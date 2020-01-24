Global Marine Biotechnology Industry
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Marine Biotechnology is projected to reach US$6.1 billion by 2025, driven by the rise of "circular economy" as the blueprint for a new sustainable economy in the 21st century. Against the backdrop of this age of "Sustainalism", marine biotechnology is in the spotlight as it carries an ocean of answers to several of the stubborn conventional polluting practices currently adopted. From addressing the plastics threat by using marine organisms to produce eco-friendly chemicals like biopolymers, developing microbial energy as an environmentally-friendly alternative to crude oil and gas to developing natural and safe life-saving pharmaceuticals, marine biotechnology holds answers to several of the most urgent and pressing questions faced today. The global bioplastics and biopolymers market is increasingly looking towards new advances made in marine biotechnology to develop completely new class of biodegradable biopolymers. New research has revealed the ability to process crabs, shrimp, and prawn biowastes into naturally occurring biopolymers "chitin" and "chitosan". Chitosan, like Polylactic acid (PLA), also features beneficial characteristics such as biocompatibility, biodegradability, non-toxicity, antimicrobial activity, high mechanical strength, and chemical inertness. Marine biotechnology is also immensely influencing the energy industry. The development of new ways to produce microbial energy and microbial energy conversion holds immense promise in utilizing available forest biomass inventory for generating electricity. New concepts like "Microbial Fuel Cells" are also taking flight backed by the progress made in this field. While food crops and ligno-cellulosic plant biomass have long been studied and commercialized as an alternative feedstock for biofuels production, new developments in marine biotechnology are helping bring even marine macro algae "Ulva Lactuca" as a potential feedstock for the production of bio-ethanol and biogas production. Energy production from marine biomass is therefore an exciting example of how marine biotechnology can change our energy production practices.
- Another industry that is also witnessing the revolutionizing influence of marine biotechnology is the pharmaceutical industry. Pharma companies plunge into the seas in search of newer, safer, natural & more effective drugs. Marine organisms-derived chemicals have the advantage of abundance and can be easily produced in large scale. New discoveries and development of marine peptides will drive growth of peptide therapeutics in the coming years. Bioactive marine compounds developed so far include Alkaloids, Lactones, Hydroxybenzene, Quinones, Peptides, Sterides, Aether, and Ketal. Marine-derived pharmaceuticals are already making an impact on therapeutic areas such as anti-cancer, anti-bacterial, anti-fungus, anti-virus, pest resistance, and pulmonary hypertensive vascular disease (PHVD), among others. Nutraceuticals, cosmetics and antibiotics will witness the biggest impact, followed by bioactives and bio-assays in clinical diagnostics. With numerous pharmacological properties waiting to be exploited, there are strong investment opportunities for further research in this space. Environmental remediation also represents another interesting area of opportunity with new biotechnological approaches helping develop novel biosensing technologies, and anti-fouling technologies for protection and management of the environment. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 56.5% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period supported by several recent marine biotechnology advances made by Chinese organizations in boosting sustainable aquaculture production to emerge as the worlds largest producer, consumer, processor, and exporter of seafood.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aker BioMarine, Aqua Bio Technology ASA, BASF SE, CP Kelco, Cyanotech Corp., GlycoMar Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Marinova Pty Ltd, New England Biolabs Inc., NovaMatrix, Nutrex Hawaii Inc., oceanBASIS GmbH, PharmaMar S.A, Prolume Ltd, Royal DSM N.V, Sea Run Holdings Inc., SEPPIC, Tequesta BioVentures.
