Global Market for MicroLED Displays (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Aledia, Ennostar and Jade Bird Display Among Others

DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for MicroLED Displays 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for MicroLEDs 2021 analyses and forecasts the commercial potential of the MicroLED market.

In this report, the publisher also provides strategic analysis of the key players in the microLED industry which include large global consumer electronics producers, major equipment and materials suppliers, national laboratories and universities and small start-ups.

Since 2020 the development of microLED has been accelerating, with new chips, packaging, and downstream display applications emerging one after another, and market acceptance is also increasing. Several electronics manufacturers including Samsung and LG are bringing new microLED TV products to the market in 2021.

Micro-LED display technology offers a huge improvement on standard display panels due to its optimum brightness, efficiency and image definition, as well as improved lifetime. These benefits are crucial for near-to-eye applications such as augmented reality (AR) and head-mounted displays. They are also game changing technologies for a range of other applications - from large area displays and TVs to mobile phones and wearable devices such as smartwatches.

Applications include:

Displays

Head mounted displays (HMDs)

Large flat panel displays for TVs and monitors

Large sized MicroLED RGB displays for outdoor signage

Smartphones

Smartwatches

Flexible displays

Automotive

Head-up displays (HUD)

Automotive panels

Augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR)

Three-dimensional/augmented reality/virtual reality (3D/AR/VR) displays

Pico-projectors

Smart glasses

Biotechnology & medicine

Wearable biomedical devices

Light sources for the neural interface and optogenetics

Bioimaging

Cochlear implants

Visible light communication (Li-Fi)

Flexible lighting

Report contents include:

Latest technology and supply chain information

Industry trends and growth drivers

Assessment of technology challenges

Current and planned microLED products

Analysis of markets and applications for microLEDs. Markets covered include TVs, AR and VR, smartphones, automotive, wearables and smartwatches, medical displays, flexible and foldable displays and transparent displays

Assessment of competitive landscape

MicroLED technology and market challenges.

Units shipments for microLEDs, by market, 2020-2026

MicroLED industry developments 2020-2021

Companies profiled:

Aledia

AU Optronics Corporation

China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT)

Ennostar Inc.

Glo

Jade Bird Display

Japan Display Inc. (JDI)

Konka Group

LedMan Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.

Leyard OptoElectronics

LG Display Co. Ltd.

MICLEDI Microdisplays

Micro Nitride Co. Ltd.

Mikro Mesa Technology Co. Ltd.

PlayNitride Inc.

Rohinni LLC

Samsung

Seoul Semiconductor/Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd.

Sony

TCL Electronics

Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

VueReal

Vuzix Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Aims and Objectives



2 Executive Summary

2.1 The MiniLED Market

2.2 The MicroLED Market

2.3 The Global Display Market

2.3.1 Display Technologies Assessment

2.4 Motivation for Use of MicroLEDs

2.5 MicroLEDs Applications

2.6 Market and Technology Challenges

2.7 Industry Developments 2020-2021

2.8 CES 2021

2.9 Market Activity in China

2.10 Global Shipment Forecasts for MicroLEDs to 2027

2.10.1 Units



3 Technology and Manufacturing Analysis

3.1 MiniLED (MLED) Vs MicroLED (LED)

3.2 Development

3.2.1 Sony

3.3 Types

3.4 Comparison to LCD and OLED

3.5 MicroLED Displays

3.6 Advantages

3.6.1 Transparency

3.6.2 Borderless

3.6.3 Flexibility

3.7 Costs

3.8 Manufacturing

3.8.1 Epitaxy and Chip Processing

3.8.1.1 Uniformity

3.8.2 Assembly Technologies

3.8.2.1 Monolithic Fabrication of Microdisplays

3.8.2.2 Mass Transfer

3.8.2.3 Mass Transfer Processes

3.8.2.3.1 Elastomer Stamp Transfer

3.8.2.3.2 Roll-To-Roll or Roll-To-Panel Imprinting

3.8.2.3.3 Laser-Induced Forward Transfer (LIFT)

3.8.2.3.4 Electrostatic Transfer

3.8.2.3.5 Micro Vacuum-Based Transfer

3.8.2.3.6 Adhesive Stamp

3.8.2.3.7 Fluidically Self-Assembled Transfer

3.8.3 Full Colour Conversion

3.8.3.1 Phosphor Colour Conversion Leds

3.8.3.2 Quantum Dots Colour Conversion



4 MicroLED TVs

4.1 The Market in 2021

4.1.1 Comparison of MicroLED to Other LED TV Technologies

4.1.2 Samsung

4.1.2.1 Wall Display and MicroLED TV

4.1.3 LG

4.1.3.1 MAGNIT MicroLED TV

4.2 Unit Shipments 2020-2027



5 Smartwatches and Wearables

5.1 Products and Prototypes

5.2 Unit Shipments 2020-2027



6 Smartphones



7 Flexible and Foldable MicroLED Displays

7.1 Foldable MicroLED Displays

7.2 Product Developers



8 Biotechnology and Medical Displays

8.1 Applications

8.2 Product Developers



9 Automotive

9.1 Applications

9.1.1 Head-Up Display (HUD)

9.1.2 Headlamps

9.2 Product Developers



10 Virtual (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)

10.1 Smart Glasses and Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs)

10.2 Product Developers



11 Transparent Displays

11.1 Applications

11.2 Product Developers



12 Supply Chain



13 Company Profiles (63 Company Profiles)



14 References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60j4di

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

