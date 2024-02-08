Global Market for Conductive Plastics 2024-2034: Global Market Analysis Explores Dynamic Expansion in Electronics and Automotive Sectors

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Conductive Plastics 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electrically conductive plastics are polymer materials capable of conducting electrical current. Generally, plastics are not good conductors of electricity as they consist of non-conductive molecules. However, with the addition of conductive fillers or additives, some plastics can develop electrically conductive properties. Examples of conductive plastics include polyaniline, polypyrrole, polythiophene, and some carbon nanomaterials like graphene and carbon nanotubes.

Electrically conductive plastics already serve diverse commercial applications ranging from anti-static packaging to protect sensitive electronics during transport and storage to electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding housings that block ambient signals which could disrupt electronic component operation. They are also increasingly used in automotive and advanced electronics applications. Emerging applications and markets include Electric vehicle systems, Stretchable electronics, Smart fabrics, Medical devices, 3D printed electronics, and Renewable energy and Flexible displays.

The Global Market for Conductive Plastics 2024-2034 provides a comprehensive analysis of the global conductive plastics market, including market size valuations and growth projections. The report offers key insights into conductive polymer types, manufacturing processes, major end-use applications across electronics, automotive and aerospace sectors, regional demand trends, competitive landscape, and emerging growth opportunities.

Key growth factors analyzed include surging adoption across rapidly rising electronics and electric vehicle production, increased usage of tailored anti-static and EMI shielding compounds, and technology advances enabling enhanced intrinsically conductive polymer alternatives to metals.

Detailed qualitative and quantitative demand analyses are provided covering major geographic regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. 16-year granular market size forecasts are presented globally by product type, key end-use application markets, and region. Profiles for over 60 leading suppliers are included, focusing on their capabilities, conductive compounds portfolios, and recent strategic technology investments in areas such as graphene and nanotubes. Overall, with increasing performance requirements and environmental directives across sectors, electrically conductive plastics are emerging as smart eco-friendly alternatives to conventional materials - creating multi-billion dollar expansion opportunities.

Report contents include

Introduction to Conductive Polymers Market Size & Growth Potentials

Types of Conductive Plastic Materials: Composites, ICPs and Hybrids

Injection Molding, Extrusion and 3D Printing Manufacturing Processes

Comparison of conductive plastics types

Manufacturing Challenges

Applications in Electronics, Antistatic and Shielding Needs, Automotive Industry Components and Electric Vehicle Prospects, Aerospace Parts: Airframes, Interiors and Enclosures Advancements, Sensors and PCBs: Capacitive Films and

Circuit Board Solutions

Regional Market Dynamics: North America , Europe , Asia , RoW

, , , RoW 2018-2034 Conductive Plastics Industry Quantitative Market Outlook

Emerging Trends & Developments

60 Company Profiles, including Avient Corporation, BASF, Birla Carbon , Cabot Corporation, Imerys, KH Chemicals Co., Ltd., LG Chem, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, N-ink, OCSiAl and PCBL Limited.

Key Topics Covered:





1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2. INTRODUCTION

2.1 Description

2.2 Types of conductive plastics

2.2.1 Intrinsically Conducting Polymers (ICPs)

2.2.1.1 Properties

2.2.1.2 Polyaniline (PAni)

2.2.1.3 Polypyrrole (PPy)

2.2.1.4 Polythiophene (PT)

2.2.1.5 Poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene) (PEDOT)

2.2.1.6 Polyacetylene

2.2.2 Conductive Plastic Composites

2.2.2.1 Carbon-based fillers

2.2.2.1.1 Carbon black

2.2.2.1.2 Carbon fibers

2.2.2.1.3 Carbon nanotubes

2.2.2.1.4 Graphene

2.2.2.2 Metal fillers

2.2.2.2.1 Types of Metal Fillers

2.2.2.2.2 Properties

2.2.2.2.3 Factors Determining Choice of Metal Fillers

2.2.2.2.4 Common Resin Matrices Used with Metal Fillers

2.2.2.3 Conductive polymer fillers

2.2.3 Hybrid Conductive Composites

2.2.4 Conductive Plastic Composites

2.3 Manufacturing processes

2.4 Manufacturing challenges

2.5 Emerging Trends & Developments

2.5.1 Carbon nanomaterials

2.5.2 3D & 4D printing

2.5.3 Biodegradable conductive polymers

3 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

3.1 Market growth drivers

3.2 Market challenges

3.3 Electronics

3.4 Antistatic plastics

3.5 EMI/RFI Shielding

3.6 Thermally Conductive Plastics

3.7 Sensors

3.8 Automotive

3.9 Aerospace

3.10 Global market revenues

3.11 Emerging Applications Areas

3.11.1 Electric Vehicles (EVs)

3.11.2 Renewable Energy

3.11.3 Smart Textiles & Apparels

3.11.4 Additive Manufacturing

3.11.5 Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE)

3.11.6 Biomedical Devices

3.12 Competitive Landscape

4 PRODUCER PROFILES

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Avient Corporation

BASF

Birla Carbon

Cabot Corporation

Imerys

KH Chemicals Co., Ltd.

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

N-ink

OCSiAl

PCBL

