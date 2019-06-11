SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PathogenDx, Inc., the Arizona based technology company which provides a DNA-based customized pathogen testing platform for the cannabis industry, announced today that it has expanded the production of its popular preventative environmental screening tool for swabbing of cultivation facility and ancillary surfaces for microbial contamination, EnviroX™. EnviroX™, an ultra-rapid environmental screening tool, identifies the source of pathogens in a grow environment to produce cleaner cannabis.

Global market expands for PathogenDX’s preventative environmental monitoring product for microbials – Envirox™

In making the announcement, CEO and Co-Founder Milan Patel said, "The EnviroX™ product is remarkable – with a single swab, one can identify 50+ species and classes of microbes, with quick-turn results, by simply swabbing a grower/cultivation facility surface and vents. The steps are quick:

Step 1: Swab your environment, racks to vents.

your environment, racks to vents. Step 2: Submit by mailing or delivering to our lab.

by mailing or delivering to our lab. Step 3: Know your pathogen results in 24 hours or less.

Patel added, "It's that simple to mitigate risk to high-value crops. E. Coli, Salmonella and Aspergillus continue to cause havoc to products throughout the cannabis market globally. The beauty of EnviroX™ is that one can swab a production facility in any US state or international location, mail the swab to one of our lab partners or our facility in Tucson and get rapid results within 24 hours, preventing the damaging spread of contamination to one's facility. In addition, it is one of the few unique products in the cannabis market which can cross state and international borders legally.

PathogenDx has partnered with over 60 labs nationally and internationally who are certified to test for the EnviroX™ product. For a list of these partners, please contact PathogenDx and we will connect you to the one closest to your location. https://www.pathogendx.com/envirox.

ABOUT PATHOGENDX

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, PathogenDx's mission is to become the new standard in DNA-based testing through widespread adoption of its advanced microarray testing platform for the cannabis, agriculture, food and beverage industries. PathogenDx's technology can rapidly identify and detect up to 50 pathogens all in a single test, in 6 hours providing triplicate data per analyte for certainty in results. The company's DNA-testing products – DetectX™, QuantX™, and EnviroX™ – are disrupting the century-old practice of petri-dish testing to identify, detect and quantify pathogens like E. Coli, Salmonella and Aspergillus. This technology will help growing businesses deliver safer products and healthier lives, while preventing millions of dollars in losses from contaminated or spoiled crops. For more information on how you can utilize this simple, powerful and inexpensive DNA-based pathogen testing, visit www.pathogendx.com.

Contact: Cathie Bennett Warner | Cell: +1-415-420-1573 | 216188@email4pr.com

SOURCE PathogenDx

Related Links

http://www.pathogendx.com