MARINE BIOTECHNOLOGY MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, DECEMBER 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Marine Biotechnology
Global Marine Biotechnology Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
Developed Regions Dominate, Developing to Witness Fastest Growth
Biomaterials and Bi Active Substances Lead the Marine Biotechnology Market
Drug-Discovery: A Promising Outcome of Marine Biotechnology
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aqua Bio Technology ASA (Norway)
BASF SE (Germany)
CP Kelco (USA)
Cyanotech Corp. (USA)
GlycoMar Ltd. (UK)
Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
Marinova Pty Ltd (Australia)
New England Biolabs Inc (USA)
NovaMatrix (Norway)
Nutrex Hawaii Inc., (USA)
oceanBASIS GmbH (Germany)
PharmaMar S.A (Spain)
Prolume Ltd (USA)
BioLume, Inc. (USA)
Royal DSM N.V (Netherlands)
Sea Run Holdings, Inc. (USA)
SEPPIC (France)
Biotech Marine (France)
Tequesta BioVentures (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Industry Witnesses a Rise in Sea Farming Operations
Data Science and Big Data Step In to Simplify Marine Biotech Processes
Active Participation of Investors to Steer Marine Biotechnology Sector
Focus on Biofuels as the Future Energy Security Solution Drives Strong Demand
Global Biofuels Production in Thousand tonnes oil equivalent 2010-2018
Global Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2010 & 2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Biodiesel and Fuel Ethanol
Innovative Technologies and Strategies Fuel Demand for Algal Fuel
Healthcare: A Fast Growing Avenue
Select Marine Bio-Products Commercially Available
Health-Promoting Benefits of Marine Algal Proteins
Sea Anemone Toxins: Opportunities in the Pharma Sector
Marine Worm: Potential Role in Medical Applications
Biopharmaceutical Companies Shift Focus to Marine Natural Products
Technology Advancements Aid Research Activities
Research Focus Entrenched on Marine Drugs
Number of Bioactive Marine Chemicals & Their Potential Applications by Therapeutic Area: 2019
Select Marine Pharmaceutical Products - Development/Approval Status
Anti-Cancer Drugs Dominate Drug Development Pipeline
Select List of Marine-Sources-Isolated Compounds with Potential Anticancer Effect
Cardiovascular Marine Products
Cardiovascular Marine Products by Marine Source
Coral Reefs Offer Abundant Opportunities
Rise in Application of Seaweeds
Opportunity Indicator: Global Commercial Seaweeds Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Marine Microalgae: Promising Potential in Varied Industries
Commercially Cultivated Marine Microalgae Species and their Applications
Major Applications of Marine Microalgae Biomass or their Extracts
Polysaccharides from Marine Microalgae Hold Significant Potential
Select Marine Microalgae Species Producing Polysaccharides
Carotenoids of Marine Origin Find Increased Application as Natural Colorants in Supplements and Foods
Major Commercially Available Carotenoids
Carotenoids of Marine Origin and Growing Opportunities in Cosmetics
Select Carotenoids and their Functional Benefits in Nutricosmetics Market
Research on Rise for Marine Ingredients for Bonding Applications
Partnerships: Vital for Development of Marine Biotechnology Research
R&D ACTIVITY IN MARINE BIOTECHNOLOGY - A REVIEW
Overview
R&D Initiatives, Programs & Research Priorities for Marine Biotechnology
A REVIEW OF END-USE MARKETS/APPLICATIONS
Consumer Products
Marine Biotechnology for Sustainable Production of Healthy Food Products
World Population by Geographic Region (2018-2050) (in Thousands
World Aquaculture Market (2016): Breakdown of Production Volume by Region (in '000 Tonnes)
Aquaculture
Marine Resources as Functional Food Ingredients
Health Benefits of Few Marine-derived Functional Food Ingredients
Marine-Derived Nutraceuticals
Major Marine Nutraceutical Products: A Glance
Cosmetics: A Important Growth Market
Focus Shifts to Sustainable Sourcing of Marine Ingredients in Cosmetics Industry
Marine Biotechnology Application in Industrial Processing
Marine Microbial Enzymes
Marine-Derived Biopolymers & Biomaterials
Marine Micro & Macro Algae
Chitin & Chitosan
Marine Bacteria
Extremozymes Hold an Edge
Marine-Derived Pharmaceuticals
Major Marine Sources for Drugs
Applications of Marine Products in the Pharmaceutical Industry
Key Challenges in Discovery of Marine-derived Drugs
Marine Biotechnology for Energy Supply
Marine Biotechnology for Protecting Marine Ecosystems
Biofouling
Detecting Marine Pathogenic Organisms
Bioremediation of Marine Ecosystems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 63 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 65)
Share this article