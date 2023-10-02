Global Market for Lithium-Ion Battery Separators Set to Double by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.6%: Key Trends and Drivers

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global lithium-ion battery separator market has experienced robust growth, reaching $3.4 billion in 2022. Industry analysts anticipate the market to expand significantly and reach $7.7 billion by 2028, with a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.6% expected during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Market Overview

A lithium-ion battery separator is a thin, porous membrane designed to physically separate the anode and cathode in a battery, preventing electrical short circuits. It plays a critical role by facilitating ion transport while acting as a barrier between the two electrodes.

These separators are typically constructed using non-woven fibers, polymer films, and ceramic materials, which offer excellent mechanical properties, chemical stability, and cost-effectiveness. As a result, lithium-ion battery separators have widespread applications across various industries, including automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics.

Market Trends

Several key trends are contributing to the growth of the lithium-ion battery separator market:

  1. Electric Vehicle (EV) Adoption: The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) globally is a significant driver for the market. Lithium-ion battery separators are crucial for EV safety, as they can prevent catastrophic thermal runaway reactions.
  2. Government Initiatives: Various government initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions are boosting market growth, as lithium-ion batteries are an essential component in green technologies.
  3. Advanced Battery Technologies: Innovations in lithium-ion batteries featuring polyolefin and ceramic oxide separators are enhancing stability, safety, and overall performance.
  4. Consumer Electronics: Growing demand for smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronics is fueling the need for lithium-ion battery separators.
  5. Research and Development: Extensive research and development efforts, coupled with advancements in separator design, are improving stability and lifespan performance standards.
  6. Automotive Industry Growth: The robust growth of the automotive industry is providing further impetus to the market.

Key Market Segmentation

The global lithium-ion battery separator market is segmented based on material, thickness, and end-user:

  • Material: Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Nylon, and Others.
  • Thickness: 16µm, 20µm, and 25µm.
  • End User: Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, and Others.

Regional Breakdown

The market analysis covers key regions, including:

  • North America: United States and Canada.
  • Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others.
  • Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others.
  • Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and others.
  • Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global lithium-ion battery separator market include:

  • Asahi Kasei Corporation
  • Beijing SOJO Electric Co. Ltd.
  • Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co. Ltd.
  • ENTEK International LLC
  • Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited (Oji Paper Co. Ltd.)
  • Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology Co. Ltd.
  • SK Innovation Co. Ltd.
  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Teijin Limited
  • Toray Industries Inc.
  • UBE Corporation
  • W-SCOPE Corporation

Key Questions Answered:

  1. What was the size of the global lithium-ion battery separator market in 2022?
  2. What is the expected growth rate of the global lithium-ion battery separator market during 2023-2028?
  3. What are the key factors driving the global lithium-ion battery separator market?
  4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global lithium-ion battery separator market?
  5. What is the market breakdown based on end-user segments?
  6. Which regions are the key markets for lithium-ion battery separators?
  7. Who are the prominent players/companies in the global lithium-ion battery separator market?

