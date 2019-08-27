Global Marine Gensets Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Marine Gensets market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.

4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.7%. Commercial Vessels, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.2 Billion by the year 2025, Commercial Vessels will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth. Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799054/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$49.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$205.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Commercial Vessels will reach a market size of US$172.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$380.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Ltd. (Switzerland); Caterpillar, Inc. (USA); Cummins India Ltd. (India); Deutz AG (Germany); Dresser-Rand Group, Inc. (USA); Kohler Co. (USA); Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan); Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG (Germany); Sole Diesel (Spain); Valley Power Systems (USA); Wartsila Corporation (Finland); Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Read the full report:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

IntroductionGlobal Competitor Market SharesMarine Gensets Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in%): 2019 & 2025Global Competitor Market Shares by SegmentCommercial Vessels (Vessel Type) Global Competitor Market SharePositioning for 2019 & 2025Defense Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Share Breakdown of KeyPlayers: 2019 & 2025Offshore Support Vessels (Vessel Type) Competitor Revenue Share(in %): 2019 & 2025Diesel Fuel (Fuel) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025Gas Fuel (Fuel) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for2019 & 2025Hybrid Fuel (Fuel) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &2025Product OverviewImportant Features in Design of Marine GeneratorsMarine Statistics

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Power in New Age Boats Throws Spotlight on

Designing of Efficient Gensets

Manufacturers Introduce Generators with Ignition-Protected

Starters

Variable Speed Generator Address the Demand for Changing Power

Requirements

Industry Witnesses the Increasing Rollout of Ultra-Compact

Generators

Major Technology Advancements in Diesel Gensets

Rise in Use of Permanent Magnets in Generator Designs

Design Focus Gears up for Gensets with Compact Engines with Low

Emission Levels

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

IV. COMPETITION

ABB GROUPCATERPILLARCUMMINS INDIADEUTZ AGDRESSER-RAND, A SIEMENS POWER AND GAS BUSINESSKOHLER COMPANYMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIESROLLS-ROYCE POWER SYSTEMS AGSOLé DIESELVALLEY POWER SYSTEMSWäRTSILä CORPORATIONYANMAR

V. CURATED RESEARCH

