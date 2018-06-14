Global Marine Auxiliary Engine Market Technavio's analysts forecast the global marine auxiliary engine market generate a revenue of USD close to 2,000 million by 2022

NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Marine Auxiliary Engine



Auxiliary engines are the primary source of power for marine vessels. Auxiliary engines are present along with the main engines that are used for propulsion. They ensure the continuous supply of electricity to various machines that are responsible for the operation of marine vessels.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global marine auxiliary engine market generate a revenue of USD close to 2,000 million by 2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global marine auxiliary engine market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Marine Auxiliary Engine Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Deere & Company

• Wärtsilä

• YANMAR



Market driver

• Growth of commercial shipping

Market challenge

• Impact of BREXIT

Market trend

• Gradual adoption of LNG over conventional marine fuel

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



