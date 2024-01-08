Global Maritime Patrol Aircraft Industry Report 2023-2028: Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Leonardo, Airbus, and Northrop Grumman Lead the Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market by Type (Armored, Unarmored), Propulsion System (Jet Engine, Electric Propulsion), Mode of Operation, Application, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World )- Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The maritime patrol aircraft market is valued at USD 6.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2028

This market study covers the maritime patrol aircraft market across various segments and subsegments. It aims to estimate this market's size and growth potential across different parts based on type, propulsion systems, application, mode of operation, and region. This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies they adopted.

Over the last few decades, the maritime patrol aircraft industry has continued to evolve with expanding use cases, better cost efficiencies, and a more significant impact of new technological developments in the aircraft. The maritime patrol aircraft market is experiencing growth driven by escalating maritime security concerns.

These specialized aircraft are pivotal for monitoring and safeguarding coastal regions and international waters. As global trade via the oceans expands and maritime disputes rise, nations are investing in these aircraft to ensure sea safety and security. Technological advancements further boost their demand by enhancing surveillance and communication capabilities.

Major companies profiled in the report include Boeing (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Airbus (Netherlands), and Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), among others.

Based on application, the combat support segment is estimated to have the second-largest market share in 2023

The combat support segment in the maritime patrol aircraft market is being driven by evolving global security dynamics. As nations strive to safeguard their maritime interests and secure vital sea routes, investments in combat support aircraft are increasing. These aircraft not only bolster naval capabilities in conflict scenarios but also serve as essential assets for ensuring maritime stability and protecting national interests. This underscores the growing significance of the combat support segment in the maritime patrol aircraft market.

Based on type, the unarmored segment is estimated to have the second-largest market share in 2023

The unarmored segment within the maritime patrol aircraft market is being driven by cost-efficiency and versatility. These aircraft, without heavy armor, are more economical to operate due to their lighter weight and improved fuel efficiency. They are equipped with essential surveillance and reconnaissance systems, making them suitable for monitoring maritime activities and supporting various missions like search and rescue. As nations seek cost-effective solutions to cover extensive ocean areas and address evolving maritime security challenges, the demand for unarmored maritime patrol aircraft is increasing.

Based on regions, the North American region is estimated to have the second-largest market share in 2023

The North America region's prominence in the maritime patrol aircraft market stems from a range of factors. Firstly, the region faces substantial security challenges in its extensive coastlines and maritime borders, necessitating investments in advanced patrol aircraft to ensure maritime safety and security.

Additionally, North America's strong aerospace industry contributes to the development and innovation of maritime patrol aircraft technologies. Collaborations and partnerships with neighboring nations and international organizations further bolster regional maritime security efforts. North America's commitment to upholding maritime dominance and safeguarding crucial trade routes drives the demand for maritime patrol aircraft, establishing the region as a key player in the global maritime patrol aircraft market.

Company Profiles

Airbus

Avic Harbin Aircraft Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Boeing

Dassault Aviation

Embraer

General Automics Aeronautical Systems

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (Hal)

Israel Aerospace Indsutries (Iai)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Leonardo S.P.A.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saab Ab

Shinmaywa Industries Ltd.

Textron Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market

4.2 Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market, by Application

4.3 Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market, by Mode of Operation

4.4 Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Roadmap for Maritime Patrol Aircraft

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Market Ecosystem

5.6 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer's Business

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.7.1 Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by Aircraft Type

5.7.2 Average Selling Price Trend, by Region

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.10 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.10.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies and Other Organizations

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.12.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.12.2 Buying Criteria

5.13 Trade Analysis

5.14 Volume Data

5.15 Key Conferences & Events in 2023-24

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Emerging Industry Trends

6.4 Innovation & Patent Registration

6.5 Impact of Mega Trend

7 Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Armored

7.3 Unarmored

8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market, by Propulsion System

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Jet Engine

8.2.1 Turbofan

8.2.2 Turboprop

8.2.3 Turboshaft

8.3 Electric Propulsion

9 Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market, by Mode of Operation

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Manned

9.3 Unmanned

10 Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Surveillance and Reconnaissance

10.3 Combat Support

10.4 Search and Rescue

10.5 Coastal Patrolling

11 Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Regional Recession Impact Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Company Overview

12.3 Market Ranking Analysis of Key Players, 2022

12.4 Market Share Analysis, 2022

12.5 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2022

12.6 Company Footprint

12.7 Company Evaluation Matrix

12.9 Competitive Scenario & Trends

