Global Market for Anti-Obesity Drugs 2023-2028 - Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2028, at an estimated CAGR of 28.9%

06 Dec, 2023, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Anti-obesity Drugs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global anti-obesity drugs market was valued at an estimated $3.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $11.3 billion by 2028, at an estimated CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. The prescription drugs segment currently dominates the overall anti-obesity drugs market and will continue to do so by 2028.
Key factors driving growth:
- Rising prevalence of obesity and associated health problems.
- Increasing awareness regarding health-risks associated with obesity.
- Growing pharmaceutical research and development spending on developing anti-obesity drugs.
The report analyzes anti-obesity drugs by drug types, assesses distribution channels, and provides an overview regarding product pipeline of major players in market. Leading market players' profiles, marketed products, pipeline products, and recent market activities are provided. The report details market for anti-obesity drugs based on drug type, distribution channel, and region. Based on drug type, the market is segmented into prescription drugs, and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. The market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies on the basis of distribution channel. Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the world (South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The report's scope includes an overview of the global market for anti-obesity drugs and an analysis of global market trends, using 2022 as the base year and forecasting 2023 through 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projection.
The Report Includes
- An overview of the current and future global markets for anti-obesity drugs
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global anti-obesity drugs market, and corresponding market share analysis based on drug type, distribution channel, and region
- Overview of ESG outlook with emphasis on sustainability trends and factors on anti-obesity drugs market
- Identification of the major vendors in the global market for anti-obesity drugs, along with an analysis of the structure of this industry, including company market shares, M&A deals and venture fundings
- Profiles of the leading global players
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Definitions of Adult Obesity and Overweight
- Overweight- and Obesity-Related Diseases
- Rising Prevalence of Obesity
- Impact of Obesity on Global Economy
- Increasing Awareness Regarding Obesity
- SWOT Analysis
Chapter 4 Global Market for Anti-obesity Drugs by Type
- Prescription Drugs
- Over-the-Counter Anti-obesity Drugs
Chapter 5 Global Market for Anti-obesity Drugs by Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Chapter 6 Global Market for Anti-obesity Drugs by Region
Chapter 7 ESG Developments
- Importance of ESG in Anti-obesity Drugs Industry
- ESG Pillars in the Anti-obesity Drug Industry
- ESG Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data
- ESG Practices in the Anti-obesity Drug Industry
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Pipeline Analysis
- Patents on Obesity Management, 2020-2023
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Altimmune
- Boehringer Ingelheim International
- Currax Pharmaceuticals
- Eli Lilly
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Glaxosmithkline
- Novo Nordisk
- Pfizer
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
- Vivus
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hi9uq2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article