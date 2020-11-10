Global Marine Actuators and Valves Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Marine Actuators and Valves estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027. Actuators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Valves segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961028/?utm_source=PRN





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $825.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Marine Actuators and Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$825.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$864 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 293-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AVK Holding A/S

Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG

Emerson Electric Company

Flowserve Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Johnson Controls International PLC

KITZ Corporation

Rotork PLC

Schlumberger Ltd.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961028/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Marine Actuators and Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Marine Actuators and Valves Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Marine Actuators and Valves Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Actuators (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Actuators (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Actuators (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Valves (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Valves (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Valves (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Passenger Ships And Ferries (Vessel Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Passenger Ships And Ferries (Vessel Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Passenger Ships And Ferries (Vessel Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Dry Cargo Vessels (Vessel Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Dry Cargo Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Dry Cargo Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Tankers (Vessel Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Tankers (Vessel Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Tankers (Vessel Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Special Purpose Vessels (Vessel Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Special Purpose Vessels (Vessel Type) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Special Purpose Vessels (Vessel Type) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 22: Service Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Service Vessels (Vessel Type) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Service Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Fishing Vessels (Vessel Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Fishing Vessels (Vessel Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Fishing Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Off-Shore Vessels (Vessel Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Off-Shore Vessels (Vessel Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Off-Shore Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Yachts (Vessel Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Yachts (Vessel Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Yachts (Vessel Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Other Vessel Types (Vessel Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 35: Other Vessel Types (Vessel Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Other Vessel Types (Vessel Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 41: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in the United

States by Vessel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 42: United States Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Share Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 46: Canadian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market

Review by Vessel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Marine Actuators and Valves:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Market for Marine Actuators and Valves:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Analysis by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Marine Actuators and Valves Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Marine Actuators and Valves Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Marine Actuators and Valves Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Marine Actuators and Valves Market by Vessel

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Marine Actuators and Valves Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Marine Actuators and Valves Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 65: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2020-2027



Table 68: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Europe in US$

Million by Vessel Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: European Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: French Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in France by

Vessel Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: French Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Analysis by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: German Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: German Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Marine Actuators and Valves Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Italian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Marine Actuators and Valves Market by Vessel

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Marine Actuators and

Valves: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 90: United Kingdom Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Marine Actuators and

Valves: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Vessel Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: United Kingdom Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Share Analysis by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 94: Spanish Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Spanish Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 97: Spanish Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Spanish Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market

Review by Vessel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 100: Russian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Russia by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Russian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Russian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Russia by

Vessel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 105: Russian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 107: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type:

2020-2027



Table 110: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Vessel Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Europe Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Share Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 113: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Asia-Pacific

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Marine Actuators and Valves Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Asia-Pacific

by Vessel Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Marine Actuators and Valves Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Share Analysis by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Marine Actuators and Valves Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Australian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vessel Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Australian Marine Actuators and Valves Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Australian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 127: Indian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Indian Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 129: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 130: Indian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Indian Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market

Review by Vessel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 132: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 133: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Marine Actuators and Valves Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vessel Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: South Korean Marine Actuators and Valves Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Marine Actuators and

Valves: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Actuators and Valves

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Marine Actuators and

Valves: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Vessel Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Actuators and Valves

Market Share Analysis by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 146: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Marine Actuators and Valves Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Latin American Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Latin American Marine Actuators and Valves Market by

Vessel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 154: Argentinean Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 155: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Argentinean Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type:

2020-2027



Table 158: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Vessel Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 159: Argentinean Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 160: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Marine Actuators and Valves Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Brazil by

Vessel Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Brazilian Marine Actuators and Valves Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Brazilian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Analysis by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 166: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 168: Mexican Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Mexican Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2012-2019



Table 171: Mexican Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Marine Actuators and Valves

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 173: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Latin America Marine Actuators and Valves

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Rest of Latin America Marine Actuators and Valves

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 176: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Rest of Latin

America by Vessel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 177: Rest of Latin America Marine Actuators and Valves

Market Share Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 178: The Middle East Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 179: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: The Middle East Marine Actuators and Valves Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 183: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 184: The Middle East Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 185: The Middle East Marine Actuators and Valves Historic

Market by Vessel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 186: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 187: Iranian Market for Marine Actuators and Valves:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Iranian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Iranian Market for Marine Actuators and Valves:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Iranian Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Analysis by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 193: Israeli Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 194: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Israeli Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2020-2027



Table 197: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Israel in US$

Million by Vessel Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 198: Israeli Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 200: Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Marine Actuators and Valves Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Saudi Arabian Marine Actuators and Valves Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 203: Marine Actuators and Valves Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Saudi Arabian Marine Actuators and Valves Market by

Vessel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 205: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Marine Actuators and Valves

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 208: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Vessel Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: United Arab Emirates Marine Actuators and Valves

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type:

2012-2019



Table 210: Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vessel Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 211: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Marine Actuators and Valves

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Rest of Middle East Marine Actuators and Valves

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Vessel Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Rest of Middle East Marine Actuators and Valves

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type:

2012-2019



Table 216: Rest of Middle East Marine Actuators and Valves

Market Share Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 217: African Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Africa by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: African Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: African Marine Actuators and Valves Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 221: Marine Actuators and Valves Market in Africa by

Vessel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 222: African Marine Actuators and Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961028/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

