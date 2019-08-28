Global Marine Engines Industry
Aug 28, 2019, 11:45 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Marine Engines market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.
7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.8%. Commercial Vessels, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11 Billion by the year 2025, Commercial Vessels will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799052/?utm_source=PRN - Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$133.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$538.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Commercial Vessels will reach a market size of US$641.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Caterpillar, Inc. (USA); Cummins, Inc. (USA); General Electric Company (USA); Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea); MAN SE (Germany); Mercury Marine Inc. (USA); Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co. , Ltd. (Japan); Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (United Kingdom); Volvo Penta (Sweden); Wartsila Corporation (Finland)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799052/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market SharesMarine Engines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in%): 2019 & 2025Global Competitor Market Shares by SegmentCommercial Vessels (Vessel Type) Global Competitor Market SharePositioning for 2019 & 2025Offshore Support Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Share Breakdownof Key Players: 2019 & 2025Heavy Fuel Oil (Fuel) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025Intermediate Fuel Oil (Fuel) Market Share Shift by Company:2019 & 2025Marine Diesel Oil (Fuel) Global Competitor Market SharePositioning for 2019 & 2025Marine Gas Oil (Fuel) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Marine Engines Global Market Estimates and Forecastsin US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 2: Marine Engines Global Retrospective Market Scenario inUS$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 3: Marine Engines Market Share Shift across KeyGeographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 4: Commercial Vessels (Vessel Type) World Market byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 5: Commercial Vessels (Vessel Type) Historic MarketAnalysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 6: Commercial Vessels (Vessel Type) Market ShareBreakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS2025Table 7: Offshore Support Vessels (Vessel Type) PotentialGrowth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 8: Offshore Support Vessels (Vessel Type) Historic MarketPerspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 9: Offshore Support Vessels (Vessel Type) Market SalesBreakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 10: Heavy Fuel Oil (Fuel) Geographic Market SpreadWorldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 11: Heavy Fuel Oil (Fuel) Region Wise Breakdown of GlobalHistoric Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 12: Heavy Fuel Oil (Fuel) Market Share Distribution inPercentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 13: Intermediate Fuel Oil (Fuel) World Market Estimatesand Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 14: Intermediate Fuel Oil (Fuel) Market Historic Reviewby Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 15: Intermediate Fuel Oil (Fuel) Market Share Breakdownby Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 16: Marine Diesel Oil (Fuel) World Market byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 17: Marine Diesel Oil (Fuel) Historic Market Analysis byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 18: Marine Diesel Oil (Fuel) Market Share Distribution inPercentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 19: Marine Gas Oil (Fuel) World Market Estimates andForecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025Table 20: Marine Gas Oil (Fuel) Market Worldwide HistoricReview by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 21: Marine Gas Oil (Fuel) Market Percentage ShareDistribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Marine Engines Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Commercial Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Share Analysis (in %)
of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Offshore Support Vessels (Vessel Type) Competitor Revenue Share
(in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
Heavy Fuel Oil (Fuel) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major
Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Intermediate Fuel Oil (Fuel) Market in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Marine Diesel Oil (Fuel) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in
%) in the US for 2019 & 2025
Marine Gas Oil (Fuel) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of
Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Marine Engines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Marine Engines Market in the United States by Vessel
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown
by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Marine Engines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Marine Engines Market in the United States by Fuel: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown
by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Marine Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Marine Engines Historic Market Review by
Vessel Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Marine Engines Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Marine Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Marine Engines Historic Market Review by
Fuel in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Marine Engines Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Marine Engines: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 35: Marine Engines Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Marine Engines Market Share Analysis by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Market for Marine Engines: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel for the period
2018-2025
Table 38: Marine Engines Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Marine Engines Market Share Analysis by
Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Marine Engines Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Vessel Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Marine Engines Market by Vessel Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Marine Engines Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Marine Engines Market by Fuel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Marine Engines Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Commercial Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Share (in %) by Company
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Offshore Support Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Share (in %) of
Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Heavy Fuel Oil (Fuel) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %)
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Intermediate Fuel Oil (Fuel) Market in Europe: Competitor
Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Marine Diesel Oil (Fuel) Competitor Market Share (in %)
Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
Marine Gas Oil (Fuel) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %)
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Marine Engines Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Marine Engines Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Marine Engines Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Marine Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Marine Engines Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Vessel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Marine Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018-2025
Table 53: Marine Engines Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Marine Engines Market in France by Vessel Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Marine Engines Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Marine Engines Market Share Analysis by Vessel
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Marine Engines Market in France by Fuel: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Marine Engines Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Marine Engines Market Share Analysis by Fuel:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Marine Engines Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Marine Engines Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by Fuel:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Marine Engines Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Vessel Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Marine Engines Market by Vessel Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Marine Engines Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Marine Engines Market by Fuel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Marine Engines: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 74: Marine Engines Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Marine Engines Market Share Analysis
