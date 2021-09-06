Global Market for Advanced Materials in Biosensors: Graphene to Play a Vital Role in the Development of Biosensor Technology

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Opportunities of Advanced Materials in Biosensors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent decades, there has been an increase of possibilities in the use of conducting polymers, carbon nanotubes, and graphene for building novel biosensors, due to the advancement of polymers and carbon nanomaterials. The use of polymers, CNTs and graphene as sensor components, due to their exceptional features, are intended to make sensors increasingly trustworthy, precise and speedy. Various techniques can be employed to design sensing devices based on the type of target molecule.

Point of care (POC) testing and diagnostics are a major growth area for biosensors, enabling remote health monitoring in real-time. Biosensor systems are used to detect diseases and infections, including diabetes, heart disorders, cancer, and contagious diseases more conveniently, efficiently and sensitively. Biosensor opportunities will also be pushed by the increased spread of mobile telephones to make health data easier to communicate.

Wearable biosensors discover expanding possibilities in remote places, which do not include medical and healthcare facilities, to continue monitoring of vital signs of patients, preterm infants, children, athletes, or fitness enthusiasts.

Factors influencing development and adoption - Key drivers and challenges

Patent landscape

Funding Insights

R&D ecosystem

Key growth opportunities

This report includes coverage of the following companies:

Archer Materials

Cardea Bio

Grapheal

HeMemics Biotechnologies

Sparc Technologies Limited



Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

1.1 Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

1.2 The Strategic Imperative 8

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Growth of Advanced Materials in Biosensor Market

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

2.1 Scope of the Technology and Innovation Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Process and Methodology

2.4 Summary of Key Findings

3. Technology Overview

3.1 Overview and Competencies of Advanced Materials for Sensors

3.2 Biosensors Addressing Common Needs in the Market

3.3 Role of Advanced Materials in Biosensor Technology Development

3.4 Graphene as an Essential Material in Biosensor Development

3.5 Conducting Polymers Gaining Attention in Biosensor Applications

3.6 CNT Materials Important for Developing Unique Biosensor Devices

4. Application Impact Analysis, Driving and Challenging Factors

4.1 Nanotech-based Biosensors and Noninvasive Sensing as Key Driving Factors

4.2 Government Regulatory Hurdles and High Production Costs as Major Challenge Factors

4.3 Key Application Impact of Biosensing Technology

4.4 Key Developments from Research Universities on Advanced Materials-based Biosensors

5. IP Innovation Trends & Funding Assessment

5.1 Key Patent Trends and Innovation Focus

5.2 Key Patent Trends in Materials Innovation for Biosensor Development

5.3 Funding Focus Areas and Regional Impact Analysis

5.4 Important Funding Grants for Developing Biosensors with Advanced Materials

6. Companies to Action

6.1 Archer Materials

6.1.1 Graphene Biosensors for Detecting Diseases

6.2 Cardea Bio

6.2.1 Graphene Biosensors for Detecting COVID-19 Virus

6.3 Grapheal

6.3.1 Graphene-based Biosensors for Smart Wound Management

6.4 HeMemics Biotechnologies

6.4.1 CNT-based Biosensors for POC Solutions

6.5 Sparc Technologies Limited

6.5.1 Noninvasive Graphene Biosensors for Breath Analysis

7. Growth Opportunities

7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Advancements in Nanotechnology-based Materials Encouraging Biosensor Development in Remote Health Monitoring Applications

7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Advancements in Materials Enabling Flexible Hybrid Electronics Trend in Industries

7.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Organ-on-a-chip Biosensor Expected to Disrupt Healthcare Market

8. Key Contacts

