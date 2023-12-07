Global Market for Artificial Blood Vessels 2023: Data for 2020-2022, Estimated Figures for 2023, Forecasts and CAGR Projections for 2028

07 Dec, 2023, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Artificial Blood Vessels" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a complete review and analysis of the current artificial blood vessels market and industry growth drivers and restraints. The report also focuses on emerging technologies, ESG developments and mergers and acquisitions by various players in the market.
This report comprehensively analyzes the artificial blood vessels market, which is segmented based on type, application and region.
Segmentation based on type includes expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE), polyethylene terephthalate (like Dacron), or polyurethane and others. Segmentation based on application includes aortic disease, peripheral artery disease and hemodialysis.
Revenues are broken down by region, type and application. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020, 2021, and 2022 as the base year, and a forecast for 2023 through 2028.
The report analyzes each market segment and provides a forecast for five years. The current report analyzes the market's drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report also covers market projections through 2028 and the market share for key market players. The report includes the company profiles of key players with detailed information about their business segments, product portfolios, and recent developments. The report also provides information on emerging technologies, ESG developments, and mergers and acquisitions, and strategic initiatives by various companies.
The Report Includes
- An overview of the global market landscape related to the artificial blood vessels
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2020-2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2028. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to artificial blood vessels, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by type, application, and geographical region
- Highlights of the current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios
- Information on tissue-engineered vascular grafts (TEVGs), their clinical applications, and vascular grafts currently in use; and description of common materials used for artificial blood vessels such as synthetic polymers, natural biomaterials and hybrid materials
- Review of patents, product pipeline, ESG trends, and emerging technologies related to artificial blood vessels
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Detailed profiles of leading market participants, providing a descriptive overview of their respective businesses
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- History
- Vascular Grafts in Use
- Synthetic Grafts
- Autologous Blood Vessels
- Cryopreserved Grafts
- Xenografts
- Common Materials for Artificial Blood Vessels
- Synthetic Polymers
- Natural Biomaterials
- Hybrid Materials
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases
- Increasing Prevalence of Peripheral Artery Disease and End-Stage Renal Disease
- Growing Geriatric Population and Changing Lifestyles
- Strategic Initiatives
- Market Restraints
- Graft Failures
- High Cost of Production and Regulatory Hurdles
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type
- Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Polyurethane (PU)
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Aortic Diseases
- Peripheral Artery Disease and Vascular Trauma
- Hemodialysis
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Sustainability: An ESG Perspective
Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Tissue-Engineered Vascular Grafts (TEVGs)
- Clinical Applications of TEVG
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Artivion
- B. Braun
- Becton, Dickinson And Company
- Getinge
- Humacyte
- Lemaitre Vascular
- Terumo
- W. L. Gore & Associates
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zid57
