Global Maritime Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Services Markets 2021-2022 & 2030: Focus on Shipping, Fishing, Passenger Ships and Ferries, Yachting, Offshore Energy, Cruise, and Government/Defense

Dec 14, 2022, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Maritime Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report studies the global maritime SATCOM services market in seven application areas: commercial shipping, fishing, passenger ships and ferries, leisure and yachting, offshore energy, cruise, and government/defense.
The study covers maritime SATCOM service market participants, focusing on those providing value-added services. This study does not address hardware related to the maritime SATCOM industry, including SATCOM terminals, parts, equipment, receivers, antennas, and modems.
As the world gets more connected, the demand for connectivity grows, including at sea. Customers' and crew members' increasing appetite for broadband connectivity drives many segments of the maritime industry to adopt maritime satellite communication (SATCOM) services.
Vessel and ship digitalization, automation, and smart shipping are trends powering the need for increased connectivity at sea. In response, market players are developing new technology solutions to provide the high-speed connectivity necessary for better fleet operational efficiency, enhance crew and customer welfare, and support critical decision-making.
Other information includes:
- Market drivers and restraints
- Revenue forecast by solution and service type (2021-2030)
- Leading competitors by region and segment
- Growth opportunities in the seven application areas
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Maritime SATCOM Services Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope and Methodology
- Segmentation Based on the Markets Served
- Competitors by Region
- Competitors by Segment
- Growing Data Needs at Sea Are Pushing the Maritime SATCOM Sector to Evolve to Adopt NGSO Satellite Constellations
- The Impact of LEO Satellite Constellations
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Solution Type
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
3. Commercial Shipping
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
4. Fishing
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
5. Passenger Ships and Ferries
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
6. Leisure and Yachting
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
7. Offshore Energy
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
8. Cruise
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
9. Government/Defense
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Strategic Partnerships with Fleet Operators, Cruise Charters, and Ship Owners
- Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships with NGSO Satellite and Network Operators
- Growth Opportunity 3: Partnership with ICT and Cybersecurity Industry Participants
11. Next Steps
