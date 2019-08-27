Global Marine Gensets Industry
Marine Gensets market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.
4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.7%. Commercial Vessels, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.2 Billion by the year 2025, Commercial Vessels will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth. Read the full report:
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$49.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$205.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Commercial Vessels will reach a market size of US$172.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$380.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Ltd. (Switzerland); Caterpillar, Inc. (USA); Cummins India Ltd. (India); Deutz AG (Germany); Dresser-Rand Group, Inc. (USA); Kohler Co. (USA); Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan); Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG (Germany); Sole Diesel (Spain); Valley Power Systems (USA); Wartsila Corporation (Finland); Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
IntroductionGlobal Competitor Market SharesMarine Gensets Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in%): 2019 & 2025Global Competitor Market Shares by SegmentCommercial Vessels (Vessel Type) Global Competitor Market SharePositioning for 2019 & 2025Defense Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Share Breakdown of KeyPlayers: 2019 & 2025Offshore Support Vessels (Vessel Type) Competitor Revenue Share(in %): 2019 & 2025Diesel Fuel (Fuel) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025Gas Fuel (Fuel) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for2019 & 2025Hybrid Fuel (Fuel) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &2025Product OverviewImportant Features in Design of Marine GeneratorsMarine Statistics
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Power in New Age Boats Throws Spotlight on
Designing of Efficient Gensets
Manufacturers Introduce Generators with Ignition-Protected
Starters
Variable Speed Generator Address the Demand for Changing Power
Requirements
Industry Witnesses the Increasing Rollout of Ultra-Compact
Generators
Major Technology Advancements in Diesel Gensets
Rise in Use of Permanent Magnets in Generator Designs
Design Focus Gears up for Gensets with Compact Engines with Low
Emission Levels
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Marine Gensets Global Market Estimates and Forecastsin US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 2: Marine Gensets Retrospective Market Scenario in US$Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 3: Marine Gensets Market Share Shift Across KeyGeographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 4: Commercial Vessels (Vessel Type) World Market byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 5: Commercial Vessels (Vessel Type) Historic MarketAnalysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 6: Commercial Vessels (Vessel Type) Market ShareBreakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS2025Table 7: Defense Vessels (Vessel Type) Potential Growth MarketsWorldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 8: Defense Vessels (Vessel Type) Historic MarketPerspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 9: Defense Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Sales Breakdownby Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 10: Offshore Support Vessels (Vessel Type) GeographicMarket Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 11: Offshore Support Vessels (Vessel Type) Region WiseBreakdown of Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 12: Offshore Support Vessels (Vessel Type) Market ShareDistribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS2025Table 13: Other Vessel Types (Vessel Type) World MarketEstimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018to 2025Table 14: Other Vessel Types (Vessel Type) Market HistoricReview by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 15: Other Vessel Types (Vessel Type) Market ShareBreakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 16: Diesel Fuel (Fuel) World Market by Region/Country inUS$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 17: Diesel Fuel (Fuel) Historic Market Analysis byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 18: Diesel Fuel (Fuel) Market Share Distribution inPercentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 19: Gas Fuel (Fuel) World Market Estimates and Forecastsin US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025Table 20: Gas Fuel (Fuel) Market Worldwide Historic Review byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 21: Gas Fuel (Fuel) Market Percentage Share Distributionby Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 22: Hybrid Fuel (Fuel) Market Opportunity AnalysisWorldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025Table 23: Hybrid Fuel (Fuel) Historic Demand in US$ Million byRegion/Country: 2009 to 2017Table 24: Hybrid Fuel (Fuel) Market Share Distribution inPercentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Marine Gensets Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Commercial Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Share Analysis (in %)
of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Defense Vessels (Vessel Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %)
in the US: 2019 & 2025
Offshore Support Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Share Breakdown
(in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Diesel Fuel (Fuel) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Gas Fuel (Fuel) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the
US for 2019 & 2025
Hybrid Fuel (Fuel) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of
Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Marine Gensets Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Marine Gensets Market in the United States by Vessel
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown
by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Marine Gensets Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Marine Gensets Market in the United States by Fuel: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown
by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Marine Gensets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Marine Gensets Historic Market Review by
Vessel Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Marine Gensets Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Marine Gensets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Marine Gensets Historic Market Review by
Fuel in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Marine Gensets Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Marine Gensets: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 38: Marine Gensets Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Market for Marine Gensets: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel for the period
2018-2025
Table 41: Marine Gensets Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis by
Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Marine Gensets Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Vessel Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Marine Gensets Market by Vessel Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Marine Gensets Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Marine Gensets Market by Fuel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Marine Gensets Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Commercial Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Share (in %) by Company
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Defense Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Share (in %) of Major
Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Offshore Support Vessels (Vessel Type) Competitor Market Share
Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Diesel Fuel (Fuel) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share
Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Gas Fuel (Fuel) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in
Europe for 2019 & 2025
Hybrid Fuel (Fuel) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Marine Gensets Market Demand Scenario by
Region/Country in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Marine Gensets Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Marine Gensets Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Marine Gensets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Marine Gensets Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Vessel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Marine Gensets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018-2025
Table 56: Marine Gensets Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by
Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Marine Gensets Market in France by Vessel Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: French Marine Gensets Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis by Vessel
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Marine Gensets Market in France by Fuel: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Marine Gensets Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis by Fuel:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Marine Gensets Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Marine Gensets Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by Fuel:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Marine Gensets Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Vessel Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Marine Gensets Market by Vessel Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Marine Gensets Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Marine Gensets Market by Fuel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Marine Gensets: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 77: Marine Gensets Market in United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis
