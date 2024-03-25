Global Market for Microcrystalline Cellulose and Microcrystalline Cellulose Spheres Report 2024, with Revenue Projections from 2020 to 2035, Segmented by Market and Region

DUBLIN, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Microcrystalline Cellulose and Microcrystalline Cellulose Spheres 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) is a versatile and widely used excipient in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverage, and composites.

The Global Market for Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) and Microcrystalline Cellulose Spheres 2024-2035 provides an in-depth analysis of the global MCC and MCC spheres/beads market, covering market drivers, trends, revenue forecasts, applications, and company profiles.

The report covers various types of MCC spheres, including solid cellulose spheres, hollow-solid shell cellulose spheres, hollow-porous shell cellulose spheres, functionalized cellulose spheres, composite cellulose spheres, regenerated cellulose spheres, and bacterial cellulose spheres. Additionally, it covers the production of cellulose beads from ionic liquids, a novel and sustainable approach.

These spherical forms of MCC offer numerous advantages over conventional MCC powders, such as improved flow properties, high compressibility, enhanced surface area, controlled release capabilities, and potential for targeted delivery. The report delves into the unique properties, synthesis methods, and potential applications of each type of MCC sphere.

The market analysis section offers a detailed overview of the global MCC market, including revenue projections from 2020 to 2035, segmented by market and region. It explores key applications such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, food and beverage additives, composites, paper packaging, insulation, paints and coatings, 3D printing, and environmental remediation.

Each application is accompanied by a SWOT analysis, highlighting the advantages, challenges, and opportunities associated with using MCC.

Report contents include:

Comparison of MCC with other cellulose type

Source materials (wood and non-wood)

Synthesis of MCC (acid hydrolysis, reactive extrusion, enzymatic hydrolysis, steam explosion, supercritical fluid extraction, alkaline retreatment)

Microcrystalline cellulose spheres analysis Solid cellulose spheres Hollow-solid shell cellulose spheres Hollow-porous shell cellulose spheres Functionalized cellulose spheres Composite cellulose spheres Regenerated cellulose spheres Bacterial cellulose spheres Cellulose beads from ionic liquids

Global Market for Microcrystalline Cellulose Market drivers and trends Global revenues (by market and region) Markets and applications Use as an alternative to microplastics Pharmaceuticals (advantages, applications, SWOT, revenues) Cosmetics and personal care (advantages, applications, SWOT, revenues) Food and beverage additives (advantages, applications, SWOT, revenues) Composites (advantages, applications, SWOT) Paper packaging (advantages, applications, SWOT) Insulation (advantages, applications, SWOT) Paints and coatings (advantages, applications, SWOT) 3D printing (advantages, applications, SWOT) Environmental remediation (advantages, applications, SWOT)

29 Microcrystalline Cellulose Company Profiles

Companies profiled include

Andritz Oy

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Cellets GmbH

Croda

Daito Kasei Kogyo Co.

525 Solutions, Inc.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

Mingtai Chemical

Naturbeads

RYAM

Rengo

Roquette

