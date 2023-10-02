Global Market for Lithium-Ion Battery Separators Set to Double by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.6%: Key Trends and Drivers

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lithium-ion battery separator market has experienced robust growth, reaching $3.4 billion in 2022. Industry analysts anticipate the market to expand significantly and reach $7.7 billion by 2028, with a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.6% expected during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Market Overview

A lithium-ion battery separator is a thin, porous membrane designed to physically separate the anode and cathode in a battery, preventing electrical short circuits. It plays a critical role by facilitating ion transport while acting as a barrier between the two electrodes.

These separators are typically constructed using non-woven fibers, polymer films, and ceramic materials, which offer excellent mechanical properties, chemical stability, and cost-effectiveness. As a result, lithium-ion battery separators have widespread applications across various industries, including automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics.

Market Trends

Several key trends are contributing to the growth of the lithium-ion battery separator market:

Electric Vehicle (EV) Adoption: The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) globally is a significant driver for the market. Lithium-ion battery separators are crucial for EV safety, as they can prevent catastrophic thermal runaway reactions. Government Initiatives: Various government initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions are boosting market growth, as lithium-ion batteries are an essential component in green technologies. Advanced Battery Technologies: Innovations in lithium-ion batteries featuring polyolefin and ceramic oxide separators are enhancing stability, safety, and overall performance. Consumer Electronics: Growing demand for smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronics is fueling the need for lithium-ion battery separators. Research and Development: Extensive research and development efforts, coupled with advancements in separator design, are improving stability and lifespan performance standards. Automotive Industry Growth: The robust growth of the automotive industry is providing further impetus to the market.

Key Market Segmentation

The global lithium-ion battery separator market is segmented based on material, thickness, and end-user:

Material: Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Nylon, and Others.

Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Nylon, and Others. Thickness: 16µm, 20µm, and 25µm.

16µm, 20µm, and 25µm. End User: Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, and Others.

Regional Breakdown

The market analysis covers key regions, including:

North America : United States and Canada .

and . Asia-Pacific : China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Indonesia , and others.

, , , , , , and others. Europe : Germany , France , United Kingdom , Italy , Spain , Russia , and others.

, , , , , , and others. Latin America : Brazil , Mexico , and others.

, , and others. Middle East and Africa .

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global lithium-ion battery separator market include:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Beijing SOJO Electric Co. Ltd.

Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co. Ltd.

ENTEK International LLC

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited (Oji Paper Co. Ltd.)

Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

UBE Corporation

W-SCOPE Corporation

Key Questions Answered:

What was the size of the global lithium-ion battery separator market in 2022? What is the expected growth rate of the global lithium-ion battery separator market during 2023-2028? What are the key factors driving the global lithium-ion battery separator market? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global lithium-ion battery separator market? What is the market breakdown based on end-user segments? Which regions are the key markets for lithium-ion battery separators? Who are the prominent players/companies in the global lithium-ion battery separator market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sxaa66

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets