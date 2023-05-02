Global Marine Biotechnology Strategic Market Report 2023: An $11.5 Billion market by 2030 - Industry Witnesses a Rise in Sea Farming Operations

May 02, 2023, 19:30 ET
Global Marine Biotechnology Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Marine Biotechnology estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Biomaterials, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bioactive Substances segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR
The Marine Biotechnology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
- Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
- COVID-19 Impact on Marine Biotechnology Market
- Competition
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- A Prelude to Marine Biotechnology
- Marine Biotechnology Harnessing the Potential of Marine Organisms
- Marine Biotechnology for Pharmaceutical Applications
- Marine Biotechnology for Lipid, Biofuel Production
- Marine Biotechnology for Pharmaceutical Applications
- Marine Biotechnology for Bioremediation
- Global Marine Biotechnology Market Set to Witness Healthy Growth Post-Pandemic
- Developed Regions Dominate, Developing to Witness Fastest Growth
- Blue Biotechnology Remains Strong in Europe & Endows Stellar Prospects for Startups
- Biomaterials and Bi Active Substances Lead the Marine Biotechnology Market
- Drug-Discovery: A Promising Outcome of Marine Biotechnology
- Recent Market Activity
- WORLD BRANDS
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Industry Witnesses a Rise in Sea Farming Operations
- AI Revolutionising Marine Biology Research
- Data Science and Big Data Step In to Simplify Marine Biotech Processes
- Active Participation of Investors to Steer Marine Biotechnology Sector
- Focus on Biofuels as the Future Energy Security Solution Drives Strong Demand
- Global Biofuels Production in Thousand Barrels Oil Equivalent Per Day (2010-2020)
- Global Biogasoline Market (2010 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Country/Region
- Global Biodiesel Market (2010 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Country/Region
- Innovative Technologies and Strategies Fuel Demand for Algal Fuel
- Healthcare: A Fast Growing Avenue
- Select Marine Bio-Products Commercially Available
- Health-Promoting Benefits of Marine Algal Proteins
- Sea Anemone Toxins: Opportunities in the Pharma Sector
- Marine Worm: Potential Role in Medical Applications
- Biopharmaceutical Companies Shift Focus to Marine Natural Products
- Technology Advancements Aid Research Activities
- Research Focus Entrenched on Marine Drugs
- Number of Bioactive Marine Chemicals & Their Potential Applications by Therapeutic Area: 2020
- Anti-Cancer Drugs Dominate Drug Development Pipeline
- Select List of Marine-Sources-Isolated Compounds with Potential Anticancer Effect
- Cardiovascular Marine Products
- Cardiovascular Marine Products by Marine Source
- Coral Reefs Offer Abundant Opportunities
- Rise in Application of Seaweeds
- Opportunity Indicator: Global Commercial Seaweeds Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Marine Microalgae: Promising Potential in Varied Industries
- Commercially Cultivated Marine Microalgae Species and their Applications
- Major Applications of Marine Microalgae Biomass or their Extracts
- Polysaccharides from Marine Microalgae Hold Significant Potential
- Select Marine Microalgae Species Producing Polysaccharides
- Carotenoids of Marine Origin Find Increased Application as Natural Colorants in Supplements and Foods
- Major Commercially Available Carotenoids
- Carotenoids of Marine Origin and Growing Opportunities in Cosmetics
- Select Carotenoids and their Functional Benefits in Nutricosmetics Market
- Research on Rise for Marine Ingredients for Bonding Applications
- Partnerships: Vital for Development of Marine Biotechnology Research
- R&D ACTIVITY IN MARINE BIOTECHNOLOGY - A REVIEW
- Overview
- R&D Initiatives, Programs & Research Priorities for Marine Biotechnology
- COST Action Ocean4Biotech: A Blue Technology Effort to Tap Hidden Wealth of Oceans
- COST Action Ocean4Biotech to Advance Marine Biotechnology
- COST Action Ocean4Biotech: Primary Goals
- Europe to Stay at Forefront of Global Marine Biotechnology Market
- A REVIEW OF END-USE MARKETS/APPLICATIONS
- Consumer Products
- Marine Biotechnology for Sustainable Production of Healthy Food Products
- World Population by Geographic Region (2018-2050) (in Thousands
- Aquaculture
- World Aquaculture Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Region
- Marine Resources as Functional Food Ingredients
- Health Benefits of Few Marine-derived Functional Food Ingredients
- Marine-Derived Nutraceuticals
- Major Marine Nutraceutical Products: A Glance
- Cosmetics: A Important Growth Market
- Focus Shifts to Sustainable Sourcing of Marine Ingredients in Cosmetics Industry
- Marine Biotechnology Application in Industrial Processing
- Marine Microbial Enzymes
- Marine-Derived Biopolymers & Biomaterials
- Marine Micro & Macro Algae
- Chitin & Chitosan
- Marine Bacteria
- Extremozymes Hold an Edge
- Marine-Derived Pharmaceuticals
- Major Marine Sources for Drugs
- Applications of Marine Products in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Key Challenges in Discovery of Marine-derived Drugs
- Marine Biotechnology for Energy Supply
- Marine Biotechnology for Protecting Marine Ecosystems
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 241 Featured)
- Aker BioMarine AS
- Aqua Bio Technology ASA
- BASF SE
- CP Kelco
- Cyanotech Corp.
- GlycoMar Ltd.
- Marinova Pty Ltd
- Nutrex Hawaii Inc.,
- oceanBASIS GmbH
- PharmaMar S.A
- Royal DSM N.V
- SEPPIC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2azd79
