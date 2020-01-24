Global Marine Biotechnology Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Marine Biotechnology is projected to reach US$6.1 billion by 2025, driven by the rise of "circular economy" as the blueprint for a new sustainable economy in the 21st century. Against the backdrop of this age of "Sustainalism", marine biotechnology is in the spotlight as it carries an ocean of answers to several of the stubborn conventional polluting practices currently adopted. From addressing the plastics threat by using marine organisms to produce eco-friendly chemicals like biopolymers, developing microbial energy as an environmentally-friendly alternative to crude oil and gas to developing natural and safe life-saving pharmaceuticals, marine biotechnology holds answers to several of the most urgent and pressing questions faced today. The global bioplastics and biopolymers market is increasingly looking towards new advances made in marine biotechnology to develop completely new class of biodegradable biopolymers. New research has revealed the ability to process crabs, shrimp, and prawn biowastes into naturally occurring biopolymers "chitin" and "chitosan". Chitosan, like Polylactic acid (PLA), also features beneficial characteristics such as biocompatibility, biodegradability, non-toxicity, antimicrobial activity, high mechanical strength, and chemical inertness. Marine biotechnology is also immensely influencing the energy industry. The development of new ways to produce microbial energy and microbial energy conversion holds immense promise in utilizing available forest biomass inventory for generating electricity. New concepts like "Microbial Fuel Cells" are also taking flight backed by the progress made in this field. While food crops and ligno-cellulosic plant biomass have long been studied and commercialized as an alternative feedstock for biofuels production, new developments in marine biotechnology are helping bring even marine macro algae "Ulva Lactuca" as a potential feedstock for the production of bio-ethanol and biogas production. Energy production from marine biomass is therefore an exciting example of how marine biotechnology can change our energy production practices.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817690/?utm_source=PRN

- Another industry that is also witnessing the revolutionizing influence of marine biotechnology is the pharmaceutical industry. Pharma companies plunge into the seas in search of newer, safer, natural & more effective drugs. Marine organisms-derived chemicals have the advantage of abundance and can be easily produced in large scale. New discoveries and development of marine peptides will drive growth of peptide therapeutics in the coming years. Bioactive marine compounds developed so far include Alkaloids, Lactones, Hydroxybenzene, Quinones, Peptides, Sterides, Aether, and Ketal. Marine-derived pharmaceuticals are already making an impact on therapeutic areas such as anti-cancer, anti-bacterial, anti-fungus, anti-virus, pest resistance, and pulmonary hypertensive vascular disease (PHVD), among others. Nutraceuticals, cosmetics and antibiotics will witness the biggest impact, followed by bioactives and bio-assays in clinical diagnostics. With numerous pharmacological properties waiting to be exploited, there are strong investment opportunities for further research in this space. Environmental remediation also represents another interesting area of opportunity with new biotechnological approaches helping develop novel biosensing technologies, and anti-fouling technologies for protection and management of the environment. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 56.5% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period supported by several recent marine biotechnology advances made by Chinese organizations in boosting sustainable aquaculture production to emerge as the worlds largest producer, consumer, processor, and exporter of seafood.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aker BioMarine, Aqua Bio Technology ASA, BASF SE, CP Kelco, Cyanotech Corp., GlycoMar Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Marinova Pty Ltd, New England Biolabs Inc., NovaMatrix, Nutrex Hawaii Inc., oceanBASIS GmbH, PharmaMar S.A, Prolume Ltd, Royal DSM N.V, Sea Run Holdings Inc., SEPPIC, Tequesta BioVentures.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817690/?utm_source=PRN



MARINE BIOTECHNOLOGY MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, DECEMBER 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude to Marine Biotechnology

Global Marine Biotechnology Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing to Witness Fastest Growth

Biomaterials and Bi Active Substances Lead the Marine Biotechnology Market

Drug-Discovery: A Promising Outcome of Marine Biotechnology





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Aqua Bio Technology ASA (Norway)

BASF SE (Germany)

CP Kelco (USA)

Cyanotech Corp. (USA)

GlycoMar Ltd. (UK)

Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Marinova Pty Ltd (Australia)

New England Biolabs Inc (USA)

NovaMatrix (Norway)

Nutrex Hawaii Inc., (USA)

oceanBASIS GmbH (Germany)

