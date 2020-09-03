Global market for digital PCR (d-PCR) is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 17.57% over the forecast period of 2020-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





Market Report Coverage - Digital PCR (d-PCR)



Market Segmentation



• Product Type – Assays and Reagents, Platforms, Accessories, and Instruments

• Application- Clinical, Environmental Monitoring, Food and Agriculture and Others

• End User – Hospital and Clinics, Academic and Research Institutions, Diagnostic Centers, and Other End Users



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe – Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Singapore, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

• Latin America – Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-the-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Rising Incidence of Infectious Disease, such as recent pandemic COVID-19, Inciting the Development of High-throughput Diagnostics

• Increasing Adoption of Personalized Medicine for the Screening and Diagnostics of Genetic Disorders

• Significant External Funding for Executive R&D Exercises



Market Challenges



• Shortage of Skilled Professionals and Trained Lab-Technicians

• High Cost of Platforms Associated with Digital-PCR



Market Opportunities



• Massive Scope for Adoption of Genomic-Based Medicine in Emerging Nations

• Technological Advancements in the development of Digital PCR-based Solutions

• Increased Use of Digital PCR-Based Solutions for the Development of Therapeutics Drugs and Comprehensive Treatment Plan



Key Companies Profiled



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.., Optolane Technologies, Inc., Qiagen NV, Sysmex Corporation, SAGA Diagnostics AB, Stem Genomics, Fluidigm Corporation, Combinati, Merck KGaA, JN Medsys, Stilla Technologies, Dropworks, Inc. Naveris, Inc. Genetron Holdings Limited



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global digital PCR market?

• What is the potential impact of biotechnological advancement in diagnostic industry among the end users, such as researchers, physicians, and laboratory technicians?

• What is the current market demand along with future expected demand of global digital PCR market?

• How has digital PCR helped genomic tests to become a prominent tool for diagnostics in various clinical applications?

• What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?



• How each segment of the market is expected to grow during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025 based on:

o Product Type

o Clinical Area

o End user

o Region: Region includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest-of-the-World (ROW)?

• Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global digital PCR (d-PCR) market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

• Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?



Market Overview



Healthcare experts have found digital PCR (d-PCR) market to be one of the most rapidly evolving markets and the global market for digital PCR (d-PCR) is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 17.57% over the forecast period of 2020-2025. The market is driven by certain factors, which include the rising incidence of infectious disease, such as recent pandemic COVID-19, inciting the development of high-throughput diagnostics, increasing adoption of personalized medicine for the screening and diagnostics of genetic disorders, and significant external funding for executing R&D exercises.



The market is favored by the development of digital PCR-based solutions for early diagnosis and rare mutation detection with absolute quantification of target sample. The gradual increase in the prevalence of infectious disease due to pandemic COVID-19 globally has furthered the digital PCR (d-PCR) market.

Furthermore, several diagnostic companies are focusing on the development of digital PCR diagnostics with higher sensitivity and low turn-around time to benefit the patients, enabling patient-based outcomes.



Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end users, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The exponential rise in the application of precision medicine on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the development of rapid diagnostics providing information on genetic mutation and patients good candidate for adjuvant chemotherapy or hormonal therapy. Due to the diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has been a pioneer in this field and been a significant competitor in this market.



Several other companies, such as Qiagen NV, Sysmex Corporation., and Stilla Technlogies, among others, have launched technologically advanced digital PCR platforms, such as QIAcuity Digital PCR System, OncoBEAM digital PCR, and Naica System.



On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of digital PCR (d-PCR) market due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and availability of state-of-the-art research laboratories and institutions in the region. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.11% during the forecast period.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• U.K.

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• Singapore

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



