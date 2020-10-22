Global Marine Gensets Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Marine Gensets is projected to reach US$6.3 billion by 2025 driven by the healthy growth outlook for shipbuilding, repairs, overhaul and maintenance. Macro factors supporting these opportunities include steady expansion in seaborne trade volume; stable spending on tourism/commercial voyages and the resulting increased demand for recreational vessels. The encouraging outlook for sea trade comes despite the threat of trade wars, protectionist trade policies, and increasing regulations such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2020. Trade patterns will be supported by new trends such as digitalization which will redefine the geography of trade flow. Artificial intelligence, big data, Internet of Things (IoT), automation, blockchain will transform supply chains and create new business opportunities. Digitalization of port and shipping services will reduce cost of maritime transport and will help increase volume of traded commodities via sea. IoT and integrated communications and better visibility of shipments at any given point in time will increase reliability of container transport services. Dry bulk commodities are expected to witness the highest growth in seaborne trade, along with coal as alternative markets open up such as in Vietnam to counter balance falling Chinese imports. IMO 2020, although will push up the cost of maritime transport, it will also help encourage fleet demolitions and fleet expansion, modernization and upgrades. Owners of inefficient vessels will face the necessity to scrap their ships and upgrade to newer energy efficient fleet to ensure conformance to the regulations. This will push up orders for new generation ships, positively influencing demand for shipbuilding components including power and propulsion systems.
In addition to commercial vessels, the healthy outlook for the maritime leisure sector supported by rising tourism, favorable government initiatives, and increase in exotic sailing vacations by affluent consumers, will benefit growth in the market. In view of the growing carbon footprint of the maritime transport industry, there is strong focus being shed on energy efficiency in ship building both on manufacturing processes and engineering designs. It is estimated that international maritime transport generates over 980 million tonnes of CO2 annually and is responsible for over 2% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In this regard, variable speed marine generators are growing in popularity. Variable speed drive technology has the potential to reduce energy consumed by machinery by over 60%. Benefits of this technology includes ability to operate at lower speeds; features autostart and data-logging functions; enables automatic adjustment of speed according to the electrical load of the engine; more efficient use of engine power, and lower fuel consumption and emission. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 65.5% of the market. Latin America ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period supported by the region's efforts to enhance indigenous shipbuilding capacity. Of special note is the emerging growth in defense vessels against the backdrop of Latin American navies deploying new vessel systems over the last couple of years. China represents another major market with a 4.3% CAGR. Cumulative shipbuilding orders in the country is among the highest in the world, highlighting the country's growing global clout in the shipbuilding business.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Marine Gensets
Marine Gensets Market: Prospects and Outlook
Commercial Vessels Segment Poised for High Growth
Diesel Fuel Dominates Market
Asian Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Marine Gensets Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Caterpillar, Inc. (USA)
Cummins, Inc. (USA)
Daihatsu Diesel MFG. Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Kohler Power Systems (USA)
MAN Energy Solutions (Germany)
Mitsubishi Turbocharger and Engine Europe B.V. (the Netherlands)
Solé Diesel (Spain)
Volvo Penta (Sweden)
Wartsila Corporation (Finland)
Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes Drives Demand for
Marine Gensets
World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded in Billion
Tons for the Years 2010 through 2018
Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in
Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage of World
Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the Years 2010,
2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Steady Growth in Number of Container Ships and Gas Carrier
Marine Freight Worldwide: An Opportunity for the Market
World Fleet in Millions of Dead-Weight Tons by Principal Vessel
Type: 2017 & 2018
Percentage Share Breakdown of World Fleet in Dead-Weight
Tonnage by Principal Vessel Type: 2000, 2010 & 2018
Number of Vessels (National Flag & Foreign or International
Flag) by Select Countries: 2018
Global Merchant Fleet by Flag of Registration for the Years
2011 through 2018
World Economic Trends Impact Global Sea Trade Volumes,
Influencing Dynamics of Marine Gensets Market
World Economic Outlook: Annual GDP in % of Major Economies for
the Years 2017 through 2020
Shipbuilding Activity Trends Influence Dynamics of Marine
Gensets Market
New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide in Deadweight
tonnage (DWT) by for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide: Percentage
Breakdown of Deadweight tonnage (DWT) by Vessel Type for 2014,
2016 and 2018
Offshore E&P Projects and Offshore Wind Projects Drive Demand
for Marine Gensets Used in OSVs
Offshore Exploration & Production Capital Expenditure in US$
Billion for 2019, 2022 and 2025
Offshore Wind Power Capacity in GW for the Years 2018, 2020,
2022 and 2024
Marine Gensets Market Stands to Gain from Prevailing Scenario
in the FPSO Industry
A Snapshot of Select Major Under Construction FPSO Projects
Worldwide
Expanding Fleet of High-Value Pleasure Vessels Presents
Favorable Outlook for Marine Gensets Market
Global Luxury Yacht Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018,
2021 and 2024
Total Number of Cruise Ships in Service for the Years 2019,
2020, 2023 & 2026
Demand Rises for Hybrid-Fuel Powered Marine Gensets
Variable Speed Generators, a Simple Yet Potent Technology to
Achieve Energy Savings
Relation Between Speed and Torque & Its Importance in Energy
Efficiency
Advancements in Marine Generators: A Review
Kohler Develops Low CO Gasoline Marine Generator
Growing Demand for Power in New Age Boats Throws Spotlight on
Designing of Efficient Gensets
Manufacturers Introduce Generators with Ignition-Protected
Starters
Rise in Use of Permanent Magnets in Generator Designs
Stringent Environmental Regulations: A Major Market Deterrent
for Diesel Gensets
Pollutant Emissions from Diesel Engines: A Review
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Vessels
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Commercial Vessels by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vessels by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Defense Vessels by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Defense Vessels by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Defense Vessels by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Offshore Support
Vessels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Offshore Support Vessels by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Support
Vessels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Vessel
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Vessel Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Vessel Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Diesel Fuel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Diesel Fuel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Diesel Fuel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Gas Fuel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Gas Fuel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Gas Fuel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Fuel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Hybrid Fuel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hybrid Fuel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore
Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel Type -
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels and Other
Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets by
Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel
and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets
by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore
Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support
Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets
by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel
and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore
Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support
Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets by
Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel
and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore
Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: China Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support
Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets by
Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 47: China Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel
and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Marine Gensets by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets
by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore
Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support
Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets
by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel
and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets
by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore
Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: France Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support
Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets
by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 62: France Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel
and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets
by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore
Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support
Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets
by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas
Fuel and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore
Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support
Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets by
Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel
and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore
Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel Type -
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels and Other
Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets by
Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel
and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore
Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support
Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets by
Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel
and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets
by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore
Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support
Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets
by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel
and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Gensets by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels,
Offshore Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore
Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets
by Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Gensets by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Marine Gensets by
Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets
by Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel,
Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Gensets by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Marine Gensets by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Gensets by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels,
Offshore Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore
Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets
by Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Gensets by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Marine Gensets by
Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets
by Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel,
Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Gensets by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels,
Offshore Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore
Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Gensets by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas
Fuel and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets
by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore
Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: India Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support
Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Marine Gensets
by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 119: India Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel
and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Gensets by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels,
Offshore Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore
Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets
by Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Gensets by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