PharmaMar S.A (Spain)

Prolume Ltd (USA)

BioLume, Inc. (USA)

Royal DSM N.V (Netherlands)

Sea Run Holdings, Inc. (USA)

SEPPIC (France)

Biotech Marine (France)

Tequesta BioVentures (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Industry Witnesses a Rise in Sea Farming Operations

Data Science and Big Data Step In to Simplify Marine Biotech Processes

Active Participation of Investors to Steer Marine Biotechnology Sector

Focus on Biofuels as the Future Energy Security Solution Drives Strong Demand

Global Biofuels Production in Thousand tonnes oil equivalent 2010-2018

Global Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2010 & 2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Biodiesel and Fuel Ethanol

Innovative Technologies and Strategies Fuel Demand for Algal Fuel

Healthcare: A Fast Growing Avenue

Select Marine Bio-Products Commercially Available

Health-Promoting Benefits of Marine Algal Proteins

Sea Anemone Toxins: Opportunities in the Pharma Sector

Marine Worm: Potential Role in Medical Applications

Biopharmaceutical Companies Shift Focus to Marine Natural Products

Technology Advancements Aid Research Activities

Research Focus Entrenched on Marine Drugs

Number of Bioactive Marine Chemicals & Their Potential Applications by Therapeutic Area: 2019

Select Marine Pharmaceutical Products - Development/Approval Status

Anti-Cancer Drugs Dominate Drug Development Pipeline

Select List of Marine-Sources-Isolated Compounds with Potential Anticancer Effect

Cardiovascular Marine Products

Cardiovascular Marine Products by Marine Source

Coral Reefs Offer Abundant Opportunities

Rise in Application of Seaweeds

Opportunity Indicator: Global Commercial Seaweeds Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Marine Microalgae: Promising Potential in Varied Industries

Commercially Cultivated Marine Microalgae Species and their Applications

Major Applications of Marine Microalgae Biomass or their Extracts

Polysaccharides from Marine Microalgae Hold Significant Potential

Select Marine Microalgae Species Producing Polysaccharides

Carotenoids of Marine Origin Find Increased Application as Natural Colorants in Supplements and Foods

Major Commercially Available Carotenoids

Carotenoids of Marine Origin and Growing Opportunities in Cosmetics

Select Carotenoids and their Functional Benefits in Nutricosmetics Market

Research on Rise for Marine Ingredients for Bonding Applications

Partnerships: Vital for Development of Marine Biotechnology Research

R&D ACTIVITY IN MARINE BIOTECHNOLOGY - A REVIEW

Overview

R&D Initiatives, Programs & Research Priorities for Marine Biotechnology

A REVIEW OF END-USE MARKETS/APPLICATIONS

Consumer Products

Marine Biotechnology for Sustainable Production of Healthy Food Products

World Population by Geographic Region (2018-2050) (in Thousands

World Aquaculture Market (2016): Breakdown of Production Volume by Region (in '000 Tonnes)

Aquaculture

Marine Resources as Functional Food Ingredients

Health Benefits of Few Marine-derived Functional Food Ingredients

Marine-Derived Nutraceuticals

Major Marine Nutraceutical Products: A Glance

Cosmetics: A Important Growth Market

Focus Shifts to Sustainable Sourcing of Marine Ingredients in Cosmetics Industry

Marine Biotechnology Application in Industrial Processing

Marine Microbial Enzymes

Marine-Derived Biopolymers & Biomaterials

Marine Micro & Macro Algae

Chitin & Chitosan

Marine Bacteria

Extremozymes Hold an Edge

Marine-Derived Pharmaceuticals

Major Marine Sources for Drugs

Applications of Marine Products in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Key Challenges in Discovery of Marine-derived Drugs

