Global Market Advisors and The Strategy Organization Sign Definitive Merger Agreement to Form Groundbreaking New Gaming and Hospitality Consulting Company

Combination Creates the Industry's Most Experienced Service Provider Leveraging Over a Century of Operations, Marketing and Development Know How

LAS VEGAS and DENVER, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Advisors ("GMA") and The Strategy Organization ("TSO") today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to create an industry leading gaming and hospitality consulting company that delivers value to its clients in the gambling, hospitality, iGaming, Web 3, sports betting, eSports and entertainment industries. The merger capitalizes on GMA's 17-year legacy as the leading consulting firm to the industry and is coupled with TSO's deep expertise in today's leading verticals.

The Strategy Organization

The combined organization is extremely well positioned for tremendous growth. The new company will have offices in Las Vegas, Denver, Europe and Singapore in order to deliver consulting, advisory, management and executive placement services to its current and future gaming, sports betting, hospitality and entertainment clients around the world.

Steve Gallaway, Managing Partner for GMA said "We've known and worked with TSO principals for years. Their cutting-edge knowledge combined with GMA's expertise will allow us to help bring all customers into the modern day era of gaming and hospitality."

"When we originally formed TSO, we built our organization around long-standing relationships, trust and respect. Since the beginning, we have always held GMA in high regard and respected their position in the marketplace, so joining forces felt very natural and complementary" said Josh Swissman, Founding Partner for TSO. "Most importantly, this combined group will be able to better serve its clients both now and well into the future."

Seth Young, Managing Partner for TSO added "The combination of TSO and GMA creates an organization with the infrastructure and resources that are on the same level as the nation's largest consulting firms and it positions this new team for strong growth. The combined group's breadth and depth of expertise in the gaming, hospitality, iGaming, sports betting, entertainment and Web3 spaces is unmatched."

ABOUT GLOBAL MARKET ADVISORS

GMA, led by Steve Gallaway as Managing Partner and Kit Szybala as Partner, Executive Director of Operations, provides clients with market assessments and feasibility studies, strategic planning, primary research, due diligence, general counsel, payroll control, operations analyses, government relations, responsible gaming initiatives, business and marketing plans, and reward program design, making it the premier management consultant to the gaming and hospitality industries. GMA's clients consist of the majority of public gaming companies, nearly 80 Native American tribes, commercial and investment banks, and government agencies from around the world. Visit globalmarketadvisors.com.

ABOUT THE STRATEGY ORGANIZATION

The Strategy Organization is founded by Seth Schorr, Josh Swissman and Matthew Chilton. With the addition of Seth Young as a Partner, they collectively bring almost a century of deep-rooted experience in the hospitality, gaming, entertainment, Web3, iGaming and online sports betting industries. Through incomparable relationships, time-tested techniques and a deep passion for the business, TSO is a modern consulting firm, that specializes in strategies and implementable plans to boost marketing, operations, and innovation horsepower. For more information on TSO, visit thestrategyorg.com , or follow them on LinkedIn .

