Global Marine Actuators and Valves Industry
Global Marine Actuators and Valves Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2027
Nov 10, 2020, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Marine Actuators and Valves estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027. Actuators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Valves segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $825.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Marine Actuators and Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$825.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$864 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 293-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AVK Holding A/S
- Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG
- Emerson Electric Company
- Flowserve Corporation
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Johnson Controls International PLC
- KITZ Corporation
- Rotork PLC
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Marine Actuators and Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Marine Actuators and Valves Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Marine Actuators and Valves Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Actuators (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Actuators (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Actuators (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Valves (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Valves (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Valves (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Passenger Ships And Ferries (Vessel Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Passenger Ships And Ferries (Vessel Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Passenger Ships And Ferries (Vessel Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Dry Cargo Vessels (Vessel Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Dry Cargo Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Dry Cargo Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Tankers (Vessel Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Tankers (Vessel Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Tankers (Vessel Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Special Purpose Vessels (Vessel Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Special Purpose Vessels (Vessel Type) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Special Purpose Vessels (Vessel Type) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 22: Service Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Service Vessels (Vessel Type) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Service Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Fishing Vessels (Vessel Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Fishing Vessels (Vessel Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Fishing Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Off-Shore Vessels (Vessel Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Off-Shore Vessels (Vessel Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Off-Shore Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Yachts (Vessel Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Yachts (Vessel Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Yachts (Vessel Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other Vessel Types (Vessel Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 35: Other Vessel Types (Vessel Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Other Vessel Types (Vessel Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 41: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in the United
States by Vessel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 42: United States Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Share Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 46: Canadian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market
Review by Vessel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Marine Actuators and Valves:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Market for Marine Actuators and Valves:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Analysis by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Marine Actuators and Valves Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Marine Actuators and Valves Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Marine Actuators and Valves Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Marine Actuators and Valves Market by Vessel
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Marine Actuators and Valves Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Marine Actuators and Valves Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 65: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2020-2027
Table 68: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Europe in US$
Million by Vessel Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: French Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in France by
Vessel Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: French Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Analysis by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: German Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: German Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Marine Actuators and Valves Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Italian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Marine Actuators and Valves Market by Vessel
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Marine Actuators and
Valves: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 90: United Kingdom Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Marine Actuators and
Valves: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Vessel Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: United Kingdom Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Share Analysis by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Spanish Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 97: Spanish Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Spanish Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market
Review by Vessel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 102: Russian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Russian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Russia by
Vessel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 105: Russian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 107: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type:
2020-2027
Table 110: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Vessel Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Share Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 113: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Marine Actuators and Valves Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Asia-Pacific
by Vessel Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Marine Actuators and Valves Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Share Analysis by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Marine Actuators and Valves Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Australian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vessel Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Marine Actuators and Valves Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Australian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 127: Indian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Indian Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 129: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 130: Indian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Indian Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market
Review by Vessel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 132: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Marine Actuators and Valves Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vessel Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Marine Actuators and Valves Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Marine Actuators and
Valves: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Actuators and Valves
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Marine Actuators and
Valves: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Vessel Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Actuators and Valves
Market Share Analysis by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 146: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Marine Actuators and Valves Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 151: Latin American Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Marine Actuators and Valves Market by
Vessel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 155: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Argentinean Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type:
2020-2027
Table 158: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Vessel Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 160: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Marine Actuators and Valves Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Brazil by
Vessel Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Marine Actuators and Valves Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Analysis by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 166: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 168: Mexican Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2012-2019
Table 171: Mexican Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Marine Actuators and Valves
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 173: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Marine Actuators and Valves
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Marine Actuators and Valves
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 176: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Rest of Latin
America by Vessel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Latin America Marine Actuators and Valves
Market Share Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 179: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: The Middle East Marine Actuators and Valves Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 183: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 185: The Middle East Marine Actuators and Valves Historic
Market by Vessel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 186: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Market for Marine Actuators and Valves:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Iranian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Iranian Market for Marine Actuators and Valves:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Iranian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Analysis by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 194: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Israeli Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2020-2027
Table 197: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Israel in US$
Million by Vessel Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 200: Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Marine Actuators and Valves Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Marine Actuators and Valves Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 203: Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Marine Actuators and Valves Market by
Vessel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Marine Actuators and Valves
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 208: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vessel Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Marine Actuators and Valves
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type:
2012-2019
Table 210: Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vessel Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Marine Actuators and Valves
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Marine Actuators and Valves
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Vessel Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Marine Actuators and Valves
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type:
2012-2019
Table 216: Rest of Middle East Marine Actuators and Valves
Market Share Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 217: African Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Africa by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 219: African Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: African Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Africa by
Vessel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 222: African Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share
Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
