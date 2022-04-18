What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 1221

Companies: 51 - Players covered include ABB Ltd.; Caterpillar, Inc.; Cummins India Ltd.; Deutz AG; Dresser-Rand Group, Inc.; Kohler Co.; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.; Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG; Sole Diesel; Valley Power Systems; Wartsila Corporation; Yanmar Co., Ltd. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Fuel (Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel, Hybrid Fuel); Vessel Type (Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels, Other Vessel Types)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Marine Gensets Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2026

A marine generator set or marine genset is utilized for providing power to seaborne marine vessels, in the event of power being unavailable or when the main engines are shut off. Marine gensets are widely used in offshore vessels, merchant vessels, pleasure vessels, navy cruise vessels and ferries for providing power supply. Compared to industrial or residential generator, a marine generator is designed in a way so as to withstand the corrosion and moisture issues that are common in marine-based environments. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Marine Gensets estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Marine Gensets, and is projected to reach US$1.4 Billion by 2026. Latin America is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period.

Rapid rise in seaborne trade, due to strengthening interregional trade practices, and trends in manufacture of commercial vessels and shipbuilding activity, and rise in high value commercial vessels are spurring growth in the global marine gensets market. Also with consumption of natural gas rising in developing economies, the demand for gas carrier vessels (LPG and LNG) is providing significant growth opportunities for the marine gensets market. The demand for marine gensets will also gather momentum led by growing focus on retrofits of existing vessels. Driven by technological advances in engines focused on improving environmental performance and reducing noise generation, the market for marine gensets is poised for growth. The marine gensets market will also witness high demand for hybrid marine gensets, due to rising concerns over environmental and health impact of marine sulfur emissions. Also favoring the market will be the ongoing focus on R&D efforts aimed at modifying engines to reduce environmental implications. The hybrid gensets market will also benefit from improved efficiency, better operational capabilities, and lower noise range. With ship owners and operators of commercial vessels exhibiting preference for eco-friendly fuel, the demand for hybrid marine gensets will make gains in the years to come.

Asia-Pacific leads the global marine gensets market. The high level of ship building activity in countries such as South Korea, Japan, and China is especially presenting a favorable outlook for marine gensets market. The rising demand for natural gas in several emerging economies such as China and India is fueling need for gas carrier vessels, spurring growth in marine gensets market. In the US, the strong growth in shale exploration and production activity and the growing emphasis on sustainable vessels manufacture is favoring growth in the marine gensets market. By type of fuel, the market for diesel fuel is forecast to account for a major share of the market over the analysis period. Despite the shift towards cleaner fuels, diesel fuel-powered marine gensets continue to find high demand due to advantages offered in terms of low maintenance costs, safer fuel storage and longer engine lifespan. As propulsion methods changed, cruise ships became bigger users of electricity and increasingly adopted diesel generators that provide high voltage power for vital functions like propulsion as well as amenities like air conditioning. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.