises, de-dollarization endeavors, geopolitical rivalries, climate change, and advancements in artificial intelligence.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Future of Manufacturing in a Multipolar World
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Major Events Driving Changes in Global Manufacturing
  • Major Events Driving Changes in Global Manufacturing - The Ascent of BRICS
  • De-dollarization
  • The Flip to the East
  • The Flip to the East - China Leads the Global Market for EVs
  • The Flip to the East - The Developing World Is Agile, Fast, Efficient & Low Cost
  • The Flip to the East - China Grows Share of Global Manufacturing Output
  • Crystal Ball Gaze - 3 Scenarios for the Global Manufacturing Market in the Next Decade
  • Manufacturing in a Multipolar World
  • Growth Drivers - Rising Prominence of Developing Economies in the Global Industrial Sector
  • Growth Restraints - Prominence of Developing Economies in the Global Industrial Sector

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - India's Thriving Manufacturing Landscape
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - China's Dominance in Global Vehicle Production and the EV Revolution
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Brazil's Powerful Footprint in the Global Renewable Energy Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9sq6bj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Oncology Dominates Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient CDMO Market with 35.5% Revenue Share in 2022, Fueled by Growing Demand for Potent APIs

Oncology Dominates Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient CDMO Market with 35.5% Revenue Share in 2022, Fueled by Growing Demand for Potent APIs

The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient CDMO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Highly Potent API, Antibody Drug Conjugate), By...
Global Chemotherapy at Home Services Market to Reach $2.63 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Patient Shift to Home Care Settings

Global Chemotherapy at Home Services Market to Reach $2.63 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Patient Shift to Home Care Settings

The "Chemotherapy At Home Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Oral, Infusion), By Cancer Type (Leukemia, Lung Cancer,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.