Global Marine Composites Market by Type, Vessel Type & and Region - Forecast to 2023

The "Marine Composites Market by Type (Metal Matrix, Ceramic Matrix, and Polymer Matrix (Fiber Type (Glass, Cabon), Resin Type (Polyester, Epoxy))), Vessel Type (Power Boats, Sailboats, Cruise Ships), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The marine composites market is estimated at USD 3.83 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.04 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.



Growth of the market can be attributed to the high demand for marine composites from the power boats segment due to the growing recreational boating market in Europe and North America. The market has witnessed significant growth over the last few years due to the increasing demand for lightweight and corrosion-resistant boats.



The marine composites market is segmented on the basis of composite type, polymer matrix composite by fiber type, polymer matrix composite by resin type, vessel type, and region. Based on composite type, the market is segmented into metal matrix composite, ceramic matrix composite, and polymer matrix composite. Polymer matrix composite is projected to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period, owing to its large-scale applications and excellent properties required for the marine industry. Polymer matrix composite provides excellent corrosion resistance, impact resistance, and lightweight.



Based on vessel type, the marine composites market is segmented into power boats, sailboats, cruise ships, and others. Power boats is estimated to be the largest segment of the marine composites market in 2018, owing to the growing demand for marine composites for yachts and racing boats.



Based on polymer matrix composite by fiber type, glass fiber is expected to dominate the marine composites market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to its better properties and lower prices than those of carbon fiber composites. Ever since their development, glass fiber composites have been the main type of marine composites used for boat building, globally.



Based on polymer matrix composite by resin type, polyester resin dominated the polymer matrix composite by resin type market during the forecast period. The high market share of polyester resin is because polyester resin provides excellent properties, such as these do not expand with high temperature and exhibit good mechanical, electrical, and high heat resistance properties. In addition, these are available at lower prices than epoxy and vinyl ester resins.



The North American region is projected to dominate the marine composites market, in terms of value between 2018 and 2023. This is primarily due to increasing recreation boating in this region, especially in the US. The presence of major manufacturers of marine composites in the North American region is another factor expected to support the growth of the market in the coming years.



Owens Corning (US), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), SGL Group (Germany), Cytec Solvay Group (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (US), E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), and Hyosung (South Korea) are some of the leading players in the marine composites market.



Owens Corning is the leading manufacturer of marine composites. It is a prominent player in the marine composites market, inclined towards providing innovative and cost-efficient solutions for marine composites. The company adopted expansions and agreements as the main strategies to increase its presence in the market. The marine composites manufactured by the company are widely used in the marine industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Marine Composites Market

4.2 Marine Composites Market, By Composite Type

4.3 Polymer Matrix Composites Market, By Fiber Type

4.4 Polymer Matrix Composites Market, By Resin Type

4.5 Marine Composites Market, By Vessel Type and Region

4.6 Marine Composites Market, By Country

4.7 Marine Composites Market Size, By Vessel Type



5 Market Overview



5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in the Demand for High-Speed Boats

5.2.1.2 Better Properties of Marine Composites Than That of Other Alternatives

5.2.1.3 Design Flexibility of Vessels

5.2.1.4 Rise in Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vessels

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Carbon Fiber

5.2.2.2 Availability of New High Strength and Lightweight Alloys

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Leisure Boat Market

5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Capital Cost

5.2.4.2 Concern About Reparability and Recyclability

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Marine Composites Market, By Composite Type



6.1 Introduction

6.2 Metal Matrix Composites (MMC)

6.3 Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC)

6.4 Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC)



7 Marine Composites Market, Polymer Matrix Composite By Type



7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polymer Matrix Composites Market, By Fiber Type

7.2.1 Glass Fiber Marine Composites

7.2.2 Carbon Fiber Marine Composites

7.2.3 Others

7.3 Polymer Matrix Composites Market, By Resin Type

7.3.1 Polyester Marine Composites

7.3.2 Vinyl Ester Marine Composites

7.3.3 Epoxy Marine Composites

7.3.4 Thermoplastic Marine Composites

7.3.5 Others



8 Marine Composites Market, By Vessel Type



8.1 Introduction

8.2 Power Boats

8.2.1 Yachts

8.2.2 Catamarans

8.2.3 Racing Boats

8.3 Sailboats

8.4 Cruise Ship

8.5 Others



9 Marine Composites Market, By Region



9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Us

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Italy

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 UK

9.3.5 Netherlands

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 Rest of APAC

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 MEA

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Turkey

9.6.3 Rest of MEA



10 Competitive Landscape



10.1 Introduction

10.2 Key Growth Strategies

10.2.1 New Product Launches

10.2.2 Expansions

10.2.3 Acquisitions

10.2.4 Agreements



11 Company Profiles



11.1 Toray Industries Inc.

11.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

11.3 Hexcel Corporation

11.4 Owens Corning

11.5 Cytec Solvay Group

11.6 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

11.7 Gurit Holding

11.8 SGL Group

11.9 Teijin Limited

11.10 Hyosung

11.11 Other Companies

11.11.1 Zoltek Companies Inc.

11.11.2 Tatneft Alabuga Fiberglass

11.11.3 Premier Composite Technologies

11.11.4 Advanced Custom Manufacturing

11.11.5 Aeromarine Industries Ltd.

11.11.6 Airborne

11.11.7 GMS Composites

11.11.8 Composites One

11.11.9 Hexion

11.11.10 Marine Concepts