Marine Biotechnology for Energy Supply

Marine Biotechnology for Protecting Marine Ecosystems

Biofouling

Detecting Marine Pathogenic Organisms

Bioremediation of Marine Ecosystems





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Marine Biotechnology Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Marine Biotechnology Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Marine Biotechnology Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Bio Active Substances (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Bio Active Substances (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Bio Active Substances (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Bio Material (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Bio Material (Product) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Bio Material (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Products (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Products (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Isolation & Cultivation of Microorganisms (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Isolation & Cultivation of Microorganisms (Technology) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Isolation & Cultivation of Microorganisms (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Culture-Independent Techniques (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Culture-Independent Techniques (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Culture-Independent Techniques (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Aquaculture & Food Products (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Aquaculture & Food Products (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Aquaculture & Food Products (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Environmental & Human Health (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Environmental & Human Health (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Environmental & Human Health (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 25: Drug Discovery (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Drug Discovery (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Drug Discovery (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Food Industry (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Food Industry (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Food Industry (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Pharmaceutical & Biotech (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Pharmaceutical & Biotech (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Pharmaceutical & Biotech (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Chemical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 38: Chemical (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Chemical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Energy (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Energy (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Energy (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 45: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Rising Demand for Health Foods Drives Aquaculture Biotechnology

Policy Framework to Offer Support for Marine Biotechnology

Market Analytics

Table 46: United States Marine Biotechnology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Marine Biotechnology Market in the United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Marine Biotechnology Market in US$ Thousand in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 50: United States Marine Biotechnology Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 51: United States Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: United States Marine Biotechnology Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Marine Biotechnology Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 54: Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: United States Marine Biotechnology Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Marine Biotechnology Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 57: Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 58: Canadian Marine Biotechnology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Canadian Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 60: Marine Biotechnology Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Marine Biotechnology Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 62: Marine Biotechnology Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Canadian Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Canadian Marine Biotechnology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Marine Biotechnology Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 66: Canadian Marine Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Canadian Marine Biotechnology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Marine Biotechnology Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 69: Canadian Marine Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 70: Japanese Market for Marine Biotechnology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Marine Biotechnology Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Japanese Marine Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Marine Biotechnology Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 74: Marine Biotechnology Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 75: Japanese Marine Biotechnology Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Marine Biotechnology in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Japanese Marine Biotechnology Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Marine Biotechnology Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Marine Biotechnology in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Japanese Marine Biotechnology Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Marine Biotechnology Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 82: Chinese Marine Biotechnology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 84: Chinese Marine Biotechnology Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Marine Biotechnology Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 86: Chinese Marine Biotechnology Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 87: Marine Biotechnology Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Chinese Demand for Marine Biotechnology in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Marine Biotechnology Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Chinese Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Chinese Demand for Marine Biotechnology in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Marine Biotechnology Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: Chinese Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Prospects for Blue Technology in Baltic Sea Region

Marine and Algae Oils Market in Europe: An Overview

Marine Biotechnology: Promising Opportunities for Europe

A Distinct Identity for Marine Biotechnology: The Way Forward

Regulations Governing Marine Biotechnology in Europe

The European Commission Policies on Blue Technology (Marine and Freshwater Biotechnology)

Market Analytics

Table 94: European Marine Biotechnology Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Marine Biotechnology Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: European Marine Biotechnology Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: European Marine Biotechnology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 98: Marine Biotechnology Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: European Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: European Marine Biotechnology Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 101: European Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 102: Marine Biotechnology Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: European Marine Biotechnology Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Marine Biotechnology Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: European Marine Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: European Marine Biotechnology Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: Marine Biotechnology Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: European Marine Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 109: Marine Biotechnology Market in France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: French Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 111: French Marine Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: French Marine Biotechnology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 113: French Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 114: French Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Marine Biotechnology Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 116: French Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: French Marine Biotechnology Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Marine Biotechnology Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 119: French Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: French Marine Biotechnology Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 121: Marine Biotechnology Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: German Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 123: German Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: German Marine Biotechnology Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 125: Marine Biotechnology Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: German Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Marine Biotechnology Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: German Marine Biotechnology Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Marine Biotechnology Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Marine Biotechnology Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: German Marine Biotechnology Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Marine Biotechnology Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 133: Italian Marine Biotechnology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 135: Italian Marine Biotechnology Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Marine Biotechnology Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 137: Italian Marine Biotechnology Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 138: Marine Biotechnology Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Italian Demand for Marine Biotechnology in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Marine Biotechnology Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Italian Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Italian Demand for Marine Biotechnology in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Marine Biotechnology Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Italian Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Role of Marine Algal Biomass in Energy Sector

