Global Market Advisors and The Strategy Organization Announce Modernized Brand for Groundbreaking Gaming and Hospitality Consulting Firm Formed in October

New Brand and Logo Build on Company's Historic Legacy and Continued Momentum in the Online and Land-Based Marketplaces

LAS VEGAS and DENVER, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Advisors and The Strategy Organization are proud to unveil a new name, logo and website for the industry's leading hospitality and consulting firm – GMA Consulting ("GMA"). The name of the firm pays homage to Global Market Advisors' dominant 18-year position in the industry, while the new logo takes design cues from the modern approach that The Strategy Organization has been known for in its three years of consulting practice.

The combined team represents close to 500 years of gaming, hospitality and entertainment experience. In addition to the six Founding Partners – Steve Gallaway, Kit Szybala, Josh Swissman, Matthew Chilton, Seth Schorr, and Seth Young, the expanded team's talents range from Senior Partners Marc Schorr's and Bob Boughner's global development experience to Associate Partners like Jeff Smith and John English and their specializations in horse racing and emerging technology and esports, respectively. The team has deep and multi-faceted experience across gaming organizations throughout the world, both large and small.

GMA is now perfectly aligned to serve gaming, hospitality, iGaming, sports betting, entertainment and Web3 spaces, and is extremely well positioned for growth. With offices in Las Vegas, Denver, Tirana, London and Singapore, GMA can deliver a full suite of consulting services, including advisory, feasibility studies, management and executive placement services to its current and future clients around the world.

Seth Schorr, Founding Partner commented "I worked with Steve Gallaway and the GMA team for the first time over a decade ago and am now honored to have merged our organizations creating one of the most dynamic and experienced gaming and hospitality consulting groups in the world. Whether our clients are based in Las Vegas or Latvia, Oklahoma or online – we look forward to serving them with an even more robust team and set of tools."

"For nearly two decades my team and I have supported hundreds of casinos throughout the world and helped them solve their most complex issues. Merging with The Strategy Organization has substantially increased our bandwidth and has brought nuanced experience within the most innovative areas of gaming to our organization. As the gambling industry is constantly evolving, so must the companies that support it," remarked Steve Gallaway, Managing Partner.

ABOUT GMA CONSULTING

GMA Consulting is a modern consulting firm created through the merger of Global Market Advisors and The Strategy Organization. Its Founding Partners Matthew Chilton, Steve Gallaway, Seth Schorr, Josh Swissman, Kit Szybala and Seth Young each have decades of deep-rooted experience in the hospitality, gaming, entertainment, web3, iGaming and online sports betting industries. The company's client list spans the majority of public gaming companies, 85 Native American tribes, commercial and investment banks, and government agencies from around the world. For more information on GMA Consulting, please visit gmaconsulting.com.

SOURCE GMA Consulting