Global Market for 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing 2024-2035, Featuring Admatec Europe, Eplus3D, Fabric8Labs, Freeform, GE Additive, Quantica, Seurat Technologies, TRUMPF, Velo3D, Xjet & Ziknes

Additive manufacturing (AM, also known as 3D printing) is an advanced manufacturing technique that has enabled progress in the design and fabrication of complex structures with tuneable properties. The Global Market for 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing 2024-2035 report examines the global market for 3D printing hardware, materials, and services - forecasting growth from 2018 to 2035. It assesses hardware unit sales and revenues by technology including vat photopolymerization, material jetting, binder jetting, material extrusion, powder bed fusion, and directed energy deposition.

Global demand is analyzed for polymers, metals, ceramics, and composite materials in both volume and revenue terms. Regional splits are provided for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The report profiles over 200 companies involved in 3D printer manufacturing, materials production, software, and service provision.

Key end-user markets analyzed include aerospace, medical and dental devices, architecture, automotive, consumer products, industrial machinery, electronics, energy, oil and gas, marine sectors, and food printing. Dozens of product examples showcase applications across these industries.

Trends assessed in 3D printing hardware encompass throughput, multi-material printing, quality, large format, and desktop systems. The latest developments in polymers, metals, ceramics, nanocomposites, and smart materials are reviewed as well.

The report examines the role of additive manufacturing in prototyping, tooling production, and certified end-part manufacturing. Other aspects include design software, process simulation, automation, quality assurance, post-processing, and sustainability impacts.

Report contents include:

Global market forecasts for AM hardware, materials, and services from 2018-2035

Analysis of AM hardware by technology type - unit sales and revenues

Assessment of polymer, metal, ceramic, composite material demand

Profiles of 200 leading and emerging companies across the AM value chain. Companies profiled include 3DCERAM, Additive Industries, Admatec Europe, Bright Laser Technologies, Desktop Metal, Eplus3D, Fabric8Labs, Freeform, GE Additive, MADDE, Quantica, SLM Solutions, Seurat Technologies, Stratasys Direct, Tethon3D, TRUMPF, Velo3D, Xjet and Ziknes.

AM market growth drivers and latest industry trends

Role of AM in prototyping, tooling, and end-part production

AM applications in aerospace, medical, architecture, automotive, consumer, electronics and energy sectors

Impact of AM on manufacturing, supply chains, sustainability

Post-processing, quality assurance, simulation, automation in AM

Latest progress with polymers, metals, ceramics and nanocomposites for AM

Regional market demand analysis across North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , RoW



Key Topics Covered:





1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Additive Manufacturing (AM) and 3D printing

2.2 Market growth drivers

2.3 Trends in additive manufacturing

2.4 Market players

2.4.1 Market map

2.4.2 Printer Manufacturers

2.4.3 Materials Companies

2.4.4 Software Firms

2.4.5 Service Bureaus

2.5 Market Outlook

2.5.1 Printer Hardware Advancements

2.5.2 Software and Design Advancements

2.5.3 Manufacturing and Supply Chain Impact

2.5.4 Sustainability Impact

2.5.5 Industry Growth Projections

2.6 Challenges and Limitations

2.7 Recent market news and investments

2.8 Global market 2018-2035

3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 Overview of Additive Manufacturing

3.2 History of Additive Manufacturing

3.3 Industries

3.4 Additive Manufacturing Processes

3.5 Materials

3.6 Desktop 3D printers

3.7 Key considerations for material compatibility

4 POLYMERS

4.1 Overview

4.2 Trends

4.3 Hardware

4.4 Materials

4.5 Market players

4.6 Historical and forecasted markets

5 METALS

5.1 Overview

5.2 Trends

5.3 Hardware

5.4 Materials

5.5 Market players

5.6 Historical and forecasted markets

6 CERAMICS

6.1 Overview

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Materials

6.4 Market players

6.5 Historical and forecasted markets

7 COMPOSITES

7.1 Overview

7.2 Trends

7.3 Hardware

7.4 Materials

7.5 Market players

7.6 Historical and forecasted markets

8 POST-PROCESSING

8.1 Process monitoring

8.2 Metal vs. Polymer in Post-processing

8.3 Post-processing Approaches

8.4 Polymer post-processing

8.5 Metal post-processing

8.6 Sustainability in Post-processing

9 SOFTWARE AND SERVICES

9.1 Service providers

9.2 AM software

10 MARKETS FOR ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING

10.1 Prototypes

10.2 Tools

10.3 Final parts

10.4 Aerospace

10.5 Medical and Dental

10.6 Architecture & Construction

10.7 Automotive

10.8 Consumer Products

10.9 Energy

10.10 Industrial machinery and tooling

10.11 Electronics

10.12 Energy

10.13 Oil & gas

10.14 Marine

10.15 3D-printed food

11 COMPANY PROFILES



A Selection of Companies Profiled include:

3DCERAM

Additive Industries

Admatec Europe

Bright Laser Technologies

Desktop Metal

Eplus3D

Fabric8Labs

Freeform

GE Additive

MADDE

Quantica

SLM Solutions

Seurat Technologies

Stratasys Direct

Tethon3D

TRUMPF

Velo3D

Xjet

Ziknes