Market Analytics

Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Marine Biotechnology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Marine Biotechnology Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: United Kingdom Marine Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Marine Biotechnology Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 149: Marine Biotechnology Market in the United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 150: United Kingdom Marine Biotechnology Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Marine Biotechnology in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: United Kingdom Marine Biotechnology Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Marine Biotechnology Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Marine Biotechnology in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: United Kingdom Marine Biotechnology Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Marine Biotechnology Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 157: Spanish Marine Biotechnology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Spanish Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 159: Marine Biotechnology Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 160: Marine Biotechnology Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 161: Marine Biotechnology Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Spanish Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Spanish Marine Biotechnology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Marine Biotechnology Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 165: Spanish Marine Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Spanish Marine Biotechnology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Marine Biotechnology Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 168: Spanish Marine Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 169: Russian Marine Biotechnology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Marine Biotechnology Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 171: Russian Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Marine Biotechnology Market in US$ Thousand in Russia by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 173: Russian Marine Biotechnology Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 174: Russian Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Russian Marine Biotechnology Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Marine Biotechnology Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 177: Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Russian Marine Biotechnology Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Marine Biotechnology Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 180: Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Denmark

Iceland

Ireland

Norway

Market Analytics

Table 181: Rest of Europe Marine Biotechnology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 182: Marine Biotechnology Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Europe Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Europe Marine Biotechnology Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 185: Rest of Europe Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 186: Marine Biotechnology Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: Rest of Europe Marine Biotechnology Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 188: Marine Biotechnology Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Europe Marine Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Europe Marine Biotechnology Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 191: Marine Biotechnology Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Europe Marine Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

Australia

India

Seaweed: A Lucrative Marine Product

Market Overview

New Zealand

Market Analytics

Table 193: Asia-Pacific Marine Biotechnology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 194: Marine Biotechnology Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Asia-Pacific Marine Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Marine Biotechnology Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Asia-Pacific Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 198: Asia-Pacific Marine Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Asia-Pacific Marine Biotechnology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 200: Asia-Pacific Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 201: Asia-Pacific Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Marine Biotechnology Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 203: Asia-Pacific Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Asia-Pacific Marine Biotechnology Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 205: Marine Biotechnology Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 206: Asia-Pacific Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Asia-Pacific Marine Biotechnology Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 208: Marine Biotechnology Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Australian Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 210: Australian Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Australian Marine Biotechnology Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 212: Marine Biotechnology Market in Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Australian Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Marine Biotechnology Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Australian Marine Biotechnology Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 216: Marine Biotechnology Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Marine Biotechnology Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Australian Marine Biotechnology Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 219: Marine Biotechnology Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 220: Indian Marine Biotechnology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 221: Indian Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 222: Marine Biotechnology Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 223: Marine Biotechnology Market Analysis in India in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 224: Marine Biotechnology Market in India: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 225: Indian Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Indian Marine Biotechnology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 227: Marine Biotechnology Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 228: Indian Marine Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Indian Marine Biotechnology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: Marine Biotechnology Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 231: Indian Marine Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 232: Marine Biotechnology Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 233: South Korean Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 234: Marine Biotechnology Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Marine Biotechnology Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 236: South Korean Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 237: Marine Biotechnology Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Marine Biotechnology Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 239: South Korean Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 240: Marine Biotechnology Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Marine Biotechnology Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 242: South Korean Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 243: Marine Biotechnology Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Marine Biotechnology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 245: Marine Biotechnology Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 246: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Marine Biotechnology Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 248: Marine Biotechnology Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 249: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Biotechnology Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Marine Biotechnology in US$ Thousand by Application: 2

to 2025

Table 251: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Biotechnology Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 252: Marine Biotechnology Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Marine Biotechnology in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 254: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Biotechnology Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 255: Marine Biotechnology Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 256: Latin American Marine Biotechnology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 257: Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 258: Latin American Marine Biotechnology Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 259: Marine Biotechnology Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 260: Latin American Marine Biotechnology Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 261: Marine Biotechnology Market in Latin America: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 262: Latin American Demand for Marine Biotechnology in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 263: Marine Biotechnology Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 264: Latin American Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Latin American Demand for Marine Biotechnology in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 266: Marine Biotechnology Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 267: Latin American Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 268: Rest of World Marine Biotechnology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 269: Rest of World Marine Biotechnology Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 270: Marine Biotechnology Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 271: Marine Biotechnology Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 272: Marine Biotechnology Market in Rest of World: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 273: Rest of World Marine Biotechnology Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 274: Rest of World Marine Biotechnology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 275: Marine Biotechnology Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 276: Rest of World Marine Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 277: Rest of World Marine Biotechnology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2

to 2025

Table 278: Marine Biotechnology Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 279: Rest of World Marine Biotechnology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 63 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 65)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817690/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

