Global Market for Anti-Obesity Drugs 2023-2028 - Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2028, at an estimated CAGR of 28.9%

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Anti-obesity Drugs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anti-obesity drugs market was valued at an estimated $3.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $11.3 billion by 2028, at an estimated CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. The prescription drugs segment currently dominates the overall anti-obesity drugs market and will continue to do so by 2028.

Key factors driving growth:

Rising prevalence of obesity and associated health problems.

Increasing awareness regarding health-risks associated with obesity.

Growing pharmaceutical research and development spending on developing anti-obesity drugs.

The report analyzes anti-obesity drugs by drug types, assesses distribution channels, and provides an overview regarding product pipeline of major players in market. Leading market players' profiles, marketed products, pipeline products, and recent market activities are provided. The report details market for anti-obesity drugs based on drug type, distribution channel, and region. Based on drug type, the market is segmented into prescription drugs, and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. The market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies on the basis of distribution channel. Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the world (South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The report's scope includes an overview of the global market for anti-obesity drugs and an analysis of global market trends, using 2022 as the base year and forecasting 2023 through 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projection.

The Report Includes

An overview of the current and future global markets for anti-obesity drugs

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global anti-obesity drugs market, and corresponding market share analysis based on drug type, distribution channel, and region

Overview of ESG outlook with emphasis on sustainability trends and factors on anti-obesity drugs market

Identification of the major vendors in the global market for anti-obesity drugs, along with an analysis of the structure of this industry, including company market shares, M&A deals and venture fundings

Profiles of the leading global players

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Definitions of Adult Obesity and Overweight

Overweight- and Obesity-Related Diseases

Rising Prevalence of Obesity

Impact of Obesity on Global Economy

Increasing Awareness Regarding Obesity

SWOT Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Market for Anti-obesity Drugs by Type

Prescription Drugs

Over-the-Counter Anti-obesity Drugs

Chapter 5 Global Market for Anti-obesity Drugs by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Chapter 6 Global Market for Anti-obesity Drugs by Region

Chapter 7 ESG Developments

Importance of ESG in Anti-obesity Drugs Industry

ESG Pillars in the Anti-obesity Drug Industry

ESG Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data

ESG Practices in the Anti-obesity Drug Industry

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Pipeline Analysis

Patents on Obesity Management, 2020-2023

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Altimmune

Boehringer Ingelheim International

Currax Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Glaxosmithkline

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Vivus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hi9uq2