by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Marine Engines: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel for the
period 2018-2025
Table 77: Marine Engines Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Marine Engines Market Share Analysis
by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Marine Engines Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Marine Engines Historic Market Review by
Vessel Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Marine Engines Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Spanish Marine Engines Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Marine Engines Historic Market Review by Fuel
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: Marine Engines Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Marine Engines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Marine Engines Market in Russia by Vessel Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Marine Engines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Marine Engines Market in Russia by Fuel: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Marine Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018-2025
Table 92: Marine Engines Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Vessel Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown
by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Marine Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018-2025
Table 95: Marine Engines Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown
by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Marine Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Marine Engines Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Marine Engines Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Marine Engines Market in Asia-Pacific by Vessel
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Marine Engines Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Marine Engines Market Share Analysis by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Marine Engines Market in Asia-Pacific by Fuel:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Marine Engines Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Marine Engines Market Share Analysis by
Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Marine Engines Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Marine Engines Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Marine Engines Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Marine Engines Historic Market Review by
Vessel Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Marine Engines Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Indian Marine Engines Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Marine Engines Historic Market Review by Fuel
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Marine Engines Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Marine Engines Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: Marine Engines Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Marine Engines Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 123: Marine Engines Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Marine Engines:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel
Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 125: Marine Engines Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Engines Market Share
Analysis by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Marine Engines:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel
for the period 2018-2025
Table 128: Marine Engines Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Engines Market Share
Analysis by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Marine Engines Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 131: Marine Engines Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Marine Engines Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Marine Engines Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 134: Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Marine Engines Market by Vessel
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Marine Engines Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Marine Engines Market by Fuel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Marine Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018-2025
Table 140: Marine Engines Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Vessel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Marine Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018-2025
Table 143: Marine Engines Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Marine Engines Market in Brazil by Vessel Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Marine Engines Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Marine Engines Market Share Analysis by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Marine Engines Market in Brazil by Fuel: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Marine Engines Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Marine Engines Market Share Analysis by
Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Marine Engines Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Marine Engines Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Marine Engines Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 158: Marine Engines Market in Rest of Latin America by
Vessel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Marine Engines Market Share
Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Marine Engines Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Marine Engines Market in Rest of Latin America by
Fuel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Marine Engines Market Share
Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Marine Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 164: Marine Engines Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Marine Engines Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Marine Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Marine Engines Historic Market by
Vessel Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Marine Engines Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 169: The Middle East Marine Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Marine Engines Historic Market by
Fuel in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Marine Engines Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Marine Engines: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 173: Marine Engines Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Marine Engines Market Share Analysis by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Market for Marine Engines: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel for the period
2018-2025
Table 176: Marine Engines Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Marine Engines Market Share Analysis by
Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Marine Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018-2025
Table 179: Marine Engines Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Vessel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Marine Engines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018-2025
Table 182: Marine Engines Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Marine Engines Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Marine Engines Market by Vessel Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Marine Engines Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Marine Engines Market by Fuel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Marine Engines Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vessel Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Marine Engines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Marine Engines Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Marine Engines Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Marine Engines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 195: Marine Engines Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Marine Engines Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Marine Engines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Marine Engines Market Share
Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Marine Engines Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Marine Engines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Marine Engines Market Share
Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Marine Engines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Marine Engines Market in Africa by Vessel Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Marine Engines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Marine Engines Market in Africa by Fuel: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by
Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITIONCATERPILLARCUMMINSGENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANYHYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIESMAN SEMERCURY MARINEROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLCVOLVO PENTAWäRTSILä CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799052/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article