by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Marine Gensets: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel for the
period 2018-2025
Table 80: Marine Gensets Market in United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis
by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Marine Gensets Historic Market Review by
Vessel Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: Marine Gensets Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Spanish Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Marine Gensets Historic Market Review by Fuel
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Marine Gensets Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Marine Gensets Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Marine Gensets Market in the Russia by Vessel Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Marine Gensets Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Marine Gensets Market in the Russia by Fuel: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by
Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Marine Gensets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: Marine Gensets Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Vessel Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown
by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Marine Gensets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018-2025
Table 98: Marine Gensets Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown
by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Marine Gensets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Marine Gensets Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis by
Region Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Marine Gensets Market in Asia-Pacific by Vessel
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Marine Gensets Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Marine Gensets Market in Asia-Pacific by Fuel:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Marine Gensets Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis by
Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Marine Gensets Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Marine Gensets Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by
Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Marine Gensets Historic Market Review by
Vessel Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Marine Gensets Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Indian Marine Gensets Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Marine Gensets Historic Market Review by Fuel
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Marine Gensets Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Marine Gensets Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 123: Marine Gensets Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Marine Gensets Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 126: Marine Gensets Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Marine Gensets:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel
Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 128: Marine Gensets Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Gensets Market Share
Analysis by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Marine Gensets:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel
for the period 2018-2025
Table 131: Marine Gensets Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period
2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Gensets Market Share
Analysis by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Marine Gensets Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025
Table 134: Marine Gensets Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Marine Gensets Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Marine Gensets Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 137: Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Marine Gensets Market by Vessel Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Marine Gensets Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Marine Gensets Market by Fuel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Marine Gensets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018-2025
Table 143: Marine Gensets Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Vessel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Marine Gensets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018-2025
Table 146: Marine Gensets Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by
Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Marine Gensets Market in Brazil by Vessel Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Marine Gensets Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Marine Gensets Market in Brazil by Fuel: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Marine Gensets Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis by
Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Marine Gensets Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Marine Gensets Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by
Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Marine Gensets Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 161: Marine Gensets Market in the Rest of Latin America
by Vessel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Marine Gensets Market Share
Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Marine Gensets Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Marine Gensets Market in the Rest of Latin America
by Fuel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Marine Gensets Market Share
Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Marine Gensets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 167: Marine Gensets Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Middle East Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Marine Gensets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Marine Gensets Historic Market by
Vessel Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Marine Gensets Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 172: The Middle East Marine Gensets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Marine Gensets Historic Market by
Fuel in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Marine Gensets Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Marine Gensets: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 176: Marine Gensets Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Market for Marine Gensets: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel for the period
2018-2025
Table 179: Marine Gensets Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Marine Gensets Market Share Analysis by
Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Marine Gensets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018-2025
Table 182: Marine Gensets Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Vessel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Marine Gensets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018-2025
Table 185: Marine Gensets Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by
Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Marine Gensets Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Marine Gensets Market by Vessel Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Marine Gensets Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Marine Gensets Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Marine Gensets Market by Fuel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Marine Gensets Market in United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vessel Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Marine Gensets Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Marine Gensets Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Marine Gensets Market in United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Marine Gensets Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 198: Marine Gensets Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Marine Gensets Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Marine Gensets Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Marine Gensets Market Share
Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Marine Gensets Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Marine Gensets Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Marine Gensets Market Share
Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Marine Gensets Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Marine Gensets Market in the Africa by Vessel Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by
Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Marine Gensets Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Marine Gensets Market in the Africa by Fuel: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Marine Gensets Market Share Breakdown by
Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUPCATERPILLARCUMMINS INDIADEUTZ AGDRESSER-RAND, A SIEMENS POWER AND GAS BUSINESSKOHLER COMPANYMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIESROLLS-ROYCE POWER SYSTEMS AGSOLé DIESELVALLEY POWER SYSTEMSWäRTSILä CORPORATIONYANMAR
V. CURATED RESEARCH
