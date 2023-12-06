Global Market for Anti-Obesity Drugs 2023-2028 - Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2028, at an estimated CAGR of 28.9%

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Dec, 2023, 14:30 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Anti-obesity Drugs" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anti-obesity drugs market was valued at an estimated $3.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $11.3 billion by 2028, at an estimated CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. The prescription drugs segment currently dominates the overall anti-obesity drugs market and will continue to do so by 2028.

Key factors driving growth:

  • Rising prevalence of obesity and associated health problems.
  • Increasing awareness regarding health-risks associated with obesity.
  • Growing pharmaceutical research and development spending on developing anti-obesity drugs.

The report analyzes anti-obesity drugs by drug types, assesses distribution channels, and provides an overview regarding product pipeline of major players in market. Leading market players' profiles, marketed products, pipeline products, and recent market activities are provided. The report details market for anti-obesity drugs based on drug type, distribution channel, and region. Based on drug type, the market is segmented into prescription drugs, and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. The market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies on the basis of distribution channel. Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the world (South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The report's scope includes an overview of the global market for anti-obesity drugs and an analysis of global market trends, using 2022 as the base year and forecasting 2023 through 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projection.

The Report Includes

  • An overview of the current and future global markets for anti-obesity drugs
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global anti-obesity drugs market, and corresponding market share analysis based on drug type, distribution channel, and region
  • Overview of ESG outlook with emphasis on sustainability trends and factors on anti-obesity drugs market
  • Identification of the major vendors in the global market for anti-obesity drugs, along with an analysis of the structure of this industry, including company market shares, M&A deals and venture fundings
  • Profiles of the leading global players

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Definitions of Adult Obesity and Overweight
  • Overweight- and Obesity-Related Diseases
  • Rising Prevalence of Obesity
  • Impact of Obesity on Global Economy
  • Increasing Awareness Regarding Obesity
  • SWOT Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Market for Anti-obesity Drugs by Type

  • Prescription Drugs
  • Over-the-Counter Anti-obesity Drugs

Chapter 5 Global Market for Anti-obesity Drugs by Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies

Chapter 6 Global Market for Anti-obesity Drugs by Region

Chapter 7 ESG Developments

  • Importance of ESG in Anti-obesity Drugs Industry
  • ESG Pillars in the Anti-obesity Drug Industry
  • ESG Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data
  • ESG Practices in the Anti-obesity Drug Industry

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

  • Pipeline Analysis
  • Patents on Obesity Management, 2020-2023

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Altimmune
  • Boehringer Ingelheim International
  • Currax Pharmaceuticals
  • Eli Lilly
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Glaxosmithkline
  • Novo Nordisk
  • Pfizer
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
  • Vivus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hi9uq2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Europe and North America Smart Water Metering Market Forecast Report 2023-2028 - Realising the Full potential of Water AMI Beyond Meter-to-Cash

Europe and North America Smart Water Metering Market Forecast Report 2023-2028 - Realising the Full potential of Water AMI Beyond Meter-to-Cash

The "Smart Water Metering in Europe and North America - 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. North America today...
Asia-Pacific Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Analysis Report 2023-2027: Demand for High-Performance Computing Rises, Water-Cooled Technology Revolutionizes Energy Efficiency

Asia-Pacific Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Analysis Report 2023-2027: Demand for High-Performance Computing Rises, Water-Cooled Technology Revolutionizes Energy Efficiency

The "Asia-Pacific Data Center Liquid Cooling Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